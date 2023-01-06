Fritz clinches finals spot for US at mixed teams United Cup

Associated PressJan 6, 2023, 9:56 PM EST
united cup
Andy Cheung/Getty Images
0 Comments

Taylor Fritz has produced a composed performance against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz to clinch a spot for the United States in the final of the United Cup mixed teams tournament.

Fritz stepped onto Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney on Saturday with the U.S. holding a 2-0 lead after strong efforts from Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe in Friday’s opening singles matches.

Pitted against fellow top 10-ranked rival Hurkacz, the 25-year-old Fritz prevailed 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) to give the Americans an unassailable 3-0 lead in the semifinal.

The reigning Indian Wells Masters champion has represented America in the Davis Cup but said combining with the country’s best women players enhanced the experience in the new competition.

“I have played with Team USA a lot and I think it is a huge advantage this time having the girls in our team because it just makes the whole team so much stronger,” he said. “I am super excited going into the finals and I think we have been the favorites all week.”

The U.S. awaits the winner of the other semifinal between Italy and Greece in the inaugural 18-nation competition carrying $15 million in prize money.

The Italians lead 2-0 and Greece needs Stefanos Tsitsipas to defeat Matteo Berrettini in their singles on Saturday night in Sydney to keep alive its United Cup finals hopes.

In the match between the world’s ninth- and 10th-ranked men, Fritz and Hurkacz initially dictated proceedings on serve. But as the opening set progressed, the games became tighter.

Fritz pushed his Polish rival to deuce on his service game at 4-all but was then forced to save two set points on his own delivery in the following game.

The tiebreaker to decide the set was similarly tight, but a superb backhand from Fritz after a lengthy rally enabled the American to clinch it.

Little separated the two players in the second set either, with neither able to break their rivals serve once again. But once in the tiebreaker, the American again proved more reliable at critical moments.

Fritz had success during rallies targeting the forehand wing of the world No. 10, drawing errors on crucial points. This proved the downfall of Hurkacz, who was clearly angered after making three forehand mistakes in succession to drop a tiebreaker he had led 5-4.

The pair had not played against each other since 2019, when they split matches on grass in England and hard court in Canada, and both men have matured as players since then.

“From four years ago, I am moving so much better, I am returning serve so much better and being aggressive with the forehand . . . and going after shots when it matters,” Fritz said.

“No one could really get through for a (service break) but I think the difference in the tiebreakers is that I served well and put some returns in the court, played some really solid points and didn’t give him anything.”

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out of Australian Open with leg injury

Associated PressJan 6, 2023, 6:13 PM EST
australian open
Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Australian Open on Friday because of an injured right leg.

The 19-year-old from Spain wrote on social media that he got hurt “through a chance, unnatural movement in training.”

The year’s first Grand Slam tournament begins Jan. 16 at Melbourne Park. The draw is next Thursday.

Alcaraz won the U.S. Open last September and moved atop the ATP rankings. That allowed him to become the youngest man to finish a season at No. 1 since the computerized men’s tennis rankings began a half-century ago.

His rise from No. 32 at the end of 2021 also marked the largest single-season jump to No. 1.

This is his second significant setback in recent months, though. Alcaraz cut short last season in November after tearing an abdominal muscle while competing at the Paris Masters. That forced him to withdraw from the ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals.

Still, he closed out 2022 with a record of 57-13 and five singles titles.

“I’d worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won’t be able to play” at a tuneup event in Kooyong or the year’s first Grand Slam tournament, Alcaraz wrote on Twitter.

“It’s tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward,” he said.

With Alcaraz out, No. 2 Rafael Nadal – the defending champion in Australia and owner of a men’s-record 22 Grand Slam titles – will move up to No. 1 in the seedings for the hard-court tournament.

The Spaniards became the first players from the same country to claim the top two spots in the ATP at the close of a season since Americans Pete Sampras and Michael Chang in 1996.

Alcaraz’s departure also removes a potential hurdle for Novak Djokovic as he returns to Australia and tries to win it for a 10th time to claim what would be his 22nd major championship overall. Djokovic missed the 2022 Australian Open after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. He is still not vaccinated, but restrictions have eased.

Mardy Fish out as US Davis Cup captain before next matches

Associated PressJan 6, 2023, 5:48 PM EST
davis cup
Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

The USTA announced the change as part of a news release that began by listing the members of the American roster for a qualifying matchup at Uzbekistan on Feb. 3-4. Those players are doubles specialist Rajeev Ram, Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald and Austin Krajicek.

Ram was notably left off the squad by Fish for the Davis Cup Finals in November. That was shortly after the 38-year-old Ram reached the No. 1 ranking in men’s doubles for the first time on the heels of winning a second consecutive U.S. Open doubles championship for his third Grand Slam trophy overall.

Fish, a former professional player who had been the U.S. captain since 2019, and Davis Cup coach Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 apiece in November by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for promoting a gambling operator via social media.

Fish and Bryan also were given four-month bans that were provisionally set aside and would be enforced only if there was another breach of rules during a probationary period that ends in March.

The United States reached the Davis Cup quarterfinals in 2022, losing to Italy at that stage. The Americans have won a record 32 titles in the international team competition for men, most recently in 2007.

The USTA said Friday that an interim captain for the matches against Uzbekistan would be picked “in the near future,” while information about the search for someone to fill the position on a full-time basis will come “at a later date.”

A USTA spokesman referred to Friday’s release and declined to comment further. Fish did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fish won six titles in singles and eight in doubles as a player, earned a silver medal for the United States at the 2004 Athens Olympics in singles and competed in the Davis Cup from 2002-12. He made it to the quarterfinals at three Grand Slam tournaments and reached a career-best ranking of No. 7. He retired from the tennis tour in 2015.