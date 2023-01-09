Australian Open chief defends tournament’s January date

Jan 9, 2023
australian open
Graham Denholm/Getty Images
MELBOURNE, Australia — Tournament director Craig Tiley has described as “ridiculous” and “bizarre” calls for the timing of the Australian Open to be changed to allow players a longer off-season.

Tiley was responding to an Australian media report which suggested the first Grand Slam of the season might be moved away from January and the height of the Australian summer.

“I did read that. I thought it was absolutely ridiculous – a bizarre claim,” Tiley said. “You talk to every player, this is the season. It starts in January. It starts here in Australia.”

Tiley was speaking during an event at Melbourne Park on Monday that marked the start of the Australian Open qualifying tournament. The Australian player Alex de Minaur, who also attended the event, said it was “no secret” the professional season was a long one but said he relished the January start.

“Alex has a good point about the length of the season,” Tiley said. “The sport does need to get together and look at the length of it.

“It finishes with Davis Cup late on the men’s side and not as late on the women’s side but I do think it’s a long season. We’ve been talking about that for a long time.

“But Australia is the summer, Australia is January and this event is, from the players’ perspective, one of their favorite places to play.”

Some commentators have linked the withdrawal of leading players including men’s No.1 Carlos Alcaraz from this year’s Open with the short off-season. Alacaraz and veteran Venus Williams both will miss the tournament with injuries. Many players also face the challenge of adapting from the northern hemisphere winter to the Australian summer.

Tiley said players had adequate time to prepare and acclimatize.

“They’re coming here earlier, we’re now seeing players here for six weeks, for seven weeks and the preparation for the Australian summer is very normalized,” he said. “They know what they need to do.”

De Minaur said the length of the season needed to be reviewed.

“It’s no secret the year’s a very long year,” de Minaur said. “You play tournaments throughout the whole year, you finish quite late. That depends on your schedule and everything.

“If there was a bit more time for an off-season, I’m sure a lot of players would like that. But at the same time we’re kind of used to it. “I’ve done it for a couple years where you finish quite late and then you get right into the midst of things.”

Tiley also said for the first time since 2020 players would not be required to report positive tests for COVID-19. But he said players would be encouraged to stay away if ill.

Kvitova beats Ryabkina as Wimbledon champs clash in Adelaide

Jan 9, 2023
Petra Kvitova
Robert Prange/Getty Images
ADELAIDE, Australia — Petra Kvitova issued a reminder of her ability ahead of the Australian Open when she beat Elena Ryabkina on Monday in a clash of Wimbledon champions at the Adelaide International.

The 32-year-old Kvitova who won at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014 relied on a powerful serve to eke out a 6-3, 7-5 win over Rybakina who won last year’s Wimbledon title.

Former world No. 2 Kvitova also carried form from the recent United Cup, at which she represented the Czech Republic and won a notable victory over third-ranked American Jessica Pegula.

Ryabkina became the first player from Kazakhstan to win a major title when she beat Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon last year. But she struggled to get into Monday’s match against Kvitova, whose serve set up key points.

“I lost (to Ryabkina) last season and she played really great, serving really well so I focused on my serve, waited for my chances to break her,” Kvitova, said. “And my serve worked very well today. It’s what I’m very happy with.

“It was about (dominating) the serve and first one or two points of the rallies.”

Most players have hailed the United Cup mixed teams format as a success and welcomed the unusual experience of male and female players working together as teammates.

“I enjoyed the United Cup and playing with the guys,” Kvitova said. It was a different vibe and gave me great practice, great attitude as well so I came here playing very well.”

Kvitova now will play either Shelby Rogers or Zheng Qinwen in the second round.

Earlier, Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann, also fresh from the United Cup, beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5 6-4.

At the Hobart International American qualifier Lauren Davis beat fourth-seeded compatriot Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-2. It was Stephens’ second consecutive first round exit after her loss as the second seed at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Goffin beats big-serving Bublik in Auckland

Jan 9, 2023
asb classic
Hannah Peters/Getty Images
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Belgium’s David Goffin has ousted fifth-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the ASB Tennis Classic in a match which produced an engrossing clash of styles.

Goffin, a baseliner who won his seventh ATP singles title last year on clay in Marrakech, used touch and placement to move his bigger opponent around the court.

Bublik, ranked 38, 17 places ahead of Goffin, deployed a powerful serve which often clocked in around 220khm (136mph). But Goffin broke him four times, including at match point in the 10th game of the second set.

His ground strokes were crisp and he often worked Bublik wide out on the backhand side to open the court before hitting a winner down the line.

“His service pressure is just amazing, like 220 (kmh) all the time, close to the line,” Goffin said. “So I’m very pleased with the way I returned.

“I broke him three or four times. It was not easy, especially in the second when he started to hit the ball and be more aggressive to be a break down. To finish with a break at 6-4, I’m very happy.”

Goffin first broke Bublik for 4-3 in the first set, finishing the game with a neatly-placed inside-out forehand into an open court.

Bublik then broke Goffin in the third game of the second set but Goffin broke back to level the set at 3-3. Goffin went up 5-3 with another break and served for the set but Bublik gave himself two break points and converted the second.

Bublik was 30-0 up at the start of the 10th game but Goffin fought back to break again and take the match in 1 hour, 13 seconds.

“He started to hit the ball really well and he’s very dangerous when he’s relaxed and 3-1 up,” Goffin said. “That was a crucial game (at 3-3) to win the match.”

Goffin believes he took some momentum out of the recent United Cup in Australia, though Belgium didn’t fare well at the tournament.

“I had two very tough matches playing for my country,” he said. “It was not easy. I played some good matches there and I think I’m ready for this tournament. It’s a good start with a first win here and I’m happy, so let’s keep it rolling.”

Earlier, Constant Lestienne of France beat Pedro Cachin of Argentina 6-1, 6-3.