It’s the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday night on NBC and Peacock in an AFC North Wild Card Weekend rivalry you don’t want to miss.

Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America and kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals matchup.

Baltimore Ravens:

The Baltimore Ravens managed to clinch the number 6 seed and reach the playoffs for the 4th time in the last 5 years despite late season struggles without starting QB Lamar Jackson who has missed the last 5 games since spraining his PCL in Week 13. The two-time Pro Bowl QB has not practiced since December 4. While Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh mentioned that Jackson was in good spirits earlier this week and wants to play, it is unclear whether or not the 2019 NFL MVP will be cleared to practice.

In his absence, Baltimore has relied on backup QB Tyler Huntley who is 2-2 as starter this season with 3 total touchdowns and 3 interceptions out of the last 4 games he’s played. Huntley, who signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2020, has been dealing with tendinitis in his shoulder and did not play in Week 18. Anthony Brown, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon, completed 19-of-44 passes in his first career start in last Sunday’s 27-16 loss to Cincinnati.

When was the last time the Baltimore Ravens won a Super Bowl?

The Baltimore Ravens most recent Super Bowl win was during the 2012 season when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII.

Cincinnati Bengals:

The Cincinnati Bengals clinched home-field advantage in last Sunday’s victory over the Ravens. Last season, the Bengals made their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season, ultimately losing 23-20 to the Rams. This year, the Bengals look to not only become the 9th team in NFL history to reach the Super Bowl again the season after losing it, but to also hoist up the franchise’s very first Lombardi Trophy.

Third-year QB Joe Burrow has consistently carried the Bengals offense this season and set a franchise record with 35 passing touchdowns this season.

When was the last time the Cincinnati Bengals won a Super Bowl?

The Cincinnati Bengals have never won a Super Bowl but made appearances in 1988, 1981, and 2021.

Have the Ravens and Bengals ever faced each other in the NFL Playoffs?

Sunday night’s game marks the first time that the Ravens and Bengals will meet in the postseason. The teams went head-to-head twice this season with the Ravens winning 17-16 at home in Week 5 and with the Bengals winning 27-16 at home in Week 18.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals:

Where : Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio When: Sunday, January 15

Sunday, January 15 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:15 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals game?

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased.

Saturday, January 14 Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock

Sunday, January 15 Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) – 1:00pm ET on CBS, Paramount+ Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock

Monday, January 16 Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) – 8:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes



If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

