Giants Super Bowl history: When is the last time New York made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 5, 2023, 10:16 AM EST
0 Comments

After 5 straight seasons with double-digit losses, the New York Giants are finally back in the NFL playoffs. The team clinched the sixth seed in the NFC with a 38-10 thrashing over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17.

There were many uncertainties surrounding 2019 first-round quarterback Daniel Jones at the start of the season. Jones has been plagued with both injuries and inconsistent play in each of his first three seasons but the 4th-year QB has shown great signs of improvement. With new GM Joe Schoen and new head coach Brian Daboll in charge–both former Bills employees–the Giants hope to hoist the franchise’s first Lombardi trophy since February 2012.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

 Super Bowl LVII  takes place on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. See below for additional information on how to watch.

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

Giants total Super Bowl wins

The New York Giants have won 4 Super Bowls in 5 total appearances.

Most recent New York Giants Super Bowl appearance

  • 2011 season: Won Super Bowl XLVI vs. the New England Patriots, 21-17

New York Giants most recent Super Bowl win

  • 2011 season: Won Super Bowl XLVI vs. the New England Patriots, 21-17

RELATED: What are the highest-scoring and lowest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history?

Giants Super Bowl history

  • 2011 season: Won Super Bowl XLVI vs. the New England Patriots, 21-17
  • 2007 season: Won Super Bowl XLII  vs. the New England Patriots, 17-14
  • 2000 season: Lost Super Bowl XXXV vs. the Baltimore Ravens, 34-7
  • 1990 season: Won Super Bowl XXV vs. the Buffalo Bills, 20-19
  • 1986 season: Won Super Bowl XXI vs. the Denver Broncos, 39-20

RELATED: Daniel Jones – It feels good to be on this side of it

NFL Playoffs 2023: How many teams have never won or appeared in a Super Bowl in NFL history?

By Jan 5, 2023, 11:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner and some familiar contenders are back in the mix for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy, including the Chiefs, Eagles and Cowboys. The Bengals are back in the postseason after losing to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, and the Giants have clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2016.

READ MORE: What to know about Super Bowl 2023

For some teams, playing on the big stage is familiar territory. But for others, the chance to play for the Lombardi Trophy is rare, or, in some cases, non-existent. Twelve current NFL franchises have never won a Super Bowl, and four teams have never had the chance to play in the big game.

RELATED: Which teams have the most Super Bowl appearances, wins in NFL history?

How many NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl?

Twelve current NFL franchises have never won a Super Bowl: the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

Of those twelve teams, four have yet to even make an appearance in the league championship: the Browns, Lions, Jaguars and Texans.

RELATED: Buccaneers Super Bowl history: When is the last time Tampa Bay made it to, won the Super Bowl?

Which NFL team has the longest active postseason drought?

Despite starting the 2022 season 7-4, the New York Jets have the unfortunate distinction of owning the longest active postseason drought. That drought currently stands at 12 seasons – the Jets last made the playoffs in the 2010 season, when they were eliminated in the AFC Championship game with a loss to the Steelers.

The next-longest drought belongs to the Denver Broncos, who haven’t made it to the postseason in the last seven seasons. In fact, their last playoff trip ended with a win in Super Bowl 50 at the end of the 2015 season. Since then – no playoff football for the Denver faithful. 

RELATED: Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson needs to get away from the game for a bit

Which NFL team has the fewest Super Bowl appearances in NFL history?

Four NFL franchises have never played in the Super Bowl: the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans. The Browns advanced to their first playoffs since 2002 in the 2020 season, but lost in the divisional round. Their overall playoff record is 17-21.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a 7-7 all-time record in the playoffs and their last postseason appearance came in 2017. The Detroit Lions advanced to the playoffs in 2016 and have a 7-13 overall record in the postseason. The Texans have the fewest postseason appearances of any team in the NFL with 10 and they are 4-6 in those matchups.

Five franchises have just one Super Bowl appearance: the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets. The Saints played for the Super Bowl most recently in the 2009-10 season, while the Jets have not competed for the Lombardi Trophy since the 1968-69 season. The Saints and Jets, however, both won their sole Super Bowl appearance, with the Saints victorious in Super Bowl XLIV and the Jets winning Super Bowl III back in the 1968 season.

RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl history: When is the last time Chargers made it to, won the Super Bowl?

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings are tied for the most Super Bowl appearances without a win at 0-4. The Bills famously lost four straight Super Bowls from 1990-93.

Below is the complete breakdown of the Super Bowl appearances of all NFL teams since the inception of the game in the 1966 season.

All-time Super Bowl appearances by each team (fewest to most):

    • Houston Texans: 0
    • Jacksonville Jaguars: 0
    • Detroit Lions: 0
    • Cleveland Browns: 0
    • New York Jets: 1 (1968)
    • Los Angeles Chargers: 1 (1994)
    • Tennessee Titans: 1 (1999)
    • Arizona Cardinals: 1 (2008)
    • New Orleans Saints: 1 (2009)
    • Chicago Bears: 2 (2006, 1985)
    • Baltimore Ravens: 2 (2012, 2000)
    • Atlanta Falcons: 2 (2016, 1998)
    • Carolina Panthers: 2 (2015, 2003)
    • Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2 (2020, 2002)
    • Cincinnati Bengals: 3 (1988, 1981, 2021)
    • Seattle Seahawks: 3 (2014, 2013, 2005)
    • Philadelphia Eagles: 3 (2017, 2004, 1980)
    • Indianapolis Colts: 4 (2009, 2006, 1970, 1968)
    • Minnesota Vikings: 4 (1976, 1974, 1973, 1969)
    • Buffalo Bills: 4 (1993, 1992, 1991, 1990)
    • Kansas City Chiefs: 4 (2020, 2019, 1969, 1966)
    • Los Angeles Rams: 5 (2018, 2001, 1999, 1979, 2021)
    • Las Vegas Raiders: 5 (2002, 1983, 1980, 1976, 1967)
    • New York Giants: 5 (2011, 2007, 2000, 1990, 1986)
    • Miami Dolphins: 5 (1984, 1982, 1973, 1972, 1971)
    • Green Bay Packers: 5 (2010, 1997, 1996, 1967, 1966)
    • Washington Football Team: 5 (1991, 1987, 1983, 1982, 1972)
    • San Francisco 49ers: 7 (2019, 2012, 1994, 1989, 1988, 1984, 1981)
    • Denver Broncos: 8 (2015, 2013, 1998, 1997, 1989, 1987, 1986, 1977)
    • Dallas Cowboys: 8 (1995, 1993, 1992, 1978, 1977, 1975, 1971, 1970)
    • Pittsburgh Steelers: 8 (2010, 2008, 2005, 1995, 1979, 1978, 1975, 1974)
    • New England Patriots: 11 (2018, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2011, 2007, 2004, 2003, 2001, 1996, 1985)

NFL QBs with most Super Bowl wins: Where does Tom Brady rank ahead of Super Bowl 2023?

By Jan 5, 2023, 10:00 AM EST
1 Comment

Getting to the Super Bowl is a challenge in itself and winning is another uphill battle. However, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, who already owns a myriad of post season records, made his 10th career Super Bowl appearance in 2021 and extended his record of Super Bowl wins to 7. And with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers once again clinching the NFC South and returning to the playoffs following the 2022 season, there’s a shot for Brady to add another title to his resume with a win in Super Bowl LVII. No other quarterback has appeared in more than 5 Super Bowls, let alone claimed over 4 rings. Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw are tied for second with 4. See below for the complete list of quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl wins and additional information on how to watch the big game.

RELATED: Tom Brady’s Super Bowl history: Every appearance, win, MVP,  loss, and Super Bowl stats, records

NFL Quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl wins all-time:

  • Tom Brady – 7

  • Joe Montana – 4

  • Terry Bradshaw – 4

  • Troy Aikman – 3 

  • Eli Manning – 2

  • Peyton Manning – 2

  • Ben Roethlisberger – 2

  • John Elway – 2

  • Jim Plunkett – 2

  • Bob Griese – 2

  • Roger Staubach – 2

  • Bart Starr – 2

RELATED: Buccaneers Super Bowl history: When is the last time Tampa Bay made it to, won the Super Bowl?

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Wins and Rings:

  • Super Bowl XXXVI (2002) – New England defeated St. Louis, 20-17
  • Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004) – New England defeated Carolina, 32-29
  • Super Bowl XXXIX (2005) – New England defeated Philadelphia, 24-21
  • Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – New England defeated Seattle, 28-24
  • Super Bowl LI (2017) – New England defeated Atlanta, 34-28
  • Super Bowl LIII (2019) – New England defeated Los Angeles, 13-3
  • Super Bowl LV (2021) – Tampa Bay defeated Kansas City, 31-9

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023: Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

