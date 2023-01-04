Daniil Medvedev advances to quarterfinals at Adelaide International

Associated PressJan 4, 2023, 12:17 PM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

ADELAIDE, Australia — Daniil Medvedev defeated Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International.

The former world No. 1 – now ranked No. 7 – had an easy time for his third victory in three tries against the 29th-ranked Serbian

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic, who has won 30 straight singles matches on Australian soil, will play for his place in the quarterfinals and a possible matchup against Medvedev in the semifinals.

Medvedev is seeded third and will face fellow Russian Karen Khachanov for his spot in the semifinals.

“Really happy to be through, happy with my level and looking forward to my next match,” Medvedev said. “Miomir is a tough opponent, high-rep player. There are no easy guys left in Adelaide, not sure there were even in the first round.”

Khachanov, a semifinalist at last year’s U.S. Open, defeated Jack Draper of Britain 6-4, 6-2 to advance.

On the women’s side of the combined ATP-WTA tournament, Aryna Sabalenka and Marketa Vondrousova are set to meet in the quarterfinals after both won.

Sabalenka, seeded No. 2, defeated Liudmila Samsonova in a grueling match that lasted 2 hours, 15 minutes, winning 7-6 (8) 7-6 (3).

Vondrousova, the 2019 French Open finalist, defeated Kaia Kanepi 6-0, 6-4.

In a late match, No. 4 seed Veronika Kudermetova defeated Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 6-0.

Kenin wins, Stephens loses in ASB Classic’s 1st round

Associated PressJan 4, 2023, 12:23 PM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova defeated second-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-3, 7-5 (5) at the ASB Tennis Classic as organizers of the WTA Tour event contended with a backlog of singles matches caused by persistent rain.

Matches had to be played indoors and without spectators to ensure the first round of singles was completed. On a day which was to be notable for the number of American players in action, Stephens struggled to adjust to the indoor setting and fell to the 130th-ranked Masarova in just under two hours.

The match was a holdover from the previous evening; Masarova led 2-1 on serve when play was suspended. She immediately broke Stephens for 3-1 and, playing behind a strong serve, took the first set 6-3 in 41 minutes.

Masarova took an early 2-0 lead in the second set but Stephens broke in the fourth game to level at 2-2 and broke again in the sixth game for a 4-2 lead.

But Masarova broke back in the ninth game and came close to doing so again in the 11th game when she had three break points at 0-40 which Stephens was able to save. Masarova went up 6-2 in the tiebreaker and finally sealed the match on her fourth match point to claim her first win over a top-50 player since 2016.

“I thought I played some good points,” Stephens said. “I thought I played well in some moments.

“Obviously, I wish I could have played better and done some things differently but overall I’m upset but not devastated. It’s the first tournament of year so I have to be realistic and just know there’s stuff to build on.”

Stephens hopes to play in Hobart, Australia next week to further prepare for the Australian Open which begins in Melbourne on Jan. 16.

Earlier, former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin beat Wang Xinyu of China 7-6 (6), 6-3 and will now face top-seeded compatriot Coco Gauff in the second round.

“Unfortunately we had to go indoors but it was less windy so that’s a problem I didn’t need to worry about,” Kenin said. “But the courts felt really fast, especially with who I played.

“She’s not an easy opponent and after the match I told my Dad I don’t know what’s better, to play indoors or outdoors against her because she’s a really tough player.”

Lauren Davis of the United States beat Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 6-2, 6-1 and will next face seventh-seeded Danka Kovinic who beat Nao Hibino of Japan 6-1, 6-4.

Second-round matches involving Venus Williams, Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu all have been postponed and they may have to be played inside if rain persists.

U.S. beats Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semis

Associated PressJan 4, 2023, 12:07 PM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

SYDNEY — Frances Tiafoe beat Britain’s Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to move the United States into the United Cup mixed teams tournament semifinals.

Tiafoe’s victory gave the Americans an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five Sydney City Final.

It means the U.S. will be among four teams in the semifinal portion of the tournament that begins at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena.

Earlier, world No. 3 Jessica Pegula gave the United States a 2-1 lead by beating Britain’s Harriet Dart 6-2, 6-0.

In the afternoon session, Madison Keys moved the U.S. ahead after rallying from a set down to defeat Katie Swan 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. But world No. 14 Cameron Norrie came back to post a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win against No. 9 Taylor Fritz to level the match.

Pegula and Fritz then won the final mixed doubles match to wrap up the 4-1 U.S. win.

“I think Madi really set the tone with her match,” Pegula said. “I think I did everything really well today. I could feel it. Some days you come out firing and you feel really good. I was honestly trying to settle myself down because I was seeing the ball really well today.”

Poland and Greece won deciding mixed doubles matches to advance 3-2.

Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz defeated Camilla Rosatello and Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-1 to lead Poland past Italy in the Brisbane City Final.

It was Swiatek’s second win on the day after the World No. 1 beat Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-4 to pull Poland even at 1-1 following Musetti’s win over Daniel Michalski in the opening match.

Matteo Berrettini then beat Hurkacz 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to give Italy a 2-1 before Poland’s Magda Linette forced the decider by beating Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-2.

“(It feels) amazing, honestly. I don’t know. I think it’s better winning in a team than individually. I’m so happy that we did it together and team effort for sure paid off,” Swiatek said. “Today’s match was pretty stressful because we (don’t) play mixed doubles usually.

“But I’m so happy that I was able to play a solid game and Hubi was pushing our opponents and really making it easy for me. So I’m really happy that we played such a nice game.”

Greece moved on from the Perth City Final as Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Croatia’s Borna Gojo and Petra Martic 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Donna Vekic beat Despina Papamichail 6-2, 6-0 to put Croatia ahead before Tsitsipas beat Borna Coric 6-0, 6-7 (4), 7-5 on his sixth match point.

Sakkari then gave Greece a 2-1 lead by beating Martic 6-3, 6-3, before Gojo’s 6-4, 6-2 win over Stefanos Sakellaridis set up the mixed double decider.

Despite its loss, Italy still qualified as the next best-ranked team and will join the U.S., Poland and Greece in Sydney.