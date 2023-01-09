NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule 2023: Game dates, times and TV networks for first round of playoffs

By Jan 9, 2023, 1:27 PM EST
0 Comments

Week 18 of the NFL regular season came to a close with a 20-16 Detroit Lions win over the Green Bay Packers, which eliminated the Packers from postseason contention and clinched the final spot in the NFC for the Seattle Seahawks. With that last piece of the puzzle in place, the full field is set for the 2023 playoffs, starting with Wild Card Weekend. The Super Wild Card weekend schedule features six games spread across Saturday, January 14th, Sunday, January 15th and Monday, January 16th.

The #2 through #7 seeds will face off in both the AFC and NFC, with the No. 1 seed on both sides of the bracket guaranteed a bye through to the Divisional Round. See below for the full schedule for the first round of the playoffs, including matchups, dates, times and TV networks.

RELATED: 49ers favored by 10, Vikings and Cowboys each favored by 3 in NFC wild card round

Wild Card Weekend Schedule 2023

  • Saturday, January 14
    • Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes
    • Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock
  • Sunday, January 15
    • Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) – 1:00pm ET on CBS, Paramount+
    • Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes
    • Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock
  • Monday, January 16
    • Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) – 8:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

For the full 2023 NFL playoffs schedule, click here.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023: Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

Which teams have a first-round bye in the 2023 NFL playoffs?

The Chiefs secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye for the second time in the last three seasons, finishing the year14-3. In the NFC, the Eagles defeated the Giants on Sunday of Week 18 to secure the top spot and an extra week of prep for the Divisional Round. That game saw the return of QB Jalen Hurts after he missed the two previous weeks (both Eagles losses) with a shoulder sprain, and it seems like the bye week will be essential. “For him to play through what he fought through to get back . . . There was no more risk, but he was hurting,” Nick Sirianni said postgame. “He was hurting bad. But that’s just the kind of competitor, that’s just the kind of leader he is.”

RELATED: Eagles clinch NFC East title, top seed in NFC playoffs

A first-round bye traditionally means homefield advantage throughout the playoffs but there is one potential exception this year: In the event of a Bills-Chiefs AFC Championships game, the game will be played at a neutral site, as a result of the league’s decision not to resume the Bills-Bengals Monday night matchup. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will have discretion to select the site.

RELATED: For possible neutral-site AFC Championship, much needs to be determined

Additional 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

Divisional Weekend

  • Saturday, January 21
  • Sunday, January 22

Conference Championships

  • Sunday, January 29

Super Bowl LVII

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL season and playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

Read more NFL

Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin gets his flowers right on time
Joe Burrow ready for Wild Card weekend
NFL Week 18 key takeaways: Wild Card matchups lock in
Nyheim Hines
Nyheim Hines’ kickoff return TD connected to Damar Hamlin

Jaguars Super Bowl, playoff history: Has Jacksonville ever made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 9, 2023, 3:14 PM EST
0 Comments

What a remarkable season for Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, Jacksonville finished 9-8 and secured the AFC South title and a playoff berth for the first time since the 2017 season. As the #4 seed in the 2023 NFL playoffs, they’ll host the #5 Los Angeles Chargers on Wild Card Weekend, Saturday, January 14th on NBC and Peacock (coverage begins at 7:30pm ET).

There’s a chance at history for this year’s Jaguars: The team is one of 12 current NFL franchises that has never won a Super Bowl, and also has the unfortunate distinction of being one of four teams that has never even made it to the big game (along with the Browns, Lions and Texans). Of those four teams, the Jaguars were the only ones to make it this year’s postseason, and the only ones with a shot to transform franchise history.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

Jacksonville has a relatively short history as NFL teams go. Founded in 1995 as an expansion team alongside the Carolina Panthers, the Jaguars are less than 30 years old, and have made 8 playoff appearances over that stretch, including this season They have made it as far as the AFC Championship game, but the road has always ended there. Is this year’s team, led by 2021 number one overall pick Lawrence, the one to change that? They’ll have to get through the Chargers and a stacked AFC bracket that includes the Bills, Bengals and Chiefs, to get there.

Jaguars Super Bowl history

As mentioned above, Jacksonville has never won a Super Bowl and in fact has never made it to the Super Bowl. They are one of 12 current NFL franchises with no Super Bowl wins (Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans). Including the Jaguars, four teams with no league championships are in the 2023 postseason: the Vikings, Bills, Bengals and Chargers.

RELATED: NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars playoff history, most recent appearance

Including this season, the Jaguars have made eight trips to the NFL playoffs, with a run of four straight appearances in their early years in the mid-90s. Before the 2022 season, Jacksonville’s last playoff game was a loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game as part of the 2017 season.

  • 1996 season: Lost AFC Championship to New England Patriots (20-6)
  • 1997 season: Lost Wild Card game to Denver Broncos (42-17)
  • 1998 season: Lost Division Round game to New York Jets (34-24)
  • 1999 season: Lost AFC Championships to Tennessee Titans (33-14)
  • 2005 season: Lost Wild Card game to New England Patriots (28-3)
  • 2007 season: Lost Divisional Round game to New England Patriots (31-20)
  • 2017 season: Lost AFC Championship to New England Patriots (24-20)

RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl history

Jaguars best playoff finish

The Jaguars have made it to the AFC Championship three times, losing to the Patriots in the 1996 season, the Titans in the 199 season and the Patriots again in the 2017 season. With neither the Patriots or the Titans in the 2023 playoff picture, maybe it’s a sign of history-making wins to come for Jacksonville.

RELATED: Bill Belichick says he is returning in 2023, vows a thorough process of improving the Patriots

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars on Wild Card Weekend

  • Date: Saturday, January 14th
  • Time: Coverage begins with Football Night in America at 7:30pm ET, with game kickoff at 8:15pm ET
  • TV Network: NBC and Universo
  • Streaming: Peacock and NBCSports.com

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL season and playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

Read more NFL

Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin gets his flowers right on time
Joe Burrow ready for Wild Card weekend
NFL Week 18 key takeaways: Wild Card matchups lock in
Nyheim Hines
Nyheim Hines’ kickoff return TD connected to Damar Hamlin

NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023: Wild Card Weekend TV schedule, start times, seeds, dates for every AFC & NFC game

By Jan 8, 2023, 11:55 PM EST
0 Comments

The 2023 NFL playoffs are here and the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy is underway for the top teams in the league en route to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.

Check out the NFL playoffs bracket for 2023 below as well as the full schedule, teams, TV channels, live streams, playoffs seeding, start times for postseason games and more. Plus, check back often to see which teams advance and who goes home.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023

Although they were already out of postseason contention, the Detroit Lions put on a powerhouse performance to get the win over the Green Bay Packers in the final game of the regular season, eliminating Aaron Rodgers and co. from contention and securing the final playoff spot for the Seattle Seahawks. With that, the bracket is set for both the AFC and NFC and Wild Card Weekend is just around the corner:

AFC Playoff Matchups 2023

  • Kansas City Chiefs (1) – First Round Bye
  • Buffalo Bills (2) vs Miami Dolphins (7)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (3) vs Baltimore Ravens (6)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (4) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5)

NFC Playoff Matchups 2023

  • Philadelphia Eagles (1) – First Round Bye
  • San Francisco 49ers (2) vs Seattle Seahawks (7)
  • Minnesota Vikings (3) vs New York Giants (6)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4) vs Dallas Cowboys (5)

2023 NFL Playoffs TV Schedule

The 2023 NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, January 14th with the Wild Card round – see below for tune-in times and networks for all six matchups across Super Wild Card Weekend.

Wild Card Weekend Schedule

  • Saturday, January 14
    • Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes
    • Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock
  • Sunday, January 15
    • Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) – 1:00pm ET on CBS, Paramount+
    • Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes
    • Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock
  • Monday, January 16
    • Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) – 8:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Divisional Weekend

  • Saturday, January 21
  • Sunday, January 22

Conference Championships

  • Sunday, January 29

Super Bowl LVII

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

Final 2023 NFL Playoffs Standings

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Kansas City (14-3)x
  2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)x
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)x
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)x
  5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)x
  6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)x
  7. Miami Dolphins (9-8)x

RELATED: Wild card playoff schedule: Cowboys-Bucs will play on Monday Night Football

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)x
  2. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)x
  3. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)x
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)x
  5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)x
  6. New York Giants (9-7-1)x
  7. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)x

X – Clinched playoff berth

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL season and playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

Read more NFL

Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin gets his flowers right on time
Joe Burrow ready for Wild Card weekend
NFL Week 18 key takeaways: Wild Card matchups lock in
Nyheim Hines
Nyheim Hines’ kickoff return TD connected to Damar Hamlin