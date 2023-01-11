Buccaneers Super Bowl history: When is the last time Tampa Bay made it to, won the Super Bowl?

Despite an inconsistent season marked by occasional struggles from 15-time Pro Bowler Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched their second consecutive NFC South title in Week 17 with a 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers. It’s now the third straight postseason appearance for the Buccaneers after a drought that ran from the 2008 season to the 2019 season, and means they’re a perfect three-for-three in postseason trips in the Brady era. After losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams in the Divisional Round last season, the Buccaneers are hoping to return to the Super Bowl and win their third Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. See below for a full breakdown of the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl history, past appearances, and past wins as they prepare for the leadup to Super Bowl LVII.

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

Buccaneers total Super Bowl wins

Two (2002 season, 2020 season). The Buccaneers, like the Baltimore Ravens, have won both of their Super Bowl appearances in franchise history.

Most recent Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl appearance

2020 season: Defeated Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV

Tampa Bay’s victory in Super Bowl LV marked perhaps one of the greatest accomplishments in Tom Brady’s storied career: After 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady shipped off to Florida and took his new team all the way to the Lombardi trophy with a victory over the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The win was a true home game for the Buccaneers – with Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as the host, the Bucs became the first team ever to play a Super Bowl in their own stadium (they were quickly followed up by the Los Angeles Rams, who won Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in 2022).

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023: Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

Tampa Bay Buccaneers most recent Super Bowl win

2020 season: Defeated Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV

Like the Baltimore Ravens, the Buccaneers have the rare distinction of being undefeated in Super Bowl appearances: In Super Bowl XXXVII to cap off the 2002 season, the Bucs faced the Raiders (then of Oakland) and came away with a 48-21 victory. Focus at the time of the game was the matchup between Jon Gruden’s current team (the Buccaneers) and his former team (the Raiders) after the famous trade of 2002. Twenty years later, they won again on home turf, defeating the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule – Bracket, game dates, times and TV networks for Wild Card Weekend and more

Buccaneers Super Bowl history

2002 season: Defeated Oakland Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII

2020 season: Defeated Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV

When : Sunday, February 12, 2023

: Sunday, February 12, 2023 Where : State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Channel: FOX

FOX Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices are compatible with Peacock?

Peacock is available on a variety of devices. See the full list here.

In addition to Sunday Night Football, what else can I watch with Peacock Premium?