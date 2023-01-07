Italy to face US in United Cup final after Bronzetti victory

Associated PressJan 7, 2023, 11:18 PM EST
united cup
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
0 Comments

Italy will play the United States in the final of the inaugural United Cup in Sydney after defeating Greece in a semifinal of the mixed teams competition on Saturday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas kept Greek hopes alive by defeating Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 in a clash between two Grand Slam finalists after Italy won the first two singles on Friday.

The world No. 4 held his nerve in an enthralling contest before breaking Berrettini for the first time midway through the deciding set to maintain his unbeaten record in the United Cup.

“Somehow I hung in there. He is a big server. He hits some bombs consistently. You have to accept that, move on from that point, and concentrate on your serve,” Tsitsipas said.

But Lucia Bronzetti clinched the finals berth for Italy by beating Valentini Grammatikopoulou 6-2 6-3 to give her nation an unassailable 3-1 lead in the tie played at Ken Rosewall Arena.

“We are a great team and I am so excited, so happy right now,” she said.

All five matches in the final between the United States and Italy will be played in Sydney on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, Taylor Fritz beat Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) to clinch the U.S. a spot in the final.

Fritz put the U.S. up 3-0 in the best-of-five matchup, and 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys then made it 4-0 by defeating Magda Linette 6-4, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula partnered Fritz to a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-6 victory over Alicja Rosolska and Lukasz Kubot to sweep the semifinal for the U.S.

Pegula and Frances Tiafoe had given the Americans a big lead by taking Friday’s opening singles matches, including Pegula’s straight-set victory over No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek.

In the second tiebreaker of his match, the ninth-ranked Fritz had success during rallies by targeting the forehand wing of the 10th-ranked Hurkacz, drawing errors on crucial points. Hurkacz was clearly angered after making three forehand mistakes in succession to drop a tiebreaker he had led 5-4.

“No one could really get through for a (service break), but I think the difference in the tiebreakers is that I served well and put some returns in the court, played some really solid points and didn’t give him anything,” Fritz said.

Fritz has represented the U.S. in the Davis Cup but said combining with the country’s best female players enhanced the experience in the new, 18-nation team competition.

“I have played with Team USA a lot and I think it is a huge advantage this time having the girls in our team because it just makes the whole team so much stronger,” he said.

“I am super excited going into the finals and I think we have been the favorites all week.”

Venus Williams out of Australian Open due to injury

Associated PressJan 7, 2023, 11:22 PM EST
venus williams
Phil Walter/Getty Images
1 Comment

MELBOURNE, Australia — Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open for an undisclosed injury she sustained while playing in a tournament in Auckland, New Zealand this week.

A seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, Williams received a wild-card entry into the Australian Open last month to compete in what would have been her 22nd major at Melbourne Park.

But the Australian Open said on Saturday the 42-year-old Williams had withdrawn from the tournament beginning Jan. 16. It did not provide specifics regarding the injury.

It continues a run of misfortunes for Williams, who last played at Melbourne Park in 2021.

A two-time Australian Open finalist, Williams injured an ankle and knee in that appearance when stumbling awkwardly at the net in a second-round match against Sara Errani.

Her best efforts at Melbourne Park came when she was beaten by her sister Serena Williams in finals in 2003 and 2017.

Now ranked 1,003, Williams said when granted the wild card in December that she was excited to be returning to Melbourne.

“I’ve been competing in the country for over 20 years now and the Australian community has always supported me wholeheartedly,” she said.

The five-time Wimbledon singles champion has struggled with injuries over the past two years and was restricted to playing just four tournaments in the U.S. last August. She did not progress beyond the first round in those events and ended her season when beaten by Alison van Uytvanck at the U.S. Open.

But she started 2023 on a positive note by defeating fellow American Katie Volynets in Auckland. She was then beaten by China’s Zhu Lin in three sets in the second round.

Djokovic advances to Adelaide final despite leg injury

Associated PressJan 7, 2023, 11:08 PM EST
djokovic
Peter Mundy/Getty Images
0 Comments

ADELAIDE, Australia — Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to advance to the Adelaide International final despite sustaining a leg injury during the match.

In the seventh game of the first set, Djokovic caught his left foot when sliding for a ball and immediately began stretching out his hamstring. He took a medical timeout.

“Thankfully, it was nothing too serious,” Djokovic said later, adding he went off court to take some anti-inflammatories. “Hopefully, tomorrow it will be all fine.”

Djokovic will play Sebastian Korda in Sunday’s final.

The win was Djokovic’s 33rd in a row in Australia since his shock 2018 loss to Hyeon Chung in the Australian Open quarterfinals that year. He did not play last year when he was deported from Australia for not being vaccinated for COVID-19.

Korda advanced to the final after Yoshihito Nishioka retired hurt midway through their semifinal.

Korda broke Nishioka’s serve in the opening game of the second set and the Japanese left-hander called a medical timeout for treatment on an apparent leg injury. Nishioka returned to play a few more points before retiring mid-game, with Korda leading 7-6 (5), 1-0.

Teenage qualifier Linda Noskova advanced to the women’s singles final after beating top-seeded Ons Jabeur.

Jabeur, a two-time Grand Slam singles finalist last year, needed a medical timeout for treatment on her back during the opening set and the world No. 2-ranked player looked restricted at times on the way to a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 defeat on Saturday.

Noskova, an 18-year-old Czech ranked 102, will take on world No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka in Sunday’s final. Sabalenka earlier advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Irina-Camelia Begu.

Noskova has won six consecutive matches in only her sixth appearance in the main draw of a WTA event. She had to save match points during qualifying to make it to the main draw.

Sabalenka had five double-faults but finished the match with her sixth ace. She won more than 80% of her points on her first serve and controlled the match from the baseline. She hasn’t dropped a set this tournament.

“I’m happy with the level I played,” Sabalenka said. “She’s playing a little bit different style, so I’m super happy that I was able to win this match.”