Jaguars Super Bowl, playoff history: Has Jacksonville ever made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 11, 2023, 8:14 AM EST
0 Comments

What a remarkable season for Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, Jacksonville finished 9-8 and secured the AFC South title and a playoff berth for the first time since the 2017 season. As the #4 seed in the 2023 NFL playoffs, they’ll host the #5 Los Angeles Chargers on Wild Card Weekend, Saturday, January 14th on NBC and Peacock (coverage begins at 7:30pm ET).

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

There’s a chance at history for this year’s Jaguars: The team is one of 12 current NFL franchises that has never won a Super Bowl, and also has the unfortunate distinction of being one of four teams that has never even made it to the big game (along with the Browns, Lions and Texans). Of those four teams, the Jaguars were the only ones to make it this year’s postseason, and the only ones with a shot to transform franchise history.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

Jacksonville has a relatively short history as NFL teams go. Founded in 1995 as an expansion team alongside the Carolina Panthers, the Jaguars are less than 30 years old, and have made 8 playoff appearances over that stretch, including this season They have made it as far as the AFC Championship game, but the road has always ended there. Is this year’s team, led by 2021 number one overall pick Lawrence, the one to change that? They’ll have to get through the Chargers and a stacked AFC bracket that includes the Bills, Bengals and Chiefs, to get there.

Jaguars Super Bowl history

As mentioned above, Jacksonville has never won a Super Bowl and in fact has never made it to the Super Bowl. They are one of 12 current NFL franchises with no Super Bowl wins (Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans). Including the Jaguars, four teams with no league championships are in the 2023 postseason: the Vikings, Bills, Bengals and Chargers.

RELATED: NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars playoff history, most recent appearance

Including this season, the Jaguars have made eight trips to the NFL playoffs, with a run of four straight appearances in their early years in the mid-90s. Before the 2022 season, Jacksonville’s last playoff game was a loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game as part of the 2017 season.

  • 1996 season: Lost AFC Championship to New England Patriots (20-6)
  • 1997 season: Lost Wild Card game to Denver Broncos (42-17)
  • 1998 season: Lost Division Round game to New York Jets (34-24)
  • 1999 season: Lost AFC Championships to Tennessee Titans (33-14)
  • 2005 season: Lost Wild Card game to New England Patriots (28-3)
  • 2007 season: Lost Divisional Round game to New England Patriots (31-20)
  • 2017 season: Lost AFC Championship to New England Patriots (24-20)

RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl history

Jaguars best playoff finish

The Jaguars have made it to the AFC Championship three times, losing to the Patriots in the 1996 season, the Titans in the 199 season and the Patriots again in the 2017 season. With neither the Patriots or the Titans in the 2023 playoff picture, maybe it’s a sign of history-making wins to come for Jacksonville.

RELATED: Bill Belichick says he is returning in 2023, vows a thorough process of improving the Patriots

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars on Wild Card Weekend

  • Date: Saturday, January 14th
  • Time: Coverage begins with Football Night in America at 7:30pm ET, with game kickoff at 8:15pm ET
  • TV Network: NBC and Universo
  • Streaming: Peacock and NBCSports.com

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL season and playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

Read more NFL

Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans
Bengals Super Bowl history: When is the last time Cincinnati made it to,...
NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl history
49ers Super Bowl history: When is the last time San Francisco made it to,...
The San Francisco 49ers were a part of the highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history.
What are the highest and lowest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history?

Seahawks Super Bowl history: When is the last time Seattle made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 11, 2023, 7:12 AM EST
0 Comments

The Seattle Seahawks finished the regular season with a 9-8 record and got help from elsewhere in the NFC to secure the conference’s final playoff spot: the Detroit Lions, despite being out of playoff contention thanks to the Seahawks’ overtime win over the Rams, defeated the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, the final game of the regular season, to eliminate Green Bay and secure a postseason berth for Seattle.

RELATED: NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule 2023

Geno Smith, Pete Carroll and the Seahawks weren’t widely considered playoff contenders at the start of this season: After the Russell Wilson trade to Denver, many were expecting a rebuilding year in Seattle. But now they’re back after a 2021 absence and as the #7 seed, they’ll face the #2 San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 14th at 4:30pm ET as part of Wild Card Weekend. Ahead of that matchup, see below for the Seahawks Super Bowl history, including past appearances and wins.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule – Bracket, game dates, times and TV networks for Wild Card Weekend and more

Seahawks total Super Bowl wins

One (2013 season). In three appearances, the Seahawks have lifted the Lombardi Trophy once, a dominant 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

RELATED: PFT’s final 2022 NFL power rankings

Most recent Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl appearance

  • 2014 season: Lost to New England Patriots 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX

After winning Super Bowl XLVIII at the end of the 2013 season, the Seahawks made it back to the Super Bowl in 2014. Facing the New England Patriots, the Seahawks were down 28-24 in the final minute of the game and made one of the most-debated decisions in NFL history. On the New England one-yard line and seemingly well-positioned for the go-ahead score, Russell Wilson threw a pass intended for Ricardo Lockette that was picked off by Patriots CB Malcolm Butler, and New England secured the victory. Seattle faced significant postgame criticism for not utilizing RB Marshawn Lynch, who’d already tallied 102 yards in the game and was one of the top rushers in the NFL that season.

RELATED: NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023

Seattle Seahawks most recent Super Bowl win

  • 2013 season: Defeated Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII

Seattle’s lone Super Bowl win was a blowout, and featured a Seahawks safety, kickoff return for touchdown and a pick-six, with Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos almost completely shut out. Seahawks lineback Malcolm Smith, who was responsible for the pick-six, was named Super Bowl MVP.

Seahawks Super Bowl history

  • 2005 season: Lost Super Bowl XL 21-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers
  • 2013 season: Defeated Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII
  • 2014 season: Lost Super Bowl XLIX 28-24 to the New England Patriots

RELATED: Playoff berth pushes Geno Smith to $3.5M in incentives this season

Wild Card Weekend Schedule 2023

  • Saturday, January 14
    • Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes
    • Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock
  • Sunday, January 15
    • Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) – 1:00pm ET on CBS, Paramount+
    • Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes
    • Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock
  • Monday, January 16
    • Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) – 8:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

For the full 2023 NFL playoffs schedule, click here.

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL season and playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

Read more NFL

Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans
Bengals Super Bowl history: When is the last time Cincinnati made it to,...
NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl history
49ers Super Bowl history: When is the last time San Francisco made it to,...
The San Francisco 49ers were a part of the highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history.
What are the highest and lowest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history?

NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023: Wild Card Weekend TV schedule, start times, seeds, dates for every AFC & NFC game

By Jan 10, 2023, 10:55 AM EST
0 Comments

The 2023 NFL playoffs are here and the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy is underway for the top teams in the league en route to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.

Check out the NFL playoffs bracket for 2023 below as well as the full schedule, teams, TV channels, live streams, playoffs seeding, start times for postseason games and more. Plus, check back often to see which teams advance and who goes home.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023

Although they were already out of postseason contention, the Detroit Lions put on a powerhouse performance to get the win over the Green Bay Packers in the final game of the regular season, eliminating Aaron Rodgers and co. from contention and securing the final playoff spot for the Seattle Seahawks. With that, the bracket is set for both the AFC and NFC and Wild Card Weekend is just around the corner:

AFC Playoff Matchups 2023

  • Kansas City Chiefs (1) – First Round Bye
  • Buffalo Bills (2) vs Miami Dolphins (7)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (3) vs Baltimore Ravens (6)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (4) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5)

NFC Playoff Matchups 2023

  • Philadelphia Eagles (1) – First Round Bye
  • San Francisco 49ers (2) vs Seattle Seahawks (7)
  • Minnesota Vikings (3) vs New York Giants (6)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4) vs Dallas Cowboys (5)

2023 NFL Playoffs TV Schedule

The 2023 NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, January 14th with the Wild Card round – see below for tune-in times and networks for all six matchups across Super Wild Card Weekend.

Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Divisional Weekend

  • Saturday, January 21
  • Sunday, January 22

Conference Championships

  • Sunday, January 29

Super Bowl LVII

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

Final 2023 NFL Playoffs Standings

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Kansas City (14-3)x
  2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)x
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)x
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)x
  5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)x
  6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)x
  7. Miami Dolphins (9-8)x

RELATED: Wild card playoff schedule: Cowboys-Bucs will play on Monday Night Football

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)x
  2. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)x
  3. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)x
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)x
  5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)x
  6. New York Giants (9-7-1)x
  7. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)x

X – Clinched playoff berth

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL season and playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

Read more NFL

Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans
Bengals Super Bowl history: When is the last time Cincinnati made it to,...
NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl history
49ers Super Bowl history: When is the last time San Francisco made it to,...
The San Francisco 49ers were a part of the highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history.
What are the highest and lowest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history?