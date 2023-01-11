Casper Ruud out, Cameron Norrie advances in Auckland

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Third-ranked Casper Ruud was eliminated in the second round of the ASB Tennis Classic by Laslo Djere 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

The top-seeded Norwegian missed only four first serves in the opening set and put almost constant pressure on Djere. But things changed early in the second set when Ruud landed only three of eight first serves in his first two service games as the Serb broke to lead 3-1.

Djere also began to dictate on serve, hitting 16 aces in the second and third sets – nine in the decider.

The match was moved to an indoor court because of rain.

“It’s been some time since my last win over a top-10 player,” Djere said. “I’ve lost many in a row and I definitely fought hard for this one, coming from one set down and winning in the tiebreak in the third set.”

Second-seeded Cameron Norrie’s match stretched to almost six hours because of rain before he beat Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Norrie was born in South Africa but grew up in Auckland before his family moved to Britain. He said his experience as a young spectator at the Auckland tournament enhanced his desire to be a professional tennis player.

Norrie returned to his “home” tournament this year for the first time since he was a finalist in 2019 and took the court as the tournament’s second-seeded player.

The match began before 1 p.m. and ended well after 6 p.m. and, after three rain breaks, had to be finished indoors.

“It’s nice to get this match out of the way,” Norrie said. “It’s tough on the concentration. Throughout the match we had to stop and start, we didn’t stay on the court and you’re constantly thinking whether you’re going to slip on the lines.

“It’s not easy and there was a bit of nerves in there. Obviously, coming back to New Zealand I wanted to play well in front of everyone. But Jiri’s a good player and so it was not easy.”

Third-seeded Diego Schwartzman was forced to retire with a groin injury after dropping the first set of his match against American player Jensen Brooksby.

Also, Marcos Giron beat J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4 and Richard Gasquet defeated Joao Sousa 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Collins, Kvitova advance to Adelaide International quarters

ADELAIDE, Australia — Last year’s Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins needed seven match points but advanced to the Adelaide International quarterfinals with a 6-3, 7-6 (2) win over Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann.

Collins never lost serve in the first set against Teichmann, although she saved two break points in the eighth game. But she came from 3-1 down in the second set, and won four straight games.

She failed to serve out the win, which set the stage for the match’s most dramatic game. From 0-40 down. Teichmann saved five match points on her serve to level the second set at 5-5, after six deuces.

Collins, who lost the 2022 Australian Open final to Ash Barty, later won six of the first seven points of the tiebreaker.

In an earlier match, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova kept her perfect 2023 record intact after an injury-forced early end to her match against Zheng Qinwen.

After coming from 5-3 down in a 71-minute opening set, and saving three set points in the ensuing tiebreaker to win it 8-6, Kvitova moved through when Zheng retired due to a left thigh injury.

“It’s not nice to end the match as we (did). I wish her all the best for the (Australian Open) which is soon,” Kvitova said on court after the match.

Kvitova, who has been ranked as high as No. 2 in the world and currently sits at No. 16, beat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the first round.

In men’s play, Thanasi Kokkinakis beat top-seeded Andrey Rublev 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Local player Kokkinakis will take on Miomir Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals after the Serbian eliminated Australian Jason Kubler 5-7, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat John Millman 6-3, 6-3 to also advance to the quarterfinals.

Lucky loser Amanda Anisimova wins 1st round in Adelaide

2023 Adelaide International 2 - Day 2
ADELAIDE, Australia – American Amanda Anisimova made the best of her lucky loser ticket by beating Russian Liudmila Samsonova 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the Adelaide International to claim her first win in the main draw of a WTA tournament since August.

Anisimova reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year and is a former French Open semifinalist, ranked No. 29. But she had to make her way through qualifying and a lucky loser second chance to reach the second round of the Adelaide tournament.

The 21-year-old won only three games before losing to fourth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova in the first round at Adelaide last week, meaning she had to qualify for the main draw this week.

She took advantage of Samsonova’s shaky serve who had seven double faults – she was broken five times – to advance to the second round where she will face Beatriz Haddad Maia.

On the men’s side, American Tommy Paul beat Australian Christopher O’Connell 6-4, 7-5 in Paul’s first match of the year. Paul reached the quarterfinals of both Adelaide tournaments last year.

“First match of the season is always a little tough and everyone has nerves going into the first match,” Paul said. “So I was happy to go out and play the way that I did. I didn’t really do too much wrong and I served well.”

Barbora Krejcikova carried over her strong finish to 2022 by beating last year’s finalist Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 7-6 (3). Krejcikova won two titles and nine of her last 10 singles matches in 2022.

She will face fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina. Krejcikova let a match point slip at 5-4 in the second set but won five straight points in the tiebreaker to seal victory.

Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin has won her first round match at the Hobart International, beating Lin Zhu in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.