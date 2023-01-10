Seahawks Super Bowl history: When is the last time Seattle made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 10, 2023, 3:12 PM EST
0 Comments

The Seattle Seahawks finished the regular season with a 9-8 record and got help from elsewhere in the NFC to secure the conference’s final playoff spot: the Detroit Lions, despite being out of playoff contention thanks to the Seahawks’ overtime win over the Rams, defeated the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, the final game of the regular season, to eliminate Green Bay and secure a postseason berth for Seattle.

Geno Smith, Pete Carroll and the Seahawks weren’t widely considered playoff contenders at the start of this season: After the Russell Wilson trade to Denver, many were expecting a rebuilding year in Seattle. But now they’re back after a 2021 absence and as the #7 seed, they’ll face the #2 San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 14th at 4:30pm ET as part of Wild Card Weekend. Ahead of that matchup, see below for the Seahawks Super Bowl history, including past appearances and wins.

Seahawks total Super Bowl wins

One (2013 season). In three appearances, the Seahawks have lifted the Lombardi Trophy once, a dominant 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Most recent Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl appearance

  • 2014 season: Lost to New England Patriots 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX

After winning Super Bowl XLVIII at the end of the 2013 season, the Seahawks made it back to the Super Bowl in 2014. Facing the New England Patriots, the Seahawks were down 28-24 in the final minute of the game and made one of the most-debated decisions in NFL history. On the New England one-yard line and seemingly well-positioned for the go-ahead score, Russell Wilson threw a pass intended for Ricardo Lockette that was picked off by Patriots CB Malcolm Butler, and New England secured the victory. Seattle faced significant postgame criticism for not utilizing RB Marshawn Lynch, who’d already tallied 102 yards in the game and was one of the top rushers in the NFL that season.

Seattle Seahawks most recent Super Bowl win

  • 2013 season: Defeated Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII

Seattle’s lone Super Bowl win was a blowout, and featured a Seahawks safety, kickoff return for touchdown and a pick-six, with Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos almost completely shut out. Seahawks lineback Malcolm Smith, who was responsible for the pick-six, was named Super Bowl MVP.

Seahawks Super Bowl history

  • 2005 season: Lost Super Bowl XL 21-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers
  • 2013 season: Defeated Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII
  • 2014 season: Lost Super Bowl XLIX 28-24 to the New England Patriots

Wild Card Weekend Schedule 2023

  • Saturday, January 14
    • Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes
    • Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock
  • Sunday, January 15
    • Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) – 1:00pm ET on CBS, Paramount+
    • Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes
    • Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock
  • Monday, January 16
    • Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) – 8:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

For the full 2023 NFL playoffs schedule, click here.

NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023: Wild Card Weekend TV schedule, start times, seeds, dates for every AFC & NFC game

By Jan 10, 2023, 10:55 AM EST
0 Comments

The 2023 NFL playoffs are here and the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy is underway for the top teams in the league en route to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.

Check out the NFL playoffs bracket for 2023 below as well as the full schedule, teams, TV channels, live streams, playoffs seeding, start times for postseason games and more. Plus, check back often to see which teams advance and who goes home.

NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023

Although they were already out of postseason contention, the Detroit Lions put on a powerhouse performance to get the win over the Green Bay Packers in the final game of the regular season, eliminating Aaron Rodgers and co. from contention and securing the final playoff spot for the Seattle Seahawks. With that, the bracket is set for both the AFC and NFC and Wild Card Weekend is just around the corner:

AFC Playoff Matchups 2023

  • Kansas City Chiefs (1) – First Round Bye
  • Buffalo Bills (2) vs Miami Dolphins (7)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (3) vs Baltimore Ravens (6)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (4) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5)

NFC Playoff Matchups 2023

  • Philadelphia Eagles (1) – First Round Bye
  • San Francisco 49ers (2) vs Seattle Seahawks (7)
  • Minnesota Vikings (3) vs New York Giants (6)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4) vs Dallas Cowboys (5)

2023 NFL Playoffs TV Schedule

The 2023 NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, January 14th with the Wild Card round – see below for tune-in times and networks for all six matchups across Super Wild Card Weekend.

Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Divisional Weekend

  • Saturday, January 21
  • Sunday, January 22

Conference Championships

  • Sunday, January 29

Super Bowl LVII

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

Final 2023 NFL Playoffs Standings

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Kansas City (14-3)x
  2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)x
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)x
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)x
  5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)x
  6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)x
  7. Miami Dolphins (9-8)x

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)x
  2. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)x
  3. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)x
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)x
  5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)x
  6. New York Giants (9-7-1)x
  7. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)x

X – Clinched playoff berth

NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule 2023: Game dates, times and TV networks for first round of playoffs

By Jan 10, 2023, 10:27 AM EST
0 Comments

Week 18 of the NFL regular season came to a close with a 20-16 Detroit Lions win over the Green Bay Packers, which eliminated the Packers from postseason contention and clinched the final spot in the NFC for the Seattle Seahawks. With that last piece of the puzzle in place, the full field is set for the 2023 playoffs, starting with Wild Card Weekend. The Super Wild Card weekend schedule features six games spread across Saturday, January 14th, Sunday, January 15th and Monday, January 16th.

The #2 through #7 seeds will face off in both the AFC and NFC, with the No. 1 seed on both sides of the bracket guaranteed a bye through to the Divisional Round. See below for the full schedule for the first round of the playoffs, including matchups, dates, times and TV networks.

Wild Card Weekend Schedule 2023

Which teams have a first-round bye in the 2023 NFL playoffs?

The Chiefs secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye for the second time in the last three seasons, finishing the year14-3. In the NFC, the Eagles defeated the Giants on Sunday of Week 18 to secure the top spot and an extra week of prep for the Divisional Round. That game saw the return of QB Jalen Hurts after he missed the two previous weeks (both Eagles losses) with a shoulder sprain, and it seems like the bye week will be essential. “For him to play through what he fought through to get back . . . There was no more risk, but he was hurting,” Nick Sirianni said postgame. “He was hurting bad. But that’s just the kind of competitor, that’s just the kind of leader he is.”

A first-round bye traditionally means homefield advantage throughout the playoffs but there is one potential exception this year: In the event of a Bills-Chiefs AFC Championships game, the game will be played at a neutral site, as a result of the league’s decision not to resume the Bills-Bengals Monday night matchup. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will have discretion to select the site.

Additional 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

Divisional Weekend

  • Saturday, January 21
  • Sunday, January 22

Conference Championships

  • Sunday, January 29

Super Bowl LVII

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

