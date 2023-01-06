After Damar Hamlin incident, football resumes in a new world

By Jan 6, 2023, 7:14 PM EST
nfl
Phil Didion/USA TODAY NETWORK
Soon there will again be football in America. Two NFL games on Saturday, and the rest of the final weekend schedule on Sunday. Some of these games are important (*not really), with 11th-hour playoff ramifications. On Monday night Georgia and TCU will play for the college football national championship, a fascinating matchup of a blue-blooded defending national champion and a genuine party-crashing upstart, ever so rare in the college football world. And on the weekend that follows, the NFL Playoffs begin.

So there will again be football, because football is the most potent entertainment commodity (important words, both together and separately: entertainment, and commodity) in America. And also because Americans do few things better, in 2023, than move forward and beyond things, no matter how unsettling those things might be.  (To use a sports column to list those unsettling – and at times unspeakable — things from which Americans move beyond would be disrespectful. You know what they are). This resilience is disturbing, and yet at the same time, understandable – one can only carry around so much anxiety before shedding a few pounds and lurching forward into the day. This behavior seems both innate and recently perfected, a survival instinct of a very modern variety.

Moving forward with football consumption in this particular moment doesn’t require forgetting what happened last Monday night in Cincinnati – the Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious incident and the events and scenes that followed, all of which were unsettling in the extreme. Quite the opposite: None of that should be forgotten. But they require a compartmentalization that allows emotional attachment to football to wriggle back to the surface. This is something football fans have been doing for some time, because immersion in football requires an ongoing acceptance (or dismissal) of the dangers to which players expose themselves on every play, in every game. This, too, has required constant system upgrades, as science teaches more about the sport, and the sport refines its game play, changing its appearance and texture in an effort to make it safer (although not safe, an impossible goal).

But as familiar as Monday night’s images were – the pained faces, the prayer circle, the fans, standing, uncertain, in their replica jerseys and Gameday costumes – they were also palpably heightened. This was worse. We all knew it, instinctively.

Yesterday came the very good news from doctors at the University of Cincinnati, where Hamlin has been treated since collapsing and being resuscitated on the field Monday night, that Hamlin has made significant gains. “It’s been a long and difficult road for the last three days,” Dr. William Knight said. “… He has made a pretty remarkable improvement.” UC doctors said that when Hamlin was first given the opportunity to communicate in writing, he wrote, “Did we win?” Dr. Timothy Pritts answered: “The answer is yes, Damar, you won the game of life.” Doctors also said that Hamlin is “neurologically intact,” and that his damaged lungs have begun to heal. Also significantly, they praised the on-field work of the Bills’ medical and training staffs for their performance under duress. Friday morning came further news that Hamlin’s breathing tube has been removed and that he has been able to speak with his family and even his teammates via FaceTime. In all, a series of extraordinarily uplifting updates.

Doctors also said that Hamlin’s longer term prognosis is unknown and will evolve over time. They said it is much too soon to know if he will play football again, although that doesn’t seem important right now.

Football has endured many tragedies and near tragedies. Players have been concussed and paralyzed. In 1971, long before the phrase “player safety” was part of the sport’s lexicon, Lions’ wide receiver Chuck Hughes, died on the field. An autopsy would reveal arterial blockage that heightened the impact of a blood clot. Generations of players have suffered immensely in the aftermath of their careers, due to both the orthopedic and neurological detritus of the sport. Writ large, this is widely described as the cost of playing a violent game. Drilling down further, keepers of the game on all levels have made genuine efforts in the last decade or more to reduce risk, although that risk will never reach zero and will never get close.  We all know this, too.

In the coming weeks and months, we will surely learn much about Hamlin’s health both before and after his collision with Tee Higgins. Fans will hope to take solace in continued positive updates and perhaps in his return to full health, and they should, very much so. They will also use it to help cushion their own return to full-throated support of a game they love.

The larger question here is whether football simply returns to its baseline: A dangerous game with an immense fan base that reaches into nearly every American demographic and generates enormous revenue. Truly, our national pastime. Whether the endgame for this incident is a gigantic sigh of relief, or if something changes. Pause. Not something in the game itself, because there is very little left to change at this point. Rules have been tweaked to their breaking point; football is a rough game. (Here I’ll write something I have written before: Every fan needs to watch even one series of downs from an NFL or major college game, up close, to appreciate the level of size, speed, power, and commitment to every single hit. It is stunning, and your high school football career does not allow you to appreciate it. It is a different ecosystem altogether).

Not that something, but something else: A fresh level of appreciation for what we’re witnessing while sitting on our couch (or in the press box).

A story: On Nov. 3, 2007, I covered the United States’ Olympic Marathon Trials, which took place in New York City’s Central Park. The Trials were won by Ryan Hall, but the race is remembered much more for the death of 28-year-old Ryan Shay, who collapsed just over five miles into the race and was pronounced dead 40 minutes later at a city hospital. An autopsy showed that Shay had a pre-existing condition — an enlarged heart, with fibrosis (scarring); Shay knew this and had lived with it.

But what I remember most was reporting a story a few days later in which I talked to several other runners who knew Shay and ran in the race. Aside from their shock and sadness, which were very real, they openly questioned how Shay’s death might work its way into their psyches. Distance running is more complex than the general populace understands, but at its foundation is a trust that regardless of the pain, one cannot die, that pain is just pain. Ryan Shay died. Yes, he had those issues at the start. But in the aftermath of his passing, his peers found themselves questioning that foundational trust in their own bodies. I haven’t watched distance running with quite the same mind since.

I thought of this when I heard former Steelers safety Ryan Clark’s remarkable responses on ESPN later Monday evening. “The next time that we get upset at our favorite fantasy player, we should remember that these men are putting their lives on the line to live their dream and tonight Damar Hamlin’s dream became a nightmare not only for himself but for his family and his entire team,” Clark said.

NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith spoke to this Thursday: “… This is a business that is operated by humans, breathing humans. And they are people’s sons, their husbands, their fathers.”

And as Clark also told us Monday night: “Tonight we got to see a side of football that is extremely ugly. A side of football that no one ever wants to see or never wants to admit exists.”

That side of football will continue to exist, just like distance runners in the 15 years since Ryan Shay died have continued to press their own limits. But a small ask: Some appreciation. Often over the years when I’ve written about player safety, concussions, rules changes, I’ve been flamed by readers who argue that players are well-compensated to accept the risks inherent in playing a dangerous game. And you know what? That’s true. But perhaps a little appreciation is in order, for the weight of that risk, game after game, day after day, minute after minute. These are superhuman athletes, but just humans, too. Today, they understand more fully than ever that they are also the entertainment, and the commodity that powers the football machine.

So maybe a small drop of empathy in exchange for all those hours of joy. Not just when a player lies in the hospital, but when he does not.

Tim Layden is writer-at-large for NBC Sports. He was previously a senior writer at Sports Illustrated for 25 years.

Eagles Super Bowl history: When is the last time Philadelphia made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 6, 2023, 1:59 PM EST
After a blowout win against the New York Giants in Week 14, the Philadelphia Eagles became the first NFL team to clinch a playoff berth for the 2022 season. The 48-22 victory at MetLife Stadium guaranteed the Eagles their fifth playoff spot in the last six seasons (missed the postseason in the 2020 season). The Eagles are vying to earn their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2017 season, when they defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

On Sunday the Eagles play another crucial contest against the Giants: Coach Nick Sirianni and co. need a win or tie to claim the top spot in both the competitive NFC East and the NFC overall. The Eagles soared to a perfect 8-0 start this season but struggled in their two most recent games, both of which were played without injured quarterback Jalen Hurts. These consecutive losses make a win at home on Sunday necessary to keep the Eagles at the top.

See below for a full breakdown of the Eagles’ Super Bowl history as they prepare for the leadup to Super Bowl LVII.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023: Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

Eagles total Super Bowl wins

One (2017 season). The Eagles have won one of their three Super Bowl appearances in franchise history. The Eagles appeared in four pre-merger NFL championship games, where they won three of them (1948, 1949 and 1960).

Most recent Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl appearance

  • 2017 season: Defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII

The Eagles were victorious in their last Super Bowl appearance. The victory was a redemption 13 years in the making, after the Eagles lost to Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX in the 2004 season, 24-21.

RELATED: Buccaneers Super Bowl history

Philadelphia Eagles most recent Super Bowl win

That 2017 appearance was of course Philadelphia’s most recent Super Bowl triumph, and one of the most memorable Super Bowls in history. The game is most remembered for the heroics of quarterback Nick Foles, who stepped in late in the season to replace the injured Carson Wentz, and for Foles’ catch on the trick play known as the “Philly Special.”

Eagles Super Bowl history

  • 1980 season: Lost Super Bowl XV vs the Oakland Raiders, 27-10
  • 2004 season: Lost Super Bowl XXXIX vs the New England Patriots, 24-21
  • 2017 season: Won Super Bowl LII vs the New England Patriots, 41-33

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices are compatible with Peacock?

Peacock is available on a variety of devices. See the full list here.

In addition to Sunday Night Football, what else can I watch with Peacock Premium?

Premium is your key to unlocking everything Peacock has to offer. You’ll get access to all the live sports and events we have, including Premier League and WWE Premium Live Events like WrestleMania. You’ll also get full seasons of exclusive Peacock Original series, next-day airings of current NBC and Telemundo hits, plus every movie and show available on Peacock. There is always something new to discover on Peacock Premium.

2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 18: Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Lions vs Packers on SNF

By Jan 6, 2023, 11:58 AM EST
Week 18 on Sunday Night Football features a must-win season finale between Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions vs Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

As the end of the regular season quickly approaches, we’re officially thinking about the NFL playoff picture, and who will be in contention for a spot in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, this February. Here’s how things stand in the playoff picture heading into the weekend:

RELATED: How to watch Lions vs Packers – TV/Live Stream info for Sunday Night Football Week 18

Where do the Lions and Packers stand in the 2022 NFL Playoff Picture ahead of Week 18?

Detroit Lions:

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (8-8) are still fighting for the last NFC Wild Card spot and in order to claim it this Sunday night they not only have to defeat the Green Bay Packers but the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) also have to lose against the LA Rams on Sunday afternoon (4:25 p.m. ET). If the Lions can get it done, this will be the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2016. Detroit has not won a division title since 1993 or a playoff game since the 1991 season.

RELATED: NFL Week 17 Playoff Picture – Five AFC Teams Have Clinched, Two More Spots Remain

Green Bay Packers:

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (8-8) can ensure their fourth straight playoff appearance with a win against the Lions on Sunday night.

See below for the 2022 NFL playoff clinching scenarios and standings for Week 18 as well as additional information on how to watch and live stream this week’s Lions vs Packers match up.

RELATED: FMIA Week 17 – NFL Playoff Picture Comes Into Focus As Giants Make Playoffs; Steelers, Packers Survive

2022 NFL Playoff Clinching Scenarios for Week 18:

AFC:

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) vs. Tennessee Titans (7-9) – Saturday, January 7 (8:15 PM ET)

The Jacksonville Jaguars can win the AFC South this week with the following:

  • A win against Tennessee

If the Jacksonville Jaguars lose against the Titans they can clinch the final AFC Wild Card spot with the following:

  • Losses by the Patriots (vs Buffalo on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET) AND Dolphins (vs NY Jets on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET) AND Steelers (vs Browns on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET)

The Tennessee Titans can win the AFC South this week with the following:

  • A win against the Jaguars
    • If Tennessee loses/ties with the Jaguars on Saturday they will be eliminated from playoff contention

New England Patriots (8-8) vs Buffalo Bills – Sunday, January 8 (1:00 PM ET)

The New England Patriots can clinch the final AFC Wild Card spot with the following:

  • A win against the Bills
  • Losses from the Dolphins AND Steelers AND a Jaguars win

Miami Dolphins vs NY Jets – Sunday, January 8 (1:00 PM ET)

The Miami Dolphins can clinch the final AFC Wild Card spot with the following:

  • A win against the Jets AND a Patriots loss

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns – Sunday, January 8 (1:00 PM ET)

The Pittsburgh Steelers can clinch the final AFC Wild Card spot with the following:

  • A win against the Browns AND a Patriots loss AND a Dolphins loss

NFC:

Seattle Seahawks (8-8) vs LA Rams (5-11) – Sunday, January 8 (4:25 PM ET)

The Seattle Seahawks can win the final NFC Wild Card spot with the following:

Detroit Lions (8-8) vs Green Bay Packers (8-8) – Sunday, January 8 (8:20 PM ET)

The Detroit Lions can win the final NFC Wild Card spot with the following:

  • A win against the Packers AND a Seahawks loss

The Green Bay Packers can win the final NFC Wild Card spot with the following:

  • A win against the Lions

AFC Standings – Week 18

The NFL continues to discuss the scenarios and outcomes for AFC seeding following the decision not to resume the Bills-Bengals Monday night game. Stay tuned to NBC Sports and ProFootballTalk for additional updates!

*x- indicates a clinched playoff berth

*yx- indicates a division title

  1. yx-Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)
  2. yx- Buffalo Bills (12-3)
  3. x-Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)
  5. x-LA Chargers (10-6)
  6. x-Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

In the Hunt:

  • New England Patriots (8-8)
  • Miami Dolphins (8-8)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

NFC Standings – Week 18

  1. x-Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)
  2. yx-San Francisco 49ers (12-4)
  3. yx-Minnesota Vikings (12-4)
  4. yx-Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)
  5. x-Dallas Cowboys (12-4)
  6. x-New York Giants (9-6-1)

In the Hunt:

  • Seattle Seahawks (8-8)
  • Detroit Lions (8-8)
  • Green Bay Packers (8-8)

Which AFC teams have already clinched a playoff berth ahead of Week 18?

Which NFC teams have already clinched a playoff berth ahead of Week 18?

Which teams have been eliminated from playoff contention ahead of Week 18?

The Commanders, Saints, Panthers, Jets, Raiders, Bears, Browns, Colts, Texans, Broncos, Cardinals, Falcons, and Rams have all been eliminated from playoff contention.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers:

  • Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • When: Sunday, January 8
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

For all your tailgating needs for the 2022 Fall season, click here!

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Regular Season Schedule – How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!