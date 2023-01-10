Where is the Super Bowl 2023? Location, date, and more for Super Bowl LVIII

Now that the 2022 NFL regular season has come to a close, the path to the 2023 Super Bowl has been paved for the 14 teams vying for a Lombardi Trophy.

Last year’s big game saw the Los Angeles Rams claim victory in SoFi Stadium, becoming just the second team in NFL history to hoist a Lombardi at home. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the first to do so just one year prior at Raymond James Stadium.

While the broadcast of the Super Bowl consistently ranks among the world’s highest-watched television programs each year, the game also brings immense excitement to whichever city is fortunate enough to host. See below for a full breakdown of Super Bowl LVII’s location.

Where is the Super Bowl 2023?

The greatest show in sports is coming to the desert this February, as Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, was built in 2006. Since its construction, the venue has hosted two Super Bowls — Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. The Cardinals, however, will not be in the fight for the Lombardi this time around, marking the first season since 2019 that the home team of the Super Bowl venue is not in the playoffs.

Though every Super Bowl is historic, the last time the big game took place in the desert was especially legendary. The New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 28-24, as Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass at the goal line to grant New England its fourth Lombardi in franchise history. This championship ended a 10-year Super Bowl drought for the Patriots, who had missed the playoffs just one time since their 2004 victory.

When is the Super Bowl 2023?

Date: Sunday, February 12

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: Fox

Coaches and players of the contending teams will make their first appearance in the southwest at Super Bowl Opening Night, which will take place at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Feb. 6.

Who is performing at the halftime show at Super Bowl 2023?

International superstar and entrepreneur Rihanna is set to headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII. Her performance will follow an ensemble showing from a lineup of L.A. legends at Super Bowl LVII last February that included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

For the full 2023 NFL playoffs schedule, click here.