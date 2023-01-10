NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023: Wild Card Weekend TV schedule, start times, seeds, dates for every AFC & NFC game

The 2023 NFL playoffs are here and the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy is underway for the top teams in the league en route to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.
Check out the NFL playoffs bracket for 2023 below as well as the full schedule, teams, TV channels, live streams, playoffs seeding, start times for postseason games and more. Plus, check back often to see which teams advance and who goes home.
NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023
Although they were already out of postseason contention, the Detroit Lions put on a powerhouse performance to get the win over the Green Bay Packers in the final game of the regular season, eliminating Aaron Rodgers and co. from contention and securing the final playoff spot for the Seattle Seahawks. With that, the bracket is set for both the AFC and NFC and Wild Card Weekend is just around the corner:
THE BRACKET IS SET! #NFL
LET'S DO THIS THING. pic.twitter.com/eMOGViN9D4
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 9, 2023
AFC Playoff Matchups 2023
- Kansas City Chiefs (1) – First Round Bye
- Buffalo Bills (2) vs Miami Dolphins (7)
- Cincinnati Bengals (3) vs Baltimore Ravens (6)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (4) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5)
NFC Playoff Matchups 2023
- Philadelphia Eagles (1) – First Round Bye
- San Francisco 49ers (2) vs Seattle Seahawks (7)
- Minnesota Vikings (3) vs New York Giants (6)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4) vs Dallas Cowboys (5)
2023 NFL Playoffs TV Schedule
The 2023 NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, January 14th with the Wild Card round – see below for tune-in times and networks for all six matchups across Super Wild Card Weekend.
Wild Card Weekend Schedule
- Saturday, January 14
- Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes
- Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock
- Sunday, January 15
- Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) – 1:00pm ET on CBS, Paramount+
- Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes
- Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock
- Monday, January 16
- Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) – 8:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Divisional Weekend
- Saturday, January 21
- Sunday, January 22
Conference Championships
- Sunday, January 29
Super Bowl LVII
- Date: Sunday, February 12
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV Network: Fox
Final 2023 NFL Playoffs Standings
AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23
- Kansas City (14-3)x
- Buffalo Bills (13-3)x
- Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)x
- Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)x
- Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)x
- Baltimore Ravens (10-7)x
- Miami Dolphins (9-8)x
NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23
- Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)x
- San Francisco 49ers (13-4)x
- Minnesota Vikings (13-4)x
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)x
- Dallas Cowboys (12-5)x
- New York Giants (9-7-1)x
- Seattle Seahawks (9-8)x
X – Clinched playoff berth
