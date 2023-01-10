Collins, Kvitova advance to the Adelaide International QFs

Associated PressJan 10, 2023, 11:28 PM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

ADELAIDE, Australia – Last year’s Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins needed seven match points but advanced to the Adelaide International quarterfinals on Wednesday with a 6-3, 7-6 (2) win over Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann.

Collins never lost serve in the first set against Teichmann, although she saved two break points in the eighth game. But she came from 3-1 down in the second set, and won four straight games.

She failed to serve out the win, which set the stage for the match’s most dramatic game. From 0-40 down. Teichmann saved five match points on her serve to level the second set at 5-5, after six deuces.

Collins, who lost the 2022 Australian Open final to Ash Barty, later won six of the first seven points of the tiebreaker.

In an earlier match, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova kept her perfect 2023 record intact after an injury-forced early end to her match against Zheng Qinwen.

After coming from 5-3 down in a 71-minute opening set, and saving three set points in the ensuing tiebreaker to win it 8-6, Kvitova moved through when Zheng retired due to a left thigh injury.

“It’s not nice to end the match as we (did). I wish her all the best for the (Australian Open) which is soon,” Kvitova said on court after the match.

Kvitova, who has been ranked as high as No. 2 in the world and currently sits at No. 16, had an impressive win over reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the first round.

Lucky loser Amanda Anisimova wins 1st round in Adelaide

Associated PressJan 10, 2023, 3:16 PM EST
2023 Adelaide International 2 - Day 2
Getty Images
1 Comment

ADELAIDE, Australia – American Amanda Anisimova made the best of her lucky loser ticket by beating Russian Liudmila Samsonova 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday in the first round of the Adelaide International to claim her first win in the main draw of a WTA tournament since August.

Anisimova reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year and is a former French Open semifinalist, ranked No. 29. But she had to make her way through qualifying and a lucky loser second chance to reach the second round of the Adelaide tournament.

The 21-year-old won only three games before losing to fourth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova in the first round at Adelaide last week, meaning she had to qualify for the main draw this week.

On Tuesday She took advantage of Samsonova’s shaky serve who had seven double faults – she was broken five times – to advance to the second round where she will face Beatriz Haddad Maia.

On the men’s side, American Tommy Paul beat Australian Christopher O’Connell 6-4, 7-5 in Paul’s first match of the year. Paul reached the quarterfinals of both Adelaide tournaments last year.

“First match of the season is always a little tough and everyone has nerves going into the first match,” Paul said. “So I was happy to go out and play the way that I did. I didn’t really do too much wrong and I served well.”

Barbora Krejcikova carried over her strong finish to 2022 by beating last year’s finalist Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 7-6 (3). Krejcikova won two titles and nine of her last 10 singles matches in 2022.

She will face fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina. Krejcikova let a match point slip at 5-4 in the second set but won five straight points in the tiebreaker to seal victory.

Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin has won her first round match at the Hobart International, beating Lin Zhu in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

Tennis sans Serena starts in earnest at 2023 Australian Open

Associated PressJan 10, 2023, 3:04 PM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

The matches will be played, new stars will emerge, fans will continue to watch. And Williams will be missed, of course. By spectators. By executives from the tours, tournaments and television. By other athletes.

And as the 2023 Australian Open gets started Monday (Sunday night EST), the first Grand Slam tournament to be held since she walked away with a farewell at the U.S. Open in September, shortly before her 41st birthday – the owner of 23 major singles championships said she preferred the term “evolving” to “retiring” – tennis will get a real taste of what a post-Serena world looks like on a big stage.

That is the case even if her impact won’t fade away, as U.S. Open tournament director Stacey Allaster put it: “She leaves an indelible legacy of grace and grit that will inspire athletes, female and male, for many generations to come.”

There surely will be those who keep an eye on tangible data during the two weeks at Melbourne Park and as this season, and future seasons, go along. Numbers such as attendance figures and TV ratings will be parsed in an effort to gauge what effect there is from the departure of someone who earned status as a just-one-name-necessary celebrity.

In a way, that is all a bit beside the point, however.

“Her legacy is really wide, to the point where you can’t even describe it in words. She changed the sport so much. She’s introduced people that have never heard of tennis into the sport,” said Naomi Osaka, a 25-year-old from Japan who has won four Grand Slam titles but hasn’t played a full match since August and will sit out the Australian Open. “I honestly think that she’s, like, the biggest force in the sport. That’s not intentionally trying to make (Roger) Federer or (Rafael) Nadal smaller. I just think she’s the biggest thing that will ever be in the sport.”

In recent decades, folks might have worried about what would happen when Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova stopped playing. Or when Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors moved on. Or Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi. Or Steffi Graf. And so on.

“It’s always a loss when you have great players leave. But I’ve been through six or seven generations of this,” said Billie Jean King, a two-time inductee into the International Tennis Hall of Fame who won 12 Grand Slam trophies in singles and another 27 in women’s or mixed doubles.

“I mean, I remember when Sampras left and when Martina and Chris left. I was like, `Oh, no! What’s going to happen?’ Well, Sampras was there, and guess what? There’s Roger Federer. There’s Nadal. … It’s the same thing with the women. We’ve got Iga (Swiatek) now, who’s taken over,” King said. “Every generation gets better, and the depth of women’s tennis is better than it’s ever been, and Serena is somewhat responsible for that, because every generation builds on the last generation.”

Shortly after Williams lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round at Flushing Meadows, another titan of tennis, 20-time major champ Federer, announced his retirement. Federer hadn’t played an official match in more than a full year because of a series of knee operations.

For Williams, there were moments when she stepped away from competing for stretches, either because of health issues or simply because she wanted to spend time on other interests, which she thought contributed to her longevity.

WTA CEO and Chairman Steve Simon thinks those gaps left room for some new faces to emerge in women’s tennis, such as current No. 1 Swiatek and American teenager Coco Gauff.

“Serena has played what I would call a limited schedule over the last several years, anyway. So clearly, we have a new set of stars that are coming in and certainly establishing themselves and doing well,” Simon said. “But I see us continuing to celebrate Serena – and I hope she comes back and plays another five or 10 years.”

Good luck with that.

But those she brought to tennis, whether players or fans, should last long beyond that timeframe.

“Serena got a lot of people interested in our sport. And now it’s up to the next generation to do that,” King said. “People always – the media – goes into this every time: `Oh, they’re leaving! Oh, what’s going to happen?’ Somebody always comes up to the top. The cream rises to the top.”