How to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals: TV/live stream info for Sunday’s NFL Wild Card game

By Jan 10, 2023, 11:05 AM EST
It’s the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday night on NBC and Peacock in an AFC North Wild Card Weekend rivalry you don’t want to miss.

Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America and kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals matchup.

Baltimore Ravens:

The Baltimore Ravens managed to clinch the number 6 seed and reach the playoffs for the 4th time in the last 5 years despite late season struggles without starting QB Lamar Jackson who has missed the last 5 games since spraining his PCL in Week 13. The two-time Pro Bowl QB has not practiced since December 4. While Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh mentioned that Jackson was in good spirits earlier this week and wants to play, it is unclear whether or not the 2019 NFL MVP will be cleared to practice.

In his absence, Baltimore has relied on backup QB Tyler Huntley who is 2-2 as starter this season with 3 total touchdowns and 3 interceptions out of the last 4 games he’s played. Huntley, who signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2020, has been dealing with tendinitis in his shoulder and did not play in Week 18. Anthony Brown, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon, completed 19-of-44 passes in his first career start in last Sunday’s 27-16 loss to Cincinnati.

When was the last time the Baltimore Ravens won a Super Bowl?

The Baltimore Ravens most recent Super Bowl win was during the 2012 season when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII.

Cincinnati Bengals:

The Cincinnati Bengals clinched home-field advantage in last Sunday’s victory over the Ravens. Last season, the Bengals made their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season, ultimately losing 23-20 to the Rams. This year, the Bengals look to not only become the 9th team in NFL history to reach the Super Bowl again the season after losing it, but to also hoist up the franchise’s very first Lombardi Trophy.

Third-year QB Joe Burrow has consistently carried the Bengals offense this season and set a franchise record with 35 passing touchdowns this season.

When was the last time the Cincinnati Bengals won a Super Bowl?

The Cincinnati Bengals have never won a Super Bowl but made appearances in 1988, 1981, and 2021.

Have the Ravens and Bengals ever faced each other in the NFL Playoffs?

Sunday night’s game marks the first time that the Ravens and Bengals will meet in the postseason. The teams went head-to-head twice this season with the Ravens winning 17-16 at home in Week 5 and with the Bengals winning 27-16 at home in Week 18.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals:

  • Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • When: Sunday, January 15
  • Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals game?

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased.

2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule:

  • Saturday, January 14
    • Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes
    • Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock
  • Sunday, January 15
    • Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) – 1:00pm ET on CBS, Paramount+
    • Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes
    • Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock
  • Monday, January 16
    • Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) – 8:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

When is the 2023 NFL Draft? Date, start time, location, Round 1 order

By Jan 10, 2023, 11:49 AM EST
With another thrilling NFL regular season in the books, 18 teams who are not in the playoff mix now set their sights on the 2023 NFL Draft in hopes of finding talent that can change the future of their organization.

Just mere months remain until the draft, as prospects gather to kickstart their careers and fulfill lifelong dreams. Last year’s 2022 NFL Draft saw DE Travon Walker taken as the No. 1 selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, if this season has shown us anything, it’s that every pick matters — from first overall to “Mr. Irrelevant” at 262.

So, what will happen this year? NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about this year’s draft coverage including the start times, full schedule, dates, TV channels, location, draft order and more.

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 and ends on Saturday, April 29. The first round will take place on Thursday, with rounds two and three on Friday and the last four on Saturday.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.

Where will the 2023 NFL Draft take place?

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, Missouri. The event will be held at Union Station, which is located near the city’s World War I Museum and Memorial.

This will be the first time that Kansas City has hosted the NFL Draft since its’ inception in 1936. The first draft in NFL history took place at Philadelphia’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel, where the nine teams in existence at the time gathered to select from a pool of 90 players.

How can I watch the 2023 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Who has the No. 1 Pick in the NFL Draft?

The conclusion of Week 18 officially set the draft order for non-playoff teams and, despite the Houston Texans holding on to the No. 1 spot for the majority of the season, a Texans victory against the Colts ultimately handed the top position to the Chicago Bears.

The last time Chicago picked first in the NFL Draft was 1947, when they selected halfback Bob Fenimore. Six years prior to Fenimore, the Bears chose Tom Harmon with the No. 1 pick in 1941. These two picks, however, didn’t quite pan out, as Fenimore played only 10 games and Harmon opted to leave professional football for a career in Hollywood and duty in the U.S. military during World War II.

Now, Chicago will have the chance to either test their luck at first choice once again or trade the coveted spot away, something that hasn’t happened since 2016 when the Rams traded places with Tennessee to grab quarterback Jared Goff.

The rest of the 2023 NFL Draft order, with the position of playoff teams to be determined by postseason results, is below.

2023 Draft Round 1 Order

  1. Chicago Bears
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks (via the Denver Broncos)
  6. Detroit Lions (via the Los Angeles Rams)
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Carolina Panthers
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (via the New Orleans Saints)
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans (via the Cleveland Browns)
  13. New York Jets
  14. New England Patriots
  15. Green Bay Packers
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions

19-32: TBD. The remainder of the draft order will be determined by the results of the postseason.

Note: The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick after violating league policies pertaining to integrity of the game.

How Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson bet on himself this season

By Jan 10, 2023, 11:18 AM EST
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took the ultimate chance and is betting on himself this NFL season. After failing to reach an agreement with the Ravens on a long-term extension, the Pompano Beach, Florida native, who went 32nd overall in the 2018 draft, is currently playing on the $23 million 5th-year option of his rookie contract.

Jackson reportedly turned down a 5-year offer worth roughly $250 million, with $133 million guaranteed — something many were not surprised by because Deshaun Jackson’s contract, signed this summer, changed the goalposts for QB contracts, especially for a dual-threat player like Lamar Jackson who runs the ball as well as he throws the ball. This week, Jackson will face a major early season test as the 2-2 Ravens host Joe Burrow and the 2-2 Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

Lamar Jackson’s rushing ability

The 2019 NFL MVP already has 13 total touchdowns this season, including 11 pass touchdowns, and currently leads the Ravens with 316 rush yards — the most of any quarterback in the NFL this season. He also ranks in the league’s top 10 in rushing yards, for all players (ranked 9th entering Week 5). Additionally, Jackson was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month in September for the second time in his career.

Powered in part by Jackson, the Ravens offense ranked first in rush yards per game in 2019 (206) and 2020 (191.9) and was third in 2021 (145.8). In 2022, the team ranks 8th entering Week 5 (142).

What will happen with Lamar Jackson’s contract at the end of the season?

Lamar Jackson is currently set to become a free agent after the season, however, he could be franchised tagged by the Ravens.

Does Lamar Jackson have an agent?

Lamar Jackson has represented himself during negotiations while leaning on the help of his mother, Felicia Jones, and the NFLPA (which reportedly advised him that he was justified to demand a fully guaranteed deal).

What other notable contracts were recently signed by NFL quarterbacks?

  • Russell Wilson: 5 years, $245 million ($124M fully guaranteed) – August 2022
  • Kyler Murray: 5 years, $230.5 million ($103.3M fully guaranteed) – July 2022
  • Deshaun Watson: 5 years, $230 million (fully guaranteed) – March 2022
  • Josh Allen: 6 years, $258 million ($100M fully guaranteed) – August 2021
  • Patrick Mahomes: 10 years, $450 million ($63.1M fully guaranteed) – July 2020

