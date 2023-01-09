16-1 shot Reincarnate wins Sham Stakes for Baffert

Associated Press
Jan 9, 2023
ARCADIA, Calif. — It’s proving time for 3-year-olds in the barn of trainer Bob Baffert.

The next four months will weed out the best of the bunch as the calendar moves closer to May and the start of the Triple Crown series.

“See what you have, see what they like to do,” Baffert said. “You learn from the races and hope they stay healthy. That’s the main thing.”

Reincarnate put his name on the top of the heap for now, winning the $100,000 Sham Stakes by a neck on Sunday for Baffert, who completed a 1-2-3 sweep at Santa Anita.

Baffert has won the Sham in seven of the last 10 years.

Ridden by Juan Hernandez, Reincarnate ran 1 mile in 1:35.87 under overcast skies.

Sent off at 16-1 odds in the field of five, Reincarnate paid $35 to win, an unusually high price for a Baffert-trained horse.

Newgate was second, while 3-5 favorite National Treasure was another three-quarters of a length back in third. National Treasure was making his first start since finishing third in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland in November.

“He never could get him in a comfortable spot,” Baffert said of jockey John Velazquez aboard National Treasure. “We just got to work on him, get him a little bit relaxed, chill him out a little bit.”

Reincarnate broke sharply and went to the lead, where he ran for much of the race.

“Once I saw that horse turning for home, he’s a stayer, he doesn’t get tired,” Baffert said.

“He’s my Belmont horse,” the trainer joked, referring to the Triple Crown race’s 1 1/2-mile distance.

Reincarnate dueled with Newgate while holding a scant lead through the final furlongs before hanging on at the finish.

“I saw myself in front, so I just let him run,” Hernandez said. “When he got the lead, he tried to wait for company, but when he saw the other horse come to me, he saw him and fought back.”

Baffert’s other entry, Speed Boat Beach, was scratched because the trainer said he wasn’t quite ready for the race. The colt was the 5-2 co-second choice on the morning line. Baffert said Speed Boat Beach would likely be pointed toward the $200,000 San Vicente on Jan. 29.

Packs a Wahlop was fourth and earned two Kentucky Derby qualifying points. Spun Intended was pulled up in front of the grandstand by jockey Mike Smith and vanned off. Trainer Mark Glatt said the horse was OK.

Baffert’s three entries didn’t earn any Derby qualifying points because he’s been banned until after this year’s Derby by Churchill Downs Inc. because of repeated medication violations.

Earlier Sunday, Ice Dancing won the $200,000 Santa Ynez Stakes for 3-year-old fillies by 3 1/4 lengths and earned 20 qualifying points for the Kentucky Oaks on May 5.

Baffert’s fillies, Fast and Shiny, Parody and Huntingcoco, finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively. But they were denied the six, four and two Oaks qualifying points for their results because of Baffert’s ban.

His ban at CDI-owned tracks runs from June 2021 until after this year’s Kentucky Derby.

In December, Baffert’s lawyers re-filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against CDI in an effort to allow him to enter horses in the Kentucky Derby on May 6. They initially sought an injunction in February 2022, but it was withdrawn when Baffert began serving a 90-day suspension from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Jockey Manny Franco ties mark with 6 wins on Aqueduct card

Associated Press
Jan 6, 2023
NEW YORK — Jockey Manny Franco tied a New York Racing Association record with six victories on Friday’s nine-race card at Aqueduct.

The 28-year-old rider from Puerto Rico tied a mark shared by Hall of Famers Steve Cauthen, Angel Cordero Jr., Javier Castellano, Mike Smith and Ron Turcotte, as well as Dylan Davis, who did it twice in 2018 at Aqueduct.

Franco won the day’s first race aboard Uncorrelated. Then he swept races four through six with Quick Chaos, Vallarand and Baron’s Legacy. He won the eighth race with Kant Hurry and the ninth with Bourbon Calling to complete the feat.

He failed to win with his only other mount.

“Unbelievable day,” Franco said. “I didn’t have all favorites, but every day I come in feeling positive and I just want to do well. The horses were running for me today.”

Franco is best known for winning the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law. He’s been riding professionally since 2013.

Cyberknife, White Abarrio among Pegasus World Cup invitees

Associated Press
Jan 4, 2023
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Cyberknife will have an opportunity to end his career with a win in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational.

The initial list of 12 horses who have been invited to the Jan. 28 race was released, and Cyberknife – who won the Arkansas Derby and the Haskell last year – is one of the headliners. It’ll be the final race before retirement for Cyberknife, a winner of nearly $2.1 million so far in his career.

Another top name on the list is White Abarrio, who won the Florida Derby at Gulfstream last year. Simplification won the Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream last year and is an invitee, along with Art Collector – a winner of a field-best $2.3 million in purses and Awesome Again Stakes winner Defunded.

Also on the list is Stilleto Boy, which was third in last year’s Pegasus, and the D. Wayne Lukas-trained Last Samurai.

Skippylongstocking, Get Her Number and Proxy were invited, along with Argentinian horse Super Corinto and Chilean horse O’Connor.

The winner of the Pegasus will receive about $1.8 million from the purse.

PEGASUS TURF

The initial field for the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf, also Jan. 28 at Gulfstream, was also announced and is led by Colonel Liam – who has won the race in each of the last two years.

Also invited: Cabo Spirit, City Man, Decorated Invader, Dicey Mo Chara, Ivar, Masteroffoxhounds, Master Piece, Shirl’s Speight, Speaking Scout, Who’s The Star, and Wit.