It’s the Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers tonight on Sunday Night Football as the two teams go head-to-head for the final NFC Wild Card spot in a must-win, regular season finale you won’t want to miss. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

Detroit Lions

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (8-8) demolished the Chicago Bears with a 41-10 win at home last Sunday afternoon to keep Detroit’s playoff chances alive. Goff completed 21-of-29 for 255 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions while RB Jamaal Williams rushed 22 times for 144 yards and a touchdown in the win. The Lions, who have not made the playoffs since 2016, can secure a spot in the postseason with a win against the Packers on Sunday night and will need the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) to lose their game against the LA Rams on Sunday (4:25 PM ET).

The Lions have not won a division title since 1993 or a playoff game since the 1991 season. Additionally, since firing former head coach Jim Caldwell after the 2017 season, the Lions have finished last in the NFC North in each of the last 4 seasons, losing over 10 games each time.

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (8-8) pulled off a dominant 41-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. Rodgers went 15-of-24 for 159 passing yards and a touchdown and also added one rush for two yards and a touchdown. RB A.J. Dillon, TE Robert Tonyan, DB Keisean Nixon, and safety Darnell Savage all scored touchdowns in Sunday’s victory. A win for the Packers on Sunday night would mark the team’s 4th straight playoff appearance.

The Lions and Packers met earlier this season in Week 9 at Ford Field where Detroit won 15-9.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers:

Where : Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin When: Sunday, January 8

Sunday, January 8 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo.

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!