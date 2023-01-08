2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule: Bracket, Game dates and AFC, NFC standings for Week 18

The end of the NFL regular season is almost here and with it comes the start of the 2023 NFL playoffs. Several familiar contenders are back in the mix, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. The New York Giants are back in the playoff picture for the first time since 2016, and despite an inconsistent season, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched their second consecutive NFC South title and and will be back in the postseason for the third straight year.
See below for a full rundown of the 2023 NFL playoffs schedule, game dates and standings part-way through Week 18 and stay tuned to NBC Sports and ProFootballTalk for previews, analysis, recaps and reactions to every AFC and NFC playoff game on the road to Super Bowl LVII.
2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule
The 2023 NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, January 14th with the Wild Card round. Check back for matchups and TV schedule after the conclusion of the regular season.
Wild Card Weekend Schedule
- Saturday, January 14
- Sunday, January 15
- Monday, January 16
Divisional Weekend
- Saturday, January 21
- Sunday, January 22
Conference Championships
- Sunday, January 29
Super Bowl LVII
- Date: Sunday, February 12
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV Network: Fox
Which teams have a first-round bye in the 2023 NFL playoffs?
So far the Chiefs have secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye. In the NFC, the 49ers, Cowboys and Eagles are all in contention for the top seed, to be decided in the latter half of Sunday.
NFL Week 18 Playoff Picture
Here’s how things look in the NFL partway through Sunday Week 18 matchups. With Saturday’s win, the Chiefs locked in the No. 1 Seed in the AFC, and the Jaguars secured the AFC South for the four seed. Entering the 4pm slate on Sunday, the playoff picture is locked in for the AFC, with the Miami Dolphins securing the final Wild Card spot in the conference:
AFC Playoff Matchups 2023
- Kansas City Chiefs (1) – First Round Bye
- Buffalo Bills (2) vs Miami Dolphins (7)
- Cincinnati Bengals (3) vs Baltimore Ravens (6)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (4) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5)
In the NFC, there are multiple contenders for the No. 1 seed, as well as multiple contenders for the final Wild Card spot (the Seahawks, Lions and Packers are all in the mix). Depending on the outcome of Seattle’s game with the Rams, the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Lions and Packers could be the decider for that final spot.
The league and owners met Friday to discuss AFC seeding and playoff outcomes following the decision not to resume the Bills-Bengals Monday night game, opting to utilize potential neutral sites and coin flips to determine home field advantage pending Week 18 results. Most importantly, the entire NFL community also continues to follow along with positive updates from the Bills and the University of Cincinnati medical team treating Damar Hamlin after his life-threatening injury earlier this week. Stay tuned to NBC Sports and ProFootballTalk for additional updates.
AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23
- Kansas City (14-3)x
- Buffalo Bills (13-3)x
- Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)x
- Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)x
- Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)x
- Baltimore Ravens (10-7)x
- Miami Dolphins (9-8)x
NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23
- Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)x
- San Francisco 49ers (12-4)x
- Minnesota Vikings (12-4)x
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)x
- Dallas Cowboys (12-4)x
- New York Giants (9-6-1)x
- Seattle Seahawks (8-8)
- Detroit Lions (8-8)
- Green Bay Packers (8-8)
X – Clinched playoff berth
Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!