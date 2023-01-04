Chiefs Super Bowl history: When is the last time Kansas City made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 4, 2023, 10:00 AM EST
After losing 27-24 in OT to the Cincinnati Bengals in last year’s AFC Championship, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the postseason for the 8th straight year. The Chiefs may be on the verge of a third Super Bowl appearance in the last 4 seasons, but their history with the NFL’s most coveted game is so much more.

Super Bowl LVII  takes place on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. See below for additional information on how to watch.

Founded in 1960 by Lamar Hunt, the Chiefs started in the American Football League as the Dallas Texans. After winning the 1962 American Football League Championship in the longest championship game in professional football history, Hunt decided to relocate to Kansas City. The team changed its name to the “Chiefs” in honor of Mayor Harold Roe Bartle, who convinced Hunt to move the team to the City of Fountains.

After winning the AFL Championship in 1966, Kansas City represented the American Football League in the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, retroactively known as the first Super Bowl, on January 15, 1967, against the NFL Champion Green Bay Packers. Kansas City played Green Bay close in the first half, but Green Bay scored 21 unanswered points to win the game.

It wouldn’t take the Chiefs long to taste victory in the Super Bowl though – it came just three years later in Super Bowl IV. Though they faced the feared Purple People Eaters of the Minnesota Vikings defense, Kansas City head coach Hank Stram had a plan. He took advantage of Minnesota’s aggressive defensive with short passes and trap plays. The Chiefs would prevail 23-7 for Kansas City’s first Super Bowl win.

It would be another 50 years until The Kingdom made its return to the Super Bowl, but it would come back armed with some of the most explosive weapons the NFL has ever seen.

When was the Chiefs’ last Super Bowl win?

Half of a century went by before the Chiefs earned a Super Bowl berth, but they were back in the 2019 season with a bang in Super Bowl LIV. Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was coming off an MVP season the previous year, Kansas City made it to the championship game overcoming double-digit deficits in the Divisional Round and AFC Championship Game. They even fell behind by 10 in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, the magic wasn’t over for the Chiefs. The offense scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to secure the team’s second Super Bowl championship. Kansas City retained most of their core and many expected them back in the championship game in 2021.

When was the last Chiefs Super Bowl appearance?

While the team did make it to the Super Bowl in the 2020 season, they ran into an old nemesis. Quarterback Tom Brady was now with the NFC Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the last time he faced Kansas City was in 2018 as a member of the New England Patriots, who eliminated the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

He would get the better of them again.

Kansas City could not stop Brady and the Bucs’ offensive onslaught. On the other side, Patrick Mahomes couldn’t move the ball against a Tampa Bay defense that caught fire in the postseason. The end result was a 31-9 rout with The Buccaneers hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and the Chiefs hoping to get back to the Super Bowl next year.

Chiefs Super Bowl history

  • 1966 season: Lost Super Bowl I vs. the Green Bay Packers, 35-10
  • 1969 season: Won Super Bowl IV vs. the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7
  • 2019 season: Won Super Bowl LIV vs. the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20
  • 2020 season: Lost Super Bowl LV vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9

Chiefs Super Bowl records and firsts

  • Tied for fewest touchdowns – 0 (Super Bowl LV)
  • Hank Stram was the first head coach ever to be “miked for sound” in the Super Bowl (Super Bowl IV)
  • Lowest attendance for Super Bowl – 24,835 (Super Bowl LV) *due to COVID Pandemic 
  • Lowest attendance, attendance not restricted –  61,946 (Super Bowl I)
  • Participated in first Super Bowl
  • First team to come back from three double-digit deficits in the playoffs and win Super Bowl (2019)
  • Most penalty yards in a half (Super Bowl LV)

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices are compatible with Peacock?

Peacock is available on a variety of devices. See the full list here.

In addition to Sunday Night Football, what else can I watch with Peacock Premium?

Premium is your key to unlocking everything Peacock has to offer. You’ll get access to all the live sports and events we have, including Premier League and WWE Premium Live Events like WrestleMania. You’ll also get full seasons of exclusive Peacock Original series, next-day airings of current NBC and Telemundo hits, plus every movie and show available on Peacock. There is always something new to discover on Peacock Premium.

Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl history: When is the last time Chargers made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 4, 2023, 5:21 PM EST
The Los Angeles Chargers will be in the postseason for the first time since the 2018 season, clinching a Wild Card berth in Week 16 with their 20-3 win over the Colts. This will be the first playoff appearance for quarterback Justin Herbert, the number six overall pick in 2020. Herbert, wide receiver Mike Williams and head coach Brandon Staley are trying to take the franchise to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1994 season, when the Chargers, then based in San Diego, lost to the San Francisco 49ers. See below for a full breakdown of the Chargers Super Bowl history, past appearances, and past wins as they prepare for the leadup to Super Bowl LVII.

Chargers Super Bowl wins

The Chargers have never won a Super Bowl, but they do have a league title – in the 1963 season, they, as the San Diego Chargers, won the AFL championship over the team then known as the Boston Patriots, before the AFL-NFL merger. But the Chargers have only made it to the league championship once in the Super Bowl era, and they’ve never come away victorious.

Most recent Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl appearance

  • 1994 season: Lost to the San Francisco 49ers 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX

Super Bowl XXIX is memorable as the highest scoring Super Bowl to date, with the Chargers and 49ers accounting for a combined 75 points. Steve Young led the 49ers to the Lombardi Trophy and notched an MVP award for himself along the way, recording six touchdown passes for 325 yards. It’s been nearly 30 years since this last Super Bowl appearance for the Chargers.

Los Angeles Chargers most recent Super Bowl win

The Los Angeles Chargers have never won the Super Bowl (although they won the AFL Championship in 1963 before the AFL-NFL merger). They are one of 12 current NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl.

Chargers Super Bowl history

  • 1994 season: Lost to the San Francisco 49ers 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

Cowboys Super Bowl history: When is the last time Dallas made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By and Jan 4, 2023, 3:20 PM EST
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are back in the postseason for the second straight year. Last year the Cowboys managed to take the NFC East finishing with a 12-5 record in the regular season but lost to the 49ers in the Wild Card Round at home in disappointing fashion. Dallas did not spike the ball in time to set up what could have been a game-winning play as time expired on the clock.

America’s team, which has won just 3 playoff games in the last 25 years, is heading into the postseason not only looking for redemption but also for a chance to hoist up the Lombardi trophy for the first time since the 1995 season. See below for more the Cowboys Super Bowl history as well as additional information on how to watch Super Bowl LVII.

Cowboys total Super Bowl wins 

The Cowboys have won the Super Bowl a total of five times in their eight appearances.  

Most recent Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl appearance 

  • 1995 season: Won Super Bowl XXX vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17 

Dallas Cowboys most recent Super Bowl win 

  • 1995 season: Won Super Bowl XXX vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17 

Cowboys Super Bowl history 

  • 1995 season: Won Super Bowl XXX vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17 
  • 1993 season: Won Super Bowl XXVIII vs. the Buffalo Bills, 30-13 
  • 1992 season: Won Super Bowl XXVIII vs. the Buffalo Bills, 52-17 
  • 1978 season: Lost Super Bowl XIII vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 35-31 
  • 1977 season: Won Super Bowl XII vs. the Denver Broncos, 27-10 
  • 1975 season: Lost Super Bowl X vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-17 
  • 1971 season: Won Super Bowl VI vs. the Miami Dolphins, 24-3 
  • 1970 season: Lost Super Bowl V vs. the Baltimore Colts, 16-13 

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

