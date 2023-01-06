Jockey Manny Franco ties mark with 6 wins on Aqueduct card

Associated PressJan 6, 2023, 9:52 PM EST
manny franco
Erick W. Rasco /Getty Images
NEW YORK — Jockey Manny Franco tied a New York Racing Association record with six victories on Friday’s nine-race card at Aqueduct.

The 28-year-old rider from Puerto Rico tied a mark shared by Hall of Famers Steve Cauthen, Angel Cordero Jr., Javier Castellano, Mike Smith and Ron Turcotte, as well as Dylan Davis, who did it twice in 2018 at Aqueduct.

Franco won the day’s first race aboard Uncorrelated. Then he swept races four through six with Quick Chaos, Vallarand and Baron’s Legacy. He won the eighth race with Kant Hurry and the ninth with Bourbon Calling to complete the feat.

He failed to win with his only other mount.

“Unbelievable day,” Franco said. “I didn’t have all favorites, but every day I come in feeling positive and I just want to do well. The horses were running for me today.”

Franco is best known for winning the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law. He’s been riding professionally since 2013.

Cyberknife, White Abarrio among Pegasus World Cup invitees

Associated PressJan 4, 2023, 10:35 PM EST
Courier Journal-USA TODAY Sports
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Cyberknife will have an opportunity to end his career with a win in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational.

The initial list of 12 horses who have been invited to the Jan. 28 race was released, and Cyberknife – who won the Arkansas Derby and the Haskell last year – is one of the headliners. It’ll be the final race before retirement for Cyberknife, a winner of nearly $2.1 million so far in his career.

Another top name on the list is White Abarrio, who won the Florida Derby at Gulfstream last year. Simplification won the Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream last year and is an invitee, along with Art Collector – a winner of a field-best $2.3 million in purses and Awesome Again Stakes winner Defunded.

Also on the list is Stilleto Boy, which was third in last year’s Pegasus, and the D. Wayne Lukas-trained Last Samurai.

Skippylongstocking, Get Her Number and Proxy were invited, along with Argentinian horse Super Corinto and Chilean horse O’Connor.

The winner of the Pegasus will receive about $1.8 million from the purse.

PEGASUS TURF

The initial field for the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf, also Jan. 28 at Gulfstream, was also announced and is led by Colonel Liam – who has won the race in each of the last two years.

Also invited: Cabo Spirit, City Man, Decorated Invader, Dicey Mo Chara, Ivar, Masteroffoxhounds, Master Piece, Shirl’s Speight, Speaking Scout, Who’s The Star, and Wit.

Former assistant beats Baffert in Los Alamitos Futurity

Associated PressDec 18, 2022, 12:26 PM EST
Getty Images
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. – Trainer Tim Yakteen got the best of his former boss, Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, in the $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity, with 10-1 shot Practical Move winning by 3 1/4 lengths.

Practical Move earned 10 points on the 2023 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, which determines the 20-horse field for the May 6 race.

Baffert saddled 60% of the field in seeking his eighth Futurity win in the nine years it has been run at Los Alamitos. He settled for second, third and fifth with his trio of Carmel Road, Fort Bragg and 2-5 favorite Arabian Lion.

“I’m surprised because we were going up against the king (Baffert), but I’m not surprised because my horse was doing really well,” Yakteen said. “This one’s really special because Bob is a good friend, and we have a great relationship.”

Yakteen trained Taiba (12th) and Messier (15th) from Baffert’s stable in this year’s Kentucky Derby. Baffert has been banned by Churchill Downs Inc. through the 2023 Derby because of previous medication violations.

Ridden for the first time by Ramon Vazquez, Practical Move ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:41.65. The 2-year-old colt paid $23.20 to win as the second-longest shot in the field.

It was the biggest upset in the Futurity since Into Mischief paid $29.60 in 2007 when the race was run at Hollywood Park. It moved to Los Alamitos in 2014.