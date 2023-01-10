Where is the Super Bowl 2023? Location, date, and more for Super Bowl LVIII

By Jan 10, 2023, 3:11 PM EST
0 Comments

Now that the 2022 NFL regular season has come to a close, the path to the 2023 Super Bowl has been paved for the 14 teams vying for a Lombardi Trophy.

Last year’s big game saw the Los Angeles Rams claim victory in SoFi Stadium, becoming just the second team in NFL history to hoist a Lombardi at home. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the first to do so just one year prior at Raymond James Stadium.

While the broadcast of the Super Bowl consistently ranks among the world’s highest-watched television programs each year, the game also brings immense excitement to whichever city is fortunate enough to host. See below for a full breakdown of Super Bowl LVII’s location.

          RELATED: NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule 2023: Game dates, times and TV networks

Where is the Super Bowl 2023?

The greatest show in sports is coming to the desert this February, as Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, was built in 2006. Since its construction, the venue has hosted two Super Bowls — Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. The Cardinals, however, will not be in the fight for the Lombardi this time around, marking the first season since 2019 that the home team of the Super Bowl venue is not in the playoffs.

Though every Super Bowl is historic, the last time the big game took place in the desert was especially legendary. The New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 28-24, as Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass at the goal line to grant New England its fourth Lombardi in franchise history. This championship ended a 10-year Super Bowl drought for the Patriots, who had missed the playoffs just one time since their 2004 victory.

  RELATED: NBC’s updated odds for the NFL playoffs

When is the Super Bowl 2023?

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

Coaches and players of the contending teams will make their first appearance in the southwest at Super Bowl Opening Night, which will take place at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Feb. 6.

Who is performing at the halftime show at Super Bowl 2023?

International superstar and entrepreneur Rihanna is set to headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII. Her performance will follow an ensemble showing from a lineup of L.A. legends at Super Bowl LVII last February that included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

          RELATED: PFT’s final 2022 NFL power rankings

For the full 2023 NFL playoffs schedule, click here.

Read more NFL

The San Francisco 49ers were a part of the highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history.
What are the highest and lowest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history?
Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin gets his flowers right on time
Joe Burrow ready for Wild Card weekend
NFL Week 18 key takeaways: Wild Card matchups lock in

What are the highest and lowest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history?

By Jan 10, 2023, 2:00 PM EST
0 Comments

The 2023 NFL playoffs are here and for 14 teams, including the Eagles, Chiefs, Bills, Bengals and Cowboys, the quest for Super Bowl LVIII is underway. Many of these teams were known for their offensive firepower throughout the regular season, including the Chiefs (NFL-leading 29.2 points/game) and the Eagles (2nd in the NFL with 28.1 points per game). There’s still a long ways to go until that championship matchup, and we’ll have to see if it will be a high-scoring affair or a defensive grind (the 49ers, Bills and Ravens, all playoff contenders, led the league in scoring defense this season).

The old football adage states that “Defense wins championships” but offensive power has proved to be the difference maker in the quest for the Lombardi Trophy. Just four years ago, Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles past the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in a 41-33 thriller. But even that game is not the highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023: Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

What is the highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history?

Super Bowl XXIX, which took place on Jan. 29, 1995, was the highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history. The game featured the San Francisco 49ers and (formerly named) San Diego Chargers. The 49ers’ offense scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters and seven more in the fourth. Quarterback Steve Young won the game MVP as he threw for 325 yards and six touchdowns while wide receiver Jerry Rice recorded 10 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Together, the two led the 49ers to a 49-26 win over the Chargers for a combined 75 total points scored.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

The 49ers actually also hold the highest single-game point total in a Super Bowl, scoring 55 points in Super Bowl XXIV on Jan. 28, 1990 against the Denver Broncos. San Francisco won the game, 55-10.

While offensive powerhouses have been difference-makers in the Super Bowl over the years, defense has also proven to be invaluable.

What is the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history?

Most of the lowest-scoring Super Bowls occurred during the early days of the event, but some of the lowest-scoring games also happened more recently. The lowest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history is Super Bowl LIII which was played on Feb. 3, 2019 between the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots won, 13-3, for a combined 16 points. The scoring of the night came consisted of three field goals and one rushing touchdown by Sony Michel. Brady threw for 262 yards and no touchdowns while Jared Goff threw for 229 yards and one interception.

Following Super Bowl LII, the next six lowest-scoring Super Bowls came within the first nine iterations of the game.

Below are the 10 highest-scoring and 10 lowest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history as we prepare to enter the 2022 NFL playoffs.

RELATED: PFT’s final 2022 NFL power rankings

Highest-Scoring Super Bowls

Super Bowl XXIX in 1995: San Francisco 49ers defeat the San Diego Chargers, 49-26 (75 combined points)

Super Bowl LII in 2018: Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New England Patriots, 41-33 (74 combined points)

Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Oakland Raiders, 41-21 (69 combined points)

Super Bowl XXVII in 1993: Dallas Cowboys defeat the Buffalo Bills, 52-17 (69 combined points)

Super Bowl XIII in 1979: Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Dallas Cowboys, 35-31 (66 combined points)

Super Bowl XLVII in 2013: Baltimore Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31 (65 combined points)

Super Bowl XXIV in 1990: San Francisco 49ers defeat the Denver Broncos, 55-10 (65 combined points)

Super Bowl LI in 2017: New England Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28 (62 combined points)

Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004: New England Patriots defeat the Carolina Panthers, 32-29 (61 combined points)

Super Bowl XXVI in 1992: Washington defeats Buffalo Bills, 37-24 (61 combined points)

RELATED: NFL QBs with most Super Bowl wins

Lowest-Scoring Super Bowls

Super Bowl LIII in 2019: New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3 (16 combined points)

Super Bowl VII in 1973: Miami Dolphins defeat Washington, 14-7 (21 combined points)

Super Bowl IX in 1975: Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 16-6 (22 combined points)

Super Bowl III in 1969: New York Jets defeat the Baltimore Colts, 16-7 (23 combined points)

Super Bowl VI in 1972: Dallas Cowboys defeat the Miami Dolphins, 24-3 (27 combined points)

Super Bowl V in 1971: Baltimore Colts defeat the Dallas Cowboys, 16-13 (29 combined points)

Super Bowl IV in 1970: Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7 (30 combined points)

Super Bowl XLII in 2008: New York Giants defeat the New England Patriots, 17-14 (31 combined points)

Super Bowl XL in 2006: Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Seattle Seahawks, 21-10 (31 combined points)

Super Bowl VIII in 1974: Miami Dolphins defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 24-7 (31 combined points)

For all the latest betting and fantasy football news and insight, visit NBC Sports Edge. Plus, be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for breaking NFL news, updates, and much more! 

Read more NFL

Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin gets his flowers right on time
Joe Burrow ready for Wild Card weekend
NFL Week 18 key takeaways: Wild Card matchups lock in
Nyheim Hines
Nyheim Hines’ kickoff return TD connected to Damar Hamlin

Dolphins Super Bowl history: When is the last time Miami made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 10, 2023, 12:35 PM EST
0 Comments

After finishing 9-8 last season, the Miami Dolphins clinched the final AFC Wild Card spot with an 11-6 win over the New York Jets in Week 18. With new head coach Mike McDaniel leading the charge, the Dolphins hope to win their first Super Bowl since 1973. However, the team faces an uphill battle as the offense, built around 3rd-year QB Tua Tagovailoa–may have to continue to operate without its starter.

Tagovailoa last played on Christmas Day in the team’s Week 16 loss to the Packers and entered concussion protocol–for the second time this season–the following day. His status for the 2023 NFL playoffs, and the status of the other two back up QBs Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson is still unclear.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

 Super Bowl LVII  takes place on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. See below for the Dolphins Super Bowl history as  well as additional information on how to watch the big game.

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

Dolphins total Super Bowl wins

The Miami Dolphins have won the Super Bowl a total of 2 times in their 5 appearances.

Most recent Miami Dolphins Super Bowl appearance

  • 1984 season: Lost Super Bowl XIX vs. the San Francisco 49ers, 38-16

The Miami Dolphins have not made a Super Bowl appearance in 39 years.

Miami Dolphins most recent Super Bowl win

The last time the Miami Dolphins hoisted up the Lombardi Trophy was in 1973 when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 in Super Bowl VIII.

RELATED: What are the highest-scoring and lowest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history?

Dolphins Super Bowl history

  • 1984 season: Lost Super Bowl XIX vs. the San Francisco 49ers, 38-16
  • 1982 season: Lost Super Bowl XVII vs. the Washington Redskins, 27-17
  • 1973 season: Won Super Bowl VIII vs. the Minnesota Vikings, 24-7
  • 1972 season: Won Super Bowl VII vs. the Washington Redskins, 14-7
  • 1971 seasons: Lost Super Bowl VI vs. the Dallas Cowboys, 24-3

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices are compatible with Peacock?

Peacock is available on a variety of devices. See the full list here.

In addition to Sunday Night Football, what else can I watch with Peacock Premium?

Premium is your key to unlocking everything Peacock has to offer. You’ll get access to all the live sports and events we have, including Premier League and WWE Premium Live Events like WrestleMania. You’ll also get full seasons of exclusive Peacock Original series, next-day airings of current NBC and Telemundo hits, plus every movie and show available on Peacock. There is always something new to discover on Peacock Premium.

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 NFL Playoffs and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

Read more NFL

The San Francisco 49ers were a part of the highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history.
What are the highest and lowest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history?
Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin gets his flowers right on time
Joe Burrow ready for Wild Card weekend
NFL Week 18 key takeaways: Wild Card matchups lock in