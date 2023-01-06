2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 18: Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Lions vs Packers on SNF

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Week 18 on Sunday Night Football features a must-win season finale between Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions vs Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

As the end of the regular season quickly approaches, we’re officially thinking about the NFL playoff picture, and who will be in contention for a spot in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, this February. Here’s how things stand in the playoff picture heading into the weekend:

Where do the Lions and Packers stand in the 2022 NFL Playoff Picture ahead of Week 18?

Detroit Lions:

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (8-8) are still fighting for the last NFC Wild Card spot and in order to claim it this Sunday night they not only have to defeat the Green Bay Packers but the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) also have to lose against the LA Rams on Sunday afternoon (4:25 p.m. ET). If the Lions can get it done, this will be the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2016. Detroit has not won a division title since 1993 or a playoff game since the 1991 season.

Green Bay Packers:

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (8-8) can ensure their fourth straight playoff appearance with a win against the Lions on Sunday night.

See below for the 2022 NFL playoff clinching scenarios and standings for Week 18 as well as additional information on how to watch and live stream this week’s Lions vs Packers match up.

2022 NFL Playoff Clinching Scenarios for Week 18:

AFC:

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) vs. Tennessee Titans (7-9) – Saturday, January 7 (8:15 PM ET)

The Jacksonville Jaguars can win the AFC South this week with the following:

A win against Tennessee

If the Jacksonville Jaguars lose against the Titans they can clinch the final AFC Wild Card spot with the following:

Losses by the Patriots (vs Buffalo on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET) AND Dolphins (vs NY Jets on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET) AND Steelers (vs Browns on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET)

The Tennessee Titans can win the AFC South this week with the following:

A win against the Jaguars If Tennessee loses/ties with the Jaguars on Saturday they will be eliminated from playoff contention



New England Patriots (8-8) vs Buffalo Bills – Sunday, January 8 (1:00 PM ET)

The New England Patriots can clinch the final AFC Wild Card spot with the following:

A win against the Bills

Losses from the Dolphins AND Steelers AND a Jaguars win

Miami Dolphins vs NY Jets – Sunday, January 8 (1:00 PM ET)

The Miami Dolphins can clinch the final AFC Wild Card spot with the following:

A win against the Jets AND a Patriots loss

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns – Sunday, January 8 (1:00 PM ET)

The Pittsburgh Steelers can clinch the final AFC Wild Card spot with the following:

A win against the Browns AND a Patriots loss AND a Dolphins loss

NFC:

Seattle Seahawks (8-8) vs LA Rams (5-11) – Sunday, January 8 (4:25 PM ET)

The Seattle Seahawks can win the final NFC Wild Card spot with the following:

A win against the Rams AND a Green Bay Packers loss (vs Detroit Lions on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET)

The Detroit Lions can win the final NFC Wild Card spot with the following:

A win against the Packers AND a Seahawks loss

The Green Bay Packers can win the final NFC Wild Card spot with the following:

A win against the Lions

AFC Standings – Week 18

The NFL continues to discuss the scenarios and outcomes for AFC seeding following the decision not to resume the Bills-Bengals Monday night game. Stay tuned to NBC Sports and ProFootballTalk for additional updates!

*x- indicates a clinched playoff berth

*yx- indicates a division title

yx-Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) yx- Buffalo Bills (12-3) x-Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) x-LA Chargers (10-6) x-Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

In the Hunt:



New England Patriots (8-8)

Miami Dolphins (8-8)

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

NFC Standings – Week 18

x-Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) yx-San Francisco 49ers (12-4) yx-Minnesota Vikings (12-4) yx-Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) x-Dallas Cowboys (12-4) x-New York Giants (9-6-1)

In the Hunt:

Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

Detroit Lions (8-8)

Green Bay Packers (8-8)

Which AFC teams have already clinched a playoff berth ahead of Week 18?

Which NFC teams have already clinched a playoff berth ahead of Week 18?

Which teams have been eliminated from playoff contention ahead of Week 18?

The Commanders, Saints, Panthers, Jets, Raiders, Bears, Browns, Colts, Texans, Broncos, Cardinals, Falcons, and Rams have all been eliminated from playoff contention.

Where : Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin When: Sunday, January 8

Sunday, January 8 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!