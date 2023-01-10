The 2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series comes to Gulfstream Park on Saturday, Jan. 28 (4:30-6 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock). Some of the biggest names in the sport are potentially going after the $4.5 million at stake.

Cyberknife is most likely the biggest name that is probably to be in the field of the headline dirt race. He finished second in the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) and the Travers Stakes (G1), but notched four wins in 2022, including the Haskell Stakes (G1) and Arkansas Derby (G1). Cyberknife is trained by Brad Cox, ridden by Florent Geroux and owned by Gold Square LLC.

Other probable invitees include Florida Derby (G1) champ White Abbario and Fountain of Youth (G2) winner Simplification.

Colonel Liam, last year’s back-to-back $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf winner, is possibly heading back to Gulfstream in an attempt to attempt an unprecedented three-peat. The Pletcher-trained horse tallied a 6th-place finish in the Fort Lauderdale (G2) at the end of December.

Keeneland Turf Mile (G1) second-place finisher Ivar (12-1) and Hollywood Derby (G1) champ Speaking Scout are among the other Pegasus World Cup Turf invitees.

You can watch the Pegasus World Cup and the Pegasus World Cup Turf on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 4:30-6 p.m. ET as well as on NBCSports.com, Peacock and the NBC Sports app.

What is the Pegasus World Cup?

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series is a series of invite-only races held annually at Gulfstream Park since 2017 (originally only offering the dirt race before adding the turf division two years ago). The $3 million Pegasus World Cup runs 1 1/8 miles on the dirt, and the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf runs 1 1/8 miles on the turf.

Both races are for horses aged 4 years and older and are invitation-only.

The $500,000 Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf (G3) will run that day as well.

When is the Pegasus World Cup?

Where is the Pegasus World Cup?

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series is held at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Gulfstream Park is also home to several Road to the Kentucky Derby prep races, including the Florida Derby (G1), the Fountain of Youth (G2) and the Holy Bull (G2).

How can I watch the 2023 Pegasus World Cup?

NBC Sports is home to the 2023 Pegasus World Cup, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV, in the NBC Sports app, on NBCSports.com and on Peacock before, during and after the two headlining races.

Who won the Pegasus World Cup last year in 2022?

Life Is Good denied Knicks Go a chance to win in back-to-back years. The Todd Pletcher-trained colt then continued a fabulous 2022 campaign with three graded stakes win before finishing 5th in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

One race earlier, Colonel Liam recaptured the magic from 2021 to win the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf. It took him nearly an entire year to participate in his next race, which resulted in a 6th place finish at the Fort Lauderdale Stakes (G2).