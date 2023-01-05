Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner and some familiar contenders are back in the mix for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy, including the Chiefs, Eagles and Cowboys. The Bengals are back in the postseason after losing to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, and the Giants have clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2016.

READ MORE: What to know about Super Bowl 2023



For some teams, playing on the big stage is familiar territory. But for others, the chance to play for the Lombardi Trophy is rare, or, in some cases, non-existent. Twelve current NFL franchises have never won a Super Bowl, and four teams have never had the chance to play in the big game.

RELATED: Which teams have the most Super Bowl appearances, wins in NFL history?

How many NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl?

Twelve current NFL franchises have never won a Super Bowl: the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

Of those twelve teams, four have yet to even make an appearance in the league championship: the Browns, Lions, Jaguars and Texans.

RELATED: Buccaneers Super Bowl history: When is the last time Tampa Bay made it to, won the Super Bowl?

Which NFL team has the longest active postseason drought?

Despite starting the 2022 season 7-4, the New York Jets have the unfortunate distinction of owning the longest active postseason drought. That drought currently stands at 12 seasons – the Jets last made the playoffs in the 2010 season, when they were eliminated in the AFC Championship game with a loss to the Steelers.

The next-longest drought belongs to the Denver Broncos, who haven’t made it to the postseason in the last seven seasons. In fact, their last playoff trip ended with a win in Super Bowl 50 at the end of the 2015 season. Since then – no playoff football for the Denver faithful.

RELATED: Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson needs to get away from the game for a bit

Which NFL team has the fewest Super Bowl appearances in NFL history?

Four NFL franchises have never played in the Super Bowl: the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans. The Browns advanced to their first playoffs since 2002 in the 2020 season, but lost in the divisional round. Their overall playoff record is 17-21.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a 7-7 all-time record in the playoffs and their last postseason appearance came in 2017. The Detroit Lions advanced to the playoffs in 2016 and have a 7-13 overall record in the postseason. The Texans have the fewest postseason appearances of any team in the NFL with 10 and they are 4-6 in those matchups.

Five franchises have just one Super Bowl appearance: the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets. The Saints played for the Super Bowl most recently in the 2009-10 season, while the Jets have not competed for the Lombardi Trophy since the 1968-69 season. The Saints and Jets, however, both won their sole Super Bowl appearance, with the Saints victorious in Super Bowl XLIV and the Jets winning Super Bowl III back in the 1968 season.

RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl history: When is the last time Chargers made it to, won the Super Bowl?



Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings are tied for the most Super Bowl appearances without a win at 0-4. The Bills famously lost four straight Super Bowls from 1990-93.

Below is the complete breakdown of the Super Bowl appearances of all NFL teams since the inception of the game in the 1966 season.