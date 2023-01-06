American Coco Gauff reaches semifinals at ASB Classic

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Top-seeded Coco Gauff has beaten Zhu Lin of China 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the ASB Tennis Classic in a tournament which has been dogged by bleak weather and diminished by waning star power.

Venus Williams, second-seeded Sloane Stephens and former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu all were beaten in the second round and for the third day in a row, matches were moved indoors Friday because of rain and played without spectators.

Another seeded player, third-seeded former U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, was beaten 6-4, 6-2 on Friday by Belgian qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure.

Gauff deserved an audience for her impressive win over Zhu which she achieved in only 76 minutes and earned her a ninth semifinal of her career. The American hasn’t dropped a set at the tournament.

Zhu has faced Americans in each round of the tournament so far, beating Madison Brengle in the first round and Williams in three sets in the second round on Thursday.

But Gauff was in top form Friday. She served eight aces, won 89% of first serve points and didn’t face a break point, converting three of 13 chances to break on Zhu’s serve.

“It was a really great match for me,” Gauff said. “Each match I’m improving and that’s what I love to see. She’s not an easy player obviously, beating Venus yesterday and she was probably coming off a lot of momentum. But I was glad I was able to stay focused.”

Gauff adapted better than most to the indoor courts which players say are faster and slicker than those outdoors. Her game seemed unaffected and she played her groundstrokes with confidence.

But Gauff missed the crowd.

“It’s not the ideal conditions to play in, no fans and I’m sad they can’t see the matches,” she said. “But at the end of the day it’s tennis and I’m glad to be on the court.”

Gauff’s view contrasted with that of Raducanu, who blamed the indoor courts for the ankle injury she sustained during her second-round match on Thursday.

Raducanu, who beat Fernandez in the 2021 U.S. Open final, said the courts were too slippery. She rolled her left ankle in the second set of her match against Slovakian qualifier Viktoria Kuzmova and couldn’t continue.

Kuzmova bowed out Friday after a 6-3, 6-2 loss to seventh-seeded Danka Kovinic.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Emma Raducanu blamed slippery indoor courts for an ankle injury which forced her to withdraw from the ASB Bank Tennis Classic less than two weeks before the start of the Australian Open.

The 2021 U.S. Open champion was in tears after retiring in the third set of her second-round match against Slovakian qualifier Viktoria Kusmova.

The British player slipped late in the second set and then summoned the trainer who heavily strapped her left ankle during a lengthy injury break. The 20-year-old Radacanu attempted to continue and was serving in the first game of the third set when she tearfully indicated she could not play on.

Matches at the Auckland WTA Tour event were moved indoors for the second straight day because of heavy rain.

“It’s difficult to take,” Raducanu said. “I’ve put a lot of physical work in the last few months and I’ve been feeling good and optimistic. So to be stopped by a freak injury, rolling an ankle, is pretty disappointing. In the first week as well, I thought I was playing some pretty decent tennis. The courts were incredibly slick, like very slippery. So to be honest it’s not a surprise that this happens to someone. It’s out of my control and after a very long day of waiting around.”

Raducanu was marked as one of tennis’ up-and-coming stars when she won at Flushing Meadows, but her career since has been dogged by injuries. She retired from matches four times in 2022 and most recently has had to contend with a wrist injury.

Venus Williams couldn’t convert a 5-3 lead in the third set as she lost to Zhu Lin of China 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 in a match which stretched over nearly seven hours because of rain.

The 42-year-old Williams fought through every moment of the second-round match which began outdoors after noon and ended indoors near 7 p.m., and which contained 13 service breaks.

Williams, starting her 30th year on the WTA Tour, won her first tour match in nearly two years when she beat Katie Volynets in the first round of the Auckland tournament. She played only four matches in 2022 and was hoping to progress to the second round of a tournament for the first time since 2019.

Williams was 2-1 down in the first set when the first rain break of more than an hour occurred but returned to break Zhu’s serve twice and take a 1-0 lead.

Zhu led 4-2 in the second set when the rain returned and forced the players indoors onto a court without spectators. Zhu held serve for 5-2 then broke Williams again to level the match.

Williams broke first for 2-1 in the third set and extended that advantage to 5-3. But Zhu broke back, held serve and broke Williams again to advance.

Williams later questioned the decision to start the match outdoors when rain was imminent and delay in moving indoors.

“Being the first match is like being a guinea pig,” Williams said. “It was not great. I’ve played a lot of matches in my life and I’ve played through some intense delays but it was definitely like two separate matches.

“Outside, it was really tough. It was rainy, windy. It was tennis but it was more about surviving instead of playing great. Indoors, it was completely different but I got to hit a lot of balls so that’s important.”

Top-seeded American Coco Gauff will face Zhu in the quarterfinals after a 6-4, 6-4 win over compatriot Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion.

The seventh-ranked Gauff also had to play indoors and beat Kenin in just under 90 minutes, leveling their head-to-head record after Kenin beat Gauff en route to the Australian Open title.

Seventh-seeded Danka Kovinic beat former champion Lauren Davis 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and qualifier Rebeka Masarova beat Anna Blinkova 6-1, 6-4.

Djokovic, Shapovalov to meet in Adelaide quarterfinals

ADELAIDE, Australia — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International where he will face Denis Shapovalov.

Djokovic defeated Quentin Halys 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5), and Canadian Shapovalov beat Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-3 to advance.

Djokovic and other top players are using this event as a warm-up for the Australian Open beginning Jan. 16. Djokovic missed the Australian Open last year because he was unvaccinated. He’s been allowed to enter this year as COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed.

Djokovic lauded Halys’ play in a very tight match.

“It was a great performance from my opponent today,” Djokovic said. “I want to congratulate him for great quality tennis and a great fight today. Tough luck, but he played like a top-10 player.”

Djokovic said he was still trying to get a feel for his game.

“Two tiebreaks were probably the most realistic score of today’s match and I’m just glad to overcome the tough challenge,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic is unbeaten in seven matches against Shapovalov. However, the Canadian may have added confidence this time after Canada defeated Australia in the Davis Cup final in November.

“Last year we started with winning the ATP Cup and finished it off with winning the Davis Cup, so definitely the team events were a good success for me last year,” Shapovalov said. “I’m definitely trying to implement that on the individual side as well, and so far it’s been a great start.”

On the women’s side of the combined ATP-WTA event, former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka defeated Zheng Qinwen 6-2, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals.

Azarenka is a two-time Australian Open champion. She will next face Linda Noskova, who defeated American Claire Liu 6-2, 6-2.