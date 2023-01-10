When is the 2023 NFL Draft? Date, start time, location, Round 1 order

With another thrilling NFL regular season in the books, 18 teams who are not in the playoff mix now set their sights on the 2023 NFL Draft in hopes of finding talent that can change the future of their organization.

Just mere months remain until the draft, as prospects gather to kickstart their careers and fulfill lifelong dreams. Last year’s 2022 NFL Draft saw DE Travon Walker taken as the No. 1 selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, if this season has shown us anything, it’s that every pick matters — from first overall to “Mr. Irrelevant” at 262.

So, what will happen this year? NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about this year’s draft coverage including the start times, full schedule, dates, TV channels, location, draft order and more.

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 and ends on Saturday, April 29. The first round will take place on Thursday, with rounds two and three on Friday and the last four on Saturday.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.

Where will the 2023 NFL Draft take place?

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, Missouri. The event will be held at Union Station, which is located near the city’s World War I Museum and Memorial.

This will be the first time that Kansas City has hosted the NFL Draft since its’ inception in 1936. The first draft in NFL history took place at Philadelphia’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel, where the nine teams in existence at the time gathered to select from a pool of 90 players.

How can I watch the 2023 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Who has the No. 1 Pick in the NFL Draft?

The conclusion of Week 18 officially set the draft order for non-playoff teams and, despite the Houston Texans holding on to the No. 1 spot for the majority of the season, a Texans victory against the Colts ultimately handed the top position to the Chicago Bears.

The last time Chicago picked first in the NFL Draft was 1947, when they selected halfback Bob Fenimore. Six years prior to Fenimore, the Bears chose Tom Harmon with the No. 1 pick in 1941. These two picks, however, didn’t quite pan out, as Fenimore played only 10 games and Harmon opted to leave professional football for a career in Hollywood and duty in the U.S. military during World War II.

Now, Chicago will have the chance to either test their luck at first choice once again or trade the coveted spot away, something that hasn’t happened since 2016 when the Rams traded places with Tennessee to grab quarterback Jared Goff.

The rest of the 2023 NFL Draft order, with the position of playoff teams to be determined by postseason results, is below.

2023 Draft Round 1 Order

Chicago Bears Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks (via the Denver Broncos) Detroit Lions (via the Los Angeles Rams) Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers Philadelphia Eagles (via the New Orleans Saints) Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (via the Cleveland Browns) New York Jets New England Patriots Green Bay Packers Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions

19-32: TBD. The remainder of the draft order will be determined by the results of the postseason.

Note: The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick after violating league policies pertaining to integrity of the game.