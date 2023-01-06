How to watch Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers: TV, live stream info for Sunday Night Football game

By Jan 6, 2023, 8:20 AM EST
0 Comments

It’s the Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers this week on Sunday Night Football as the two teams go head-to-head for the final NFC Wild Card spot in a must-win, regular season finale you won’t want to miss. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

Detroit Lions

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (8-8) demolished the Chicago Bears with a 41-10 win at home last Sunday afternoon to keep Detroit’s playoff chances alive. Goff completed 21-of-29 for 255 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions while RB Jamaal Williams rushed 22 times for 144 yards and a touchdown in the win. The Lions, who have not made the playoffs since 2016, can secure a spot in the postseason with a win against the Packers on Sunday night and will need the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) to lose their game against the LA Rams on Sunday (4:25 PM ET).

The Lions have not won a division title since 1993 or a playoff game since the 1991 season. Additionally, since firing former head coach Jim Caldwell after the 2017 season, the Lions have finished last in the NFC North in each of the last 4 seasons, losing over 10 games each time.

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (8-8) pulled off a dominant 41-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. Rodgers went 15-of-24 for 159 passing yards and a touchdown and also added one rush for two yards and a touchdown. RB A.J. Dillon, TE Robert Tonyan, DB Keisean Nixon, and safety Darnell Savage all scored touchdowns in Sunday’s victory. A win for the Packers on Sunday night would mark the team’s 4th straight playoff appearance.

The Lions and Packers met earlier this season in Week 9 at Ford Field where Detroit won 15-9.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers:

  • Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • When: Sunday, January 8
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

By Jan 6, 2023, 9:00 AM EST
7 Comments

The 2022 NFL Football season is heating up as the final push for the playoffs approaches. This week on Sunday Night Football Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions head to Lambeau Field to battle it out with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for the final NFC Wild Card spot. Both teams are tied with an 8-8 record and the Lions own the tiebreaker over the Packers. However, the Seattle Seahawks (who play against the Rams on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET) are also 8-8 and in the mix for the final NFC Wild Card spot.

The Packers will take that spot with a win on Sunday. The Lions will need to win and Seattle to lose. The Seahawks will need to win and see the Packers lose. Everything is on the line this Sunday night. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

This year's Sunday Night Football coverage will feature Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines. Live coverage begins every Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America with the talented group of Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, Mike Florio, and Matthew Berry. Berry, a fantasy football industry pioneer, will also appear on Peacock's exclusive NFL post-game show, Sunday Night Football Final.

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by Simms and sports betting and Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Week 1) – Josh Allen’s four touchdowns power Bills to 31-10 victory over Rams

Sunday, Sept. 11 (Week 1) – Bucs take care of business against Cowboys, who lose Dak Prescott late

Sunday, Sept. 18 (Week 2) Packers roll over Bears 27-10 as Aaron Jones, Preston Smith star

Sunday, Sept. 25 (Week 3) – Broncos do just enough to pull off 11-10 win over 49ers

Sunday, Oct. 2 (Week 4) – Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs dominate Bucs 41-31

Sunday, Oct. 9 (Week 5) – Justin Tucker’s last-play field goal delivers 19-17 win for Ravens

Sunday, Oct. 16 (Week 6) – Eagles intercept Cooper Rush three times in 26-17 win

Sunday, Oct. 23 (Week 7) – Kenny Pickett throws two late INTs, allowing Miami to escape with 16-10 win

Sunday, Oct. 30 (Week 8) – Bills beat Packers 27-17 for fourth win in a row

Sunday, Nov. 6 (Week 9) – Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to comeback overtime victory over Titans

Sunday, Nov. 13 (Week 10) – 49ers dominate Chargers in second half to win 22-16

Sunday, Nov. 20 (Week 11) – Travis Kelce’s third touchdown leads Chiefs to late comeback win

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Week 12) – Vikings improve to 9-2 with 33-26 victory over Patriots

Sunday, Nov. 27 (Week 12) – Packers lose Aaron Rodgers, another game as Eagles rush for 363 in 40-33 win

Sunday, Dec. 4 (Week 13) – Cowboys Too Much For Colts In Fourth Quarter Of A 54-19 Beatdown

Sunday, Dec. 11 (Week 14) – Justin Herbert throws for 367 yards, Chargers defeat Dolphins 23-17

Sunday, Dec. 18 (Week 15) – Calls go against Commanders in 20-12 loss to Giants

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Week 16) – Buccaneers win 19-16 in overtime

Sunday, Jan. 1 (Week 17) – Steelers keep playoff hopes alive with late touchdown, 16-13 win

Sunday, Jan. 8 (Week 18) – Lions at Packers

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

NFL Playoffs 2023: How many teams have never won or appeared in a Super Bowl in NFL history?

By Jan 5, 2023, 11:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner and some familiar contenders are back in the mix for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy, including the Chiefs, Eagles and Cowboys. The Bengals are back in the postseason after losing to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, and the Giants have clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2016.

For some teams, playing on the big stage is familiar territory. But for others, the chance to play for the Lombardi Trophy is rare, or, in some cases, non-existent. Twelve current NFL franchises have never won a Super Bowl, and four teams have never had the chance to play in the big game.

How many NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl?

Twelve current NFL franchises have never won a Super Bowl: the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

Of those twelve teams, four have yet to even make an appearance in the league championship: the Browns, Lions, Jaguars and Texans.

Which NFL team has the longest active postseason drought?

Despite starting the 2022 season 7-4, the New York Jets have the unfortunate distinction of owning the longest active postseason drought. That drought currently stands at 12 seasons – the Jets last made the playoffs in the 2010 season, when they were eliminated in the AFC Championship game with a loss to the Steelers.

The next-longest drought belongs to the Denver Broncos, who haven’t made it to the postseason in the last seven seasons. In fact, their last playoff trip ended with a win in Super Bowl 50 at the end of the 2015 season. Since then – no playoff football for the Denver faithful. 

Which NFL team has the fewest Super Bowl appearances in NFL history?

Four NFL franchises have never played in the Super Bowl: the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans. The Browns advanced to their first playoffs since 2002 in the 2020 season, but lost in the divisional round. Their overall playoff record is 17-21.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a 7-7 all-time record in the playoffs and their last postseason appearance came in 2017. The Detroit Lions advanced to the playoffs in 2016 and have a 7-13 overall record in the postseason. The Texans have the fewest postseason appearances of any team in the NFL with 10 and they are 4-6 in those matchups.

Five franchises have just one Super Bowl appearance: the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets. The Saints played for the Super Bowl most recently in the 2009-10 season, while the Jets have not competed for the Lombardi Trophy since the 1968-69 season. The Saints and Jets, however, both won their sole Super Bowl appearance, with the Saints victorious in Super Bowl XLIV and the Jets winning Super Bowl III back in the 1968 season.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings are tied for the most Super Bowl appearances without a win at 0-4. The Bills famously lost four straight Super Bowls from 1990-93.

Below is the complete breakdown of the Super Bowl appearances of all NFL teams since the inception of the game in the 1966 season.

All-time Super Bowl appearances by each team (fewest to most):

    • Houston Texans: 0
    • Jacksonville Jaguars: 0
    • Detroit Lions: 0
    • Cleveland Browns: 0
    • New York Jets: 1 (1968)
    • Los Angeles Chargers: 1 (1994)
    • Tennessee Titans: 1 (1999)
    • Arizona Cardinals: 1 (2008)
    • New Orleans Saints: 1 (2009)
    • Chicago Bears: 2 (2006, 1985)
    • Baltimore Ravens: 2 (2012, 2000)
    • Atlanta Falcons: 2 (2016, 1998)
    • Carolina Panthers: 2 (2015, 2003)
    • Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2 (2020, 2002)
    • Cincinnati Bengals: 3 (1988, 1981, 2021)
    • Seattle Seahawks: 3 (2014, 2013, 2005)
    • Philadelphia Eagles: 3 (2017, 2004, 1980)
    • Indianapolis Colts: 4 (2009, 2006, 1970, 1968)
    • Minnesota Vikings: 4 (1976, 1974, 1973, 1969)
    • Buffalo Bills: 4 (1993, 1992, 1991, 1990)
    • Kansas City Chiefs: 4 (2020, 2019, 1969, 1966)
    • Los Angeles Rams: 5 (2018, 2001, 1999, 1979, 2021)
    • Las Vegas Raiders: 5 (2002, 1983, 1980, 1976, 1967)
    • New York Giants: 5 (2011, 2007, 2000, 1990, 1986)
    • Miami Dolphins: 5 (1984, 1982, 1973, 1972, 1971)
    • Green Bay Packers: 5 (2010, 1997, 1996, 1967, 1966)
    • Washington Football Team: 5 (1991, 1987, 1983, 1982, 1972)
    • San Francisco 49ers: 7 (2019, 2012, 1994, 1989, 1988, 1984, 1981)
    • Denver Broncos: 8 (2015, 2013, 1998, 1997, 1989, 1987, 1986, 1977)
    • Dallas Cowboys: 8 (1995, 1993, 1992, 1978, 1977, 1975, 1971, 1970)
    • Pittsburgh Steelers: 8 (2010, 2008, 2005, 1995, 1979, 1978, 1975, 1974)
    • New England Patriots: 11 (2018, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2011, 2007, 2004, 2003, 2001, 1996, 1985)

