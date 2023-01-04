Ravens Super Bowl history: When is the last time Baltimore made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 4, 2023, 2:33 PM EST
0 Comments

After missing the 2021-22 playoffs at 8-9, the Baltimore Ravens are back in the playoffs for 2022-23. Despite dealing with a knee injury to Lamar Jackson at the end of this season, John Harbaugh and co. have kept pace in a talented AFC North and have a chance to contend for their third Super Bowl in franchise history (and first since the 2012 season). See below for a full breakdown of the Ravens’ Super Bowl history, past appearances, and past wins as they prepare for the leadup to Super Bowl LVII

Ravens total Super Bowl wins 

  • Two (2000 season, 2012 season). The Ravens have won both of the Super Bowl appearances in franchise history.  

Most recent Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl appearance 

  • 2012 season: Defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII 

Nicknamed “The Har-Bowl,” Super Bowl XLVII featured a historic brother-on-brother matchup with John Harbaugh and the Ravens taking on Jim Harbaugh and the 49ers. Held at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 3rd, 2013 (the first Super Bowl held in Nola after Hurricane Katrina), the game featured a dominant first half for Baltimore but a second-half rally for San Francisco. Up 34-29 in the final seconds, Ravens punter Sam Koch took the intentional safety to safeguard a 34-31 victory for Joe Flacco and the Baltimore faithful.  

Baltimore Ravens most recent Super Bowl win 

  • 2012 season: Won Super Bowl XLVII over the San Francisco 49ers 34-31  

The Ravens, like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are 2-0 in the Super Bowl in franchise history, with both victories coming in the last 30 years (Baltimore’s first season in the NFL came in 1996). Their first win, a victory in Super Bowl XXXV, came in the 2000 season, Baltimore’s fifth season in the NFL. Twelve years later, current Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was in his fifth year as Baltimore’s head coach when he took his team all the way to the Lombardi trophy. 

Middle linebacker Ray Lewis played in both Super Bowl XXXV (where he was named MVP) and Super Bowl XLVII for Baltimore. He retired after the win in the 2012 season and the Hall of Famer is widely considered to be one of the greatest Ravens players in history.  

Ravens Super Bowl history 

  • 2000 season: Won Super Bowl XXXV vs the New York Giants, 34-7 
  • 2012 season: Won Super Bowl XLVII vs the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31  

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl history: When is the last time Chargers made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 4, 2023, 5:21 PM EST
0 Comments

The Los Angeles Chargers will be in the postseason for the first time since the 2018 season, clinching a Wild Card berth in Week 16 with their 20-3 win over the Colts. This will be the first playoff appearance for quarterback Justin Herbert, the number six overall pick in 2020. Herbert, wide receiver Mike Williams and head coach Brandon Staley are trying to take the franchise to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1994 season, when the Chargers, then based in San Diego, lost to the San Francisco 49ers. See below for a full breakdown of the Chargers Super Bowl history, past appearances, and past wins as they prepare for the leadup to Super Bowl LVII.

Chargers Super Bowl wins

The Chargers have never won a Super Bowl, but they do have a league title – in the 1963 season, they, as the San Diego Chargers, won the AFL championship over the team then known as the Boston Patriots, before the AFL-NFL merger. But the Chargers have only made it to the league championship once in the Super Bowl era, and they’ve never come away victorious.

Most recent Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl appearance

  • 1994 season: Lost to the San Francisco 49ers 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX

Super Bowl XXIX is memorable as the highest scoring Super Bowl to date, with the Chargers and 49ers accounting for a combined 75 points. Steve Young led the 49ers to the Lombardi Trophy and notched an MVP award for himself along the way, recording six touchdown passes for 325 yards. It’s been nearly 30 years since this last Super Bowl appearance for the Chargers.

Los Angeles Chargers most recent Super Bowl win

The Los Angeles Chargers have never won the Super Bowl (although they won the AFL Championship in 1963 before the AFL-NFL merger). They are one of 12 current NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl.

Chargers Super Bowl history

  • 1994 season: Lost to the San Francisco 49ers 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

Cowboys Super Bowl history: When is the last time Dallas made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By and Jan 4, 2023, 3:20 PM EST
0 Comments

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are back in the postseason for the second straight year. Last year the Cowboys managed to take the NFC East finishing with a 12-5 record in the regular season but lost to the 49ers in the Wild Card Round at home in disappointing fashion. Dallas did not spike the ball in time to set up what could have been a game-winning play as time expired on the clock.

America’s team, which has won just 3 playoff games in the last 25 years, is heading into the postseason not only looking for redemption but also for a chance to hoist up the Lombardi trophy for the first time since the 1995 season. See below for more the Cowboys Super Bowl history as well as additional information on how to watch Super Bowl LVII.

Cowboys total Super Bowl wins 

The Cowboys have won the Super Bowl a total of five times in their eight appearances.  

Most recent Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl appearance 

  • 1995 season: Won Super Bowl XXX vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17 

Dallas Cowboys most recent Super Bowl win 

  • 1995 season: Won Super Bowl XXX vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17 

Cowboys Super Bowl history 

  • 1995 season: Won Super Bowl XXX vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17 
  • 1993 season: Won Super Bowl XXVIII vs. the Buffalo Bills, 30-13 
  • 1992 season: Won Super Bowl XXVIII vs. the Buffalo Bills, 52-17 
  • 1978 season: Lost Super Bowl XIII vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 35-31 
  • 1977 season: Won Super Bowl XII vs. the Denver Broncos, 27-10 
  • 1975 season: Lost Super Bowl X vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-17 
  • 1971 season: Won Super Bowl VI vs. the Miami Dolphins, 24-3 
  • 1970 season: Lost Super Bowl V vs. the Baltimore Colts, 16-13 

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

