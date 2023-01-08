2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule: Bracket, game dates, times and TV networks for Wild Card Weekend and more

It’s the penultimate week of the 2022 NFL regular season and several playoff berths are already locked up, including for the Bills, Chiefs, Eagles and Vikings. But there’s also plenty we still don’t know and lots of action still to come in Week 17 and Week 18. Who will emerge with the top seeds in the AFC and NFC? Who will secure the crowded wild card spots in the seven-team playoff picture on both sides of the equation?

Great news: Esteemed political analyst Steve Kornacki is back on Football Night in America to tackle all the matchups, probabilities and odds for the games that matter in the 2022 playoff picture. Tune in at 7pm ET on NBC and Peacock before the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens to get Kornacki’s breakdown on all things postseason, from the state of the NFC South to the fight for the final playoff spots in the AFC.

Week 17 Playoff Updates

Follow along below for live playoff updates throughout Sunday, as well as insights and takeaways from the Football Night in America crew. Click here or watch below for Kornacki breaking down which teams had their playoff hopes crushed in Week 17 and which teams were able to stay alive ahead of the final week of the regular season.

Giants clinch first playoff berth since 2016

With a 38-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants clinched a playoff spot for 2022, their first since the 2016 season. Jones had four total touchdowns on the day (2 pass, 2 rush) and at 9-6-1, the G-men are headed to the postseason.

The New York Giants are heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2016!#TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/sQeG1DC9M0 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 1, 2023

PFT Recap: Giants lock down playoff berth with 38-10 win

Lions defeat Bears to remain in NFC Wild Card hunt

It was a dominant showing for the Lions over their divisional rival Bears on Sunday, with Jared Goff and co. walking away with a 41-10 victory and an 8-8 record. Detroit can still snag an NFC Wild Card spot with a win over Green Bay in Week 18 and a loss by Seattle in one of their final two games (against the Jets and Rams).

PFT Recap: Lions dominate Bears, keep playoff hopes alive

Patriots win over Dolphins means they can clinch playoff spot with Week 18 win vs Bills

A narrow 23-21 win for New England over Miami moves the Patriots into the seven seed and sets up a key showdown with the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. The loss was the fifth straight for the Dolphins after starting the season 8-3. The Patriots win also keeps the hope alive for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who take on the Baltimore Ravens tonight on Sunday Night Football.

PFT Recap: Patriots move to 8-8, keep playoff hopes alive with 23-21 win over Dolphins

Saints upset Eagles, Philly misses chance to clinch No. 1 seed

Struggling with the continued absence of quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles dropped their second straight, falling 20-10 to Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints. At 13-3, the Eagles still haven’t locked down the top seed in the NFC and the NFC East title (they’ll face the Giants Week 18). Meanwhile for the Saints, the upset victory keeps their playoff hopes alive, but they’ll need a lot of help to secure a spot.

PFT Recap: Eagles lose to Saints 20-10, leave top seed in NFC up for grabs

Bucs clinch NFC South with win over Panthers

Despite struggles and inconsistency throughout the season, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are headed to the NFL playoffs. In a key game against Carolina, Brady threw for 432 yards and 3 TD and rushed for another score. Mike Evans caught those three touchdown passes and with a 30-24 victory, Tampa Bay takes the top spot in the NFC South and guarantees themselves a home playoff game.

PFT Recap: Tom Brady throws for 432 yards, Bucs clinch NFC South with 30-24 win over Panthers

Hear from Brady on clinching the division below:

Seahawks stay in the Wild Card mix with win over Jets

A 23-6 win for Geno Smith and Seattle over the New York Jets means the Seahawks are still alive for a Wild Card spot in the NFC, while the Jets are officially eliminated from postseason contention. This marks the 12th year of the Jets’ playoff drought. Meanwhile, the Seahawks will look for a win over the Rams Week 18, in addition to a Packers loss vs Detroit.

PFT Recap: Seahawks keep playoff hopes alive with 23-6 win over Jets

Packers control own destiny after win over Vikings

With a 41-17 blowout win over the Vikings in Week 17, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are some of the strongest contenders in the crowded NFC Wild Card picture. After starting 4-8, Green Bay is on a four-game win streak and will secure a playoff spot with a win over the Lions Week 18. In the below video, Steve Kornacki takes a deep dive into the impact of the Packers win, as well as victories from the Seahawks and Lions, and what will be at stake for the NFC Wild Card race Week 18.

PFT Recap: Packers rout Vikings 41-17, can clinch postseason berth with win in Week 18

Steelers defeat Ravens on SNF to stay alive in playoff picture

With a 10-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to Najee Harris in the final minute of Sunday Night Football, the Pittsburgh Steelers secured a 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens, checking off another item on a complicated list of needs to keep them in the playoff picture. At 8-8, the Steelers will need a win in Week 18 as well as help in the form of losses by New England and Miami.

PFT Recap: Sunday Night Football: Steelers keep playoff hopes alive with late touchdown, 16-13 win

2022-23 NFL Playoff Picture, Standings – Week 17

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

Kansas City (13-3)x Buffalo Bills (12-3)x Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)x Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) Baltimore Ravens (10-6)x Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)x New England Patriots (8-8) Miami Dolphins (8-8) Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) Tennessee Titans (7-9)

2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 17: Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Steelers vs Ravens on SNF

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)x San Francisco 49ers (12-4)x Minnesota Vikings (12-4)x Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)x Dallas Cowboys (12-4)x New York Giants (9-6-1)x Seattle Seahawks (8-8) Detroit Lions (8-8) Green Bay Packers (8-8)

X – Clinched playoff berth

