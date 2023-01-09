NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule 2023: Game dates, times and TV networks for first round of playoffs

Week 18 of the NFL regular season came to a close with a 20-16 Detroit Lions win over the Green Bay Packers, which eliminated the Packers from postseason contention and clinched the final spot in the NFC for the Seattle Seahawks. With that last piece of the puzzle in place, the full field is set for the 2023 playoffs, starting with Wild Card Weekend. The Super Wild Card weekend schedule features six games spread across Saturday, January 14th, Sunday, January 15th and Monday, January 16th.

The #2 through #7 seeds will face off in both the AFC and NFC, with the No. 1 seed on both sides of the bracket guaranteed a bye through to the Divisional Round. See below for the full schedule for the first round of the playoffs, including matchups, dates, times and TV networks.

Wild Card Weekend Schedule 2023

Saturday, January 14 Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock

Sunday, January 15 Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) – 1:00pm ET on CBS, Paramount+ Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock

Monday, January 16 Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) – 8:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes



Which teams have a first-round bye in the 2023 NFL playoffs?

The Chiefs secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye for the second time in the last three seasons, finishing the year14-3. In the NFC, the Eagles defeated the Giants on Sunday of Week 18 to secure the top spot and an extra week of prep for the Divisional Round. That game saw the return of QB Jalen Hurts after he missed the two previous weeks (both Eagles losses) with a shoulder sprain, and it seems like the bye week will be essential. “For him to play through what he fought through to get back . . . There was no more risk, but he was hurting,” Nick Sirianni said postgame. “He was hurting bad. But that’s just the kind of competitor, that’s just the kind of leader he is.”

A first-round bye traditionally means homefield advantage throughout the playoffs but there is one potential exception this year: In the event of a Bills-Chiefs AFC Championships game, the game will be played at a neutral site, as a result of the league’s decision not to resume the Bills-Bengals Monday night matchup. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will have discretion to select the site.

