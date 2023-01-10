When is the 2023 NFL Draft? Date, start time, location, Round 1 order

By Jan 10, 2023, 11:49 AM EST
With another thrilling NFL regular season in the books, 18 teams who are not in the playoff mix now set their sights on the 2023 NFL Draft in hopes of finding talent that can change the future of their organization.

Just mere months remain until the draft, as prospects gather to kickstart their careers and fulfill lifelong dreams. Last year’s 2022 NFL Draft saw DE Travon Walker taken as the No. 1 selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, if this season has shown us anything, it’s that every pick matters — from first overall to “Mr. Irrelevant” at 262.

So, what will happen this year? NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about this year’s draft coverage including the start times, full schedule, dates, TV channels, location, draft order and more.

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 and ends on Saturday, April 29. The first round will take place on Thursday, with rounds two and three on Friday and the last four on Saturday.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.

Where will the 2023 NFL Draft take place?

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, Missouri. The event will be held at Union Station, which is located near the city’s World War I Museum and Memorial.

This will be the first time that Kansas City has hosted the NFL Draft since its’ inception in 1936. The first draft in NFL history took place at Philadelphia’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel, where the nine teams in existence at the time gathered to select from a pool of 90 players.

How can I watch the 2023 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Who has the No. 1 Pick in the NFL Draft?

The conclusion of Week 18 officially set the draft order for non-playoff teams and, despite the Houston Texans holding on to the No. 1 spot for the majority of the season, a Texans victory against the Colts ultimately handed the top position to the Chicago Bears.

The last time Chicago picked first in the NFL Draft was 1947, when they selected halfback Bob Fenimore. Six years prior to Fenimore, the Bears chose Tom Harmon with the No. 1 pick in 1941. These two picks, however, didn’t quite pan out, as Fenimore played only 10 games and Harmon opted to leave professional football for a career in Hollywood and duty in the U.S. military during World War II.

Now, Chicago will have the chance to either test their luck at first choice once again or trade the coveted spot away, something that hasn’t happened since 2016 when the Rams traded places with Tennessee to grab quarterback Jared Goff.

The rest of the 2023 NFL Draft order, with the position of playoff teams to be determined by postseason results, is below.

2023 Draft Round 1 Order

  1. Chicago Bears
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks (via the Denver Broncos)
  6. Detroit Lions (via the Los Angeles Rams)
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Carolina Panthers
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (via the New Orleans Saints)
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans (via the Cleveland Browns)
  13. New York Jets
  14. New England Patriots
  15. Green Bay Packers
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions

19-32: TBD. The remainder of the draft order will be determined by the results of the postseason.

Note: The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick after violating league policies pertaining to integrity of the game.

Where is the Super Bowl 2023? Location, date, and more for Super Bowl LVIII

By Jan 10, 2023, 3:11 PM EST
Now that the 2022 NFL regular season has come to a close, the path to the 2023 Super Bowl has been paved for the 14 teams vying for a Lombardi Trophy.

Last year’s big game saw the Los Angeles Rams claim victory in SoFi Stadium, becoming just the second team in NFL history to hoist a Lombardi at home. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the first to do so just one year prior at Raymond James Stadium.

While the broadcast of the Super Bowl consistently ranks among the world’s highest-watched television programs each year, the game also brings immense excitement to whichever city is fortunate enough to host. See below for a full breakdown of Super Bowl LVII’s location.

Where is the Super Bowl 2023?

The greatest show in sports is coming to the desert this February, as Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, was built in 2006. Since its construction, the venue has hosted two Super Bowls — Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. The Cardinals, however, will not be in the fight for the Lombardi this time around, marking the first season since 2019 that the home team of the Super Bowl venue is not in the playoffs.

Though every Super Bowl is historic, the last time the big game took place in the desert was especially legendary. The New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 28-24, as Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass at the goal line to grant New England its fourth Lombardi in franchise history. This championship ended a 10-year Super Bowl drought for the Patriots, who had missed the playoffs just one time since their 2004 victory.

When is the Super Bowl 2023?

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

Coaches and players of the contending teams will make their first appearance in the southwest at Super Bowl Opening Night, which will take place at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Feb. 6.

Who is performing at the halftime show at Super Bowl 2023?

International superstar and entrepreneur Rihanna is set to headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII. Her performance will follow an ensemble showing from a lineup of L.A. legends at Super Bowl LVII last February that included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

For the full 2023 NFL playoffs schedule, click here.

What are the highest and lowest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history?

By Jan 10, 2023, 2:00 PM EST
The 2023 NFL playoffs are here and for 14 teams, including the Eagles, Chiefs, Bills, Bengals and Cowboys, the quest for Super Bowl LVIII is underway. Many of these teams were known for their offensive firepower throughout the regular season, including the Chiefs (NFL-leading 29.2 points/game) and the Eagles (2nd in the NFL with 28.1 points per game). There’s still a long ways to go until that championship matchup, and we’ll have to see if it will be a high-scoring affair or a defensive grind (the 49ers, Bills and Ravens, all playoff contenders, led the league in scoring defense this season).

The old football adage states that “Defense wins championships” but offensive power has proved to be the difference maker in the quest for the Lombardi Trophy. Just four years ago, Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles past the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in a 41-33 thriller. But even that game is not the highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time.

What is the highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history?

Super Bowl XXIX, which took place on Jan. 29, 1995, was the highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history. The game featured the San Francisco 49ers and (formerly named) San Diego Chargers. The 49ers’ offense scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters and seven more in the fourth. Quarterback Steve Young won the game MVP as he threw for 325 yards and six touchdowns while wide receiver Jerry Rice recorded 10 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Together, the two led the 49ers to a 49-26 win over the Chargers for a combined 75 total points scored.

The 49ers actually also hold the highest single-game point total in a Super Bowl, scoring 55 points in Super Bowl XXIV on Jan. 28, 1990 against the Denver Broncos. San Francisco won the game, 55-10.

While offensive powerhouses have been difference-makers in the Super Bowl over the years, defense has also proven to be invaluable.

What is the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history?

Most of the lowest-scoring Super Bowls occurred during the early days of the event, but some of the lowest-scoring games also happened more recently. The lowest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history is Super Bowl LIII which was played on Feb. 3, 2019 between the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots won, 13-3, for a combined 16 points. The scoring of the night came consisted of three field goals and one rushing touchdown by Sony Michel. Brady threw for 262 yards and no touchdowns while Jared Goff threw for 229 yards and one interception.

Following Super Bowl LII, the next six lowest-scoring Super Bowls came within the first nine iterations of the game.

Below are the 10 highest-scoring and 10 lowest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history as we prepare to enter the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Highest-Scoring Super Bowls

Super Bowl XXIX in 1995: San Francisco 49ers defeat the San Diego Chargers, 49-26 (75 combined points)

Super Bowl LII in 2018: Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New England Patriots, 41-33 (74 combined points)

Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Oakland Raiders, 41-21 (69 combined points)

Super Bowl XXVII in 1993: Dallas Cowboys defeat the Buffalo Bills, 52-17 (69 combined points)

Super Bowl XIII in 1979: Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Dallas Cowboys, 35-31 (66 combined points)

Super Bowl XLVII in 2013: Baltimore Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31 (65 combined points)

Super Bowl XXIV in 1990: San Francisco 49ers defeat the Denver Broncos, 55-10 (65 combined points)

Super Bowl LI in 2017: New England Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28 (62 combined points)

Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004: New England Patriots defeat the Carolina Panthers, 32-29 (61 combined points)

Super Bowl XXVI in 1992: Washington defeats Buffalo Bills, 37-24 (61 combined points)

Lowest-Scoring Super Bowls

Super Bowl LIII in 2019: New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3 (16 combined points)

Super Bowl VII in 1973: Miami Dolphins defeat Washington, 14-7 (21 combined points)

Super Bowl IX in 1975: Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 16-6 (22 combined points)

Super Bowl III in 1969: New York Jets defeat the Baltimore Colts, 16-7 (23 combined points)

Super Bowl VI in 1972: Dallas Cowboys defeat the Miami Dolphins, 24-3 (27 combined points)

Super Bowl V in 1971: Baltimore Colts defeat the Dallas Cowboys, 16-13 (29 combined points)

Super Bowl IV in 1970: Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7 (30 combined points)

Super Bowl XLII in 2008: New York Giants defeat the New England Patriots, 17-14 (31 combined points)

Super Bowl XL in 2006: Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Seattle Seahawks, 21-10 (31 combined points)

Super Bowl VIII in 1974: Miami Dolphins defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 24-7 (31 combined points)

