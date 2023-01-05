The 2022 NFL Football season is heating up as the final push for the playoffs approaches. This week on Sunday Night Football Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions head to Lambeau Field to battle it out with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for the final NFC Wild Card spot. Both teams are tied with an 8-8 record and the Lions own the tiebreaker over the Packers. However, the Seattle Seahawks (who play against the Rams on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET) are also 8-8 and in the mix for the final NFC Wild Card spot.

RELATED: FMIA Week 17 – NFL Playoff Picture Comes Into Focus As Giants Make Playoffs; Steelers, Packers Survive

The Packers will take that spot with a win on Sunday. The Lions will need to win and Seattle to lose. The Seahawks will need to win and see the Packers lose. Everything is on the line this Sunday night. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: NFL Week 18 playoff picture: Packers, Seahawks, Lions vying for final NFC wild card

This year’s Sunday Night Football coverage will feature Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines. Live coverage begins every Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America with the talented group of Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, Mike Florio, and Matthew Berry. Berry, a fantasy football industry pioneer, will also appear on Peacock’s exclusive NFL post-game show, Sunday Night Football Final.

RELATED: How to watch Matthew Berry on NBC Sports

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by Simms and sports betting and Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

RELATED: AFC playoff picture – Patriots, Jaguars, Titans win and in, Steelers and Dolphins need help

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Sunday, Nov. 6 (Week 9) – Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to comeback overtime victory over Titans

Sunday, Jan. 8 (Week 18) – Lions at Packers

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Regular Season Schedule – How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!