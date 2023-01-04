Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl history: When is the last time Chargers made it to, won the Super Bowl?

The Los Angeles Chargers will be in the postseason for the first time since the 2018 season, clinching a Wild Card berth in Week 16 with their 20-3 win over the Colts. This will be the first playoff appearance for quarterback Justin Herbert, the number six overall pick in 2020. Herbert, wide receiver Mike Williams and head coach Brandon Staley are trying to take the franchise to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1994 season, when the Chargers, then based in San Diego, lost to the San Francisco 49ers. See below for a full breakdown of the Chargers Super Bowl history, past appearances, and past wins as they prepare for the leadup to Super Bowl LVII.

Chargers Super Bowl wins

The Chargers have never won a Super Bowl, but they do have a league title – in the 1963 season, they, as the San Diego Chargers, won the AFL championship over the team then known as the Boston Patriots, before the AFL-NFL merger. But the Chargers have only made it to the league championship once in the Super Bowl era, and they’ve never come away victorious.

Most recent Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl appearance

1994 season: Lost to the San Francisco 49ers 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX

Super Bowl XXIX is memorable as the highest scoring Super Bowl to date, with the Chargers and 49ers accounting for a combined 75 points. Steve Young led the 49ers to the Lombardi Trophy and notched an MVP award for himself along the way, recording six touchdown passes for 325 yards. It’s been nearly 30 years since this last Super Bowl appearance for the Chargers.

Los Angeles Chargers most recent Super Bowl win

Chargers Super Bowl history