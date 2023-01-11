Eagles Super Bowl history: When is the last time Philadelphia made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 11, 2023, 9:00 AM EST
After a blowout win against the New York Giants in Week 14, the Philadelphia Eagles became the first NFL team to clinch a playoff berth for the 2022 season. The 48-22 victory at MetLife Stadium guaranteed the Eagles their fifth playoff spot in the last six seasons (missed the postseason in the 2020 season). The Eagles are vying to earn their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2017 season, when they defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

On Sunday the Eagles play another crucial contest against the Giants: Coach Nick Sirianni and co. need a win or tie to claim the top spot in both the competitive NFC East and the NFC overall. The Eagles soared to a perfect 8-0 start this season but struggled in their two most recent games, both of which were played without injured quarterback Jalen Hurts. These consecutive losses make a win at home on Sunday necessary to keep the Eagles at the top.

See below for a full breakdown of the Eagles’ Super Bowl history as they prepare for the leadup to Super Bowl LVII.

Eagles total Super Bowl wins

One (2017 season). The Eagles have won one of their three Super Bowl appearances in franchise history. The Eagles appeared in four pre-merger NFL championship games, where they won three of them (1948, 1949 and 1960).

Most recent Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl appearance

  • 2017 season: Defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII

The Eagles were victorious in their last Super Bowl appearance. The victory was a redemption 13 years in the making, after the Eagles lost to Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX in the 2004 season, 24-21.

Philadelphia Eagles most recent Super Bowl win

That 2017 appearance was of course Philadelphia’s most recent Super Bowl triumph, and one of the most memorable Super Bowls in history. The game is most remembered for the heroics of quarterback Nick Foles, who stepped in late in the season to replace the injured Carson Wentz, and for Foles’ catch on the trick play known as the “Philly Special.”

Eagles Super Bowl history

  • 1980 season: Lost Super Bowl XV vs the Oakland Raiders, 27-10
  • 2004 season: Lost Super Bowl XXXIX vs the New England Patriots, 24-21
  • 2017 season: Won Super Bowl LII vs the New England Patriots, 41-33

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV Channel: FOX
How to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals: TV/live stream info for Sunday’s NFL Wild Card game

By Jan 11, 2023, 9:05 AM EST
It’s the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday night on NBC and Peacock in an AFC North Wild Card Weekend rivalry you don’t want to miss.

Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America and kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals matchup.

Baltimore Ravens:

The Baltimore Ravens managed to clinch the number 6 seed and reach the playoffs for the 4th time in the last 5 years despite late season struggles without starting QB Lamar Jackson who has missed the last 5 games since spraining his PCL in Week 13. The two-time Pro Bowl QB has not practiced since December 4. While Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh mentioned that Jackson was in good spirits earlier this week and wants to play, it is unclear whether or not the 2019 NFL MVP will be cleared to practice.

In his absence, Baltimore has relied on backup QB Tyler Huntley who is 2-2 as starter this season with 3 total touchdowns and 3 interceptions out of the last 4 games he’s played. Huntley, who signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2020, has been dealing with tendinitis in his shoulder and did not play in Week 18. Anthony Brown, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon, completed 19-of-44 passes in his first career start in last Sunday’s 27-16 loss to Cincinnati.

When was the last time the Baltimore Ravens won a Super Bowl?

The Baltimore Ravens most recent Super Bowl win was during the 2012 season when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII.

Cincinnati Bengals:

The Cincinnati Bengals clinched home-field advantage in last Sunday’s victory over the Ravens. Last season, the Bengals made their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season, ultimately losing 23-20 to the Rams. This year, the Bengals look to not only become the 9th team in NFL history to reach the Super Bowl again the season after losing it, but to also hoist up the franchise’s very first Lombardi Trophy.

Third-year QB Joe Burrow has consistently carried the Bengals offense this season and set a franchise record with 35 passing touchdowns this season.

When was the last time the Cincinnati Bengals won a Super Bowl?

The Cincinnati Bengals have never won a Super Bowl but made appearances in 1988, 1981, and 2021.

Have the Ravens and Bengals ever faced each other in the NFL Playoffs?

Sunday night’s game marks the first time that the Ravens and Bengals will meet in the postseason. The teams went head-to-head twice this season with the Ravens winning 17-16 at home in Week 5 and with the Bengals winning 27-16 at home in Week 18.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals:

  • Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • When: Sunday, January 15
  • Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals game?

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET.

2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule:

  • Saturday, January 14
    • Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes
    • Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock
  • Sunday, January 15
    • Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) – 1:00pm ET on CBS, Paramount+
    • Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes
    • Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock
  • Monday, January 16
    • Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) – 8:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

How to watch the LA Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars: TV/live stream info for Saturday’s NFL Wild Card game

By Jan 11, 2023, 9:01 AM EST
It’s the LA Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars this Saturday night on NBC and Peacock in an AFC Wild Card Weekend showdown you don’t want to miss.

Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America and kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the LA Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars matchup.

LA Chargers:

Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers finished the regular season with a 10-7 record to lock in the number 5 seed and will make their first playoff appearance since 2018, this Saturday. Brandon Staley who is in his second season of his first NFL head coaching job, will be making his very first postseason appearance as a head coach. Herbert, 24, will also be making his first playoff appearance despite all of the odds stacked against him this season. The 3rd-year QB has dealt with a rib cartilage fracture since Week 2 and also took a scary hit to the head in Week 10. Despite the challenges, Herbert has managed to make history becoming the only QB in the NFL with over 4,000 passing yards in each of his first 3 seasons. This season alone, the 2020 sixth overall NFL draft pick threw for 4,739 yards and 25 touchdowns.

When was the last time the LA Chargers won a Super Bowl?

The LA Chargers have never won a Super Bowl. In 1963, when they were the San Diego Chargers, the team won the AFL Championship prior to the Super Bowl era.

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were 4-8 entering Week 14 of the regular season but managed to pull of a five-game winning streak which included a gritty 20-16 victory against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon that allowed them to clinch their first playoff berth since the 2017 season. The Jaguars had the worst record in the league over the last 8 seasons with just 36 wins in 129 games but things have changed under the new leadership of head coach Doug Pederson who led the 2017 Super Bowl winning Eagles. Jacksonville is now the second team in league history to win their division after finishing the previous season with the worst record in the NFL (the last team to do that was the 2008 Dolphins).

Lawrence, the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, will be making his first NFL playoff appearance after throwing 25 touchdown passes and just eight interceptions during the regular season. The 2nd-year QB may be among the league’s youngest players but has plenty of experience in playoff football. During his time at Clemson, Lawrence led the Tigers to the College Football Playoffs in all three seasons (2018-2020).

When was the last time the Jacksonville Jaguars won a Super Bowl?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of 12 current NFL franchises have never won a Super Bowl.

How to watch LA Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars:

  • Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
  • When: Saturday, January 14
  • Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the LA Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars game?

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET.

