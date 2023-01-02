Venus Williams earns long-awaited victory in Auckland

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Venus Williams is back in the win column.

The 42-year-old Williams beat qualifier Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round at the ASB Classic on Monday for her first singles victory since Wimbledon in 2021.

The seven-time major champion has been awarded a wild-card entry to play at the Australian Open.

She ended a nine-match losing streak on the WTA tour dating back two years. Her only singles victories in that time came at Grand Slam level, most recently in a first-round win at the All England Club in 2021. She was 0-4 in singles last year.

“This is one of my favorite places to come and I was so excited that I made it here,” the former No. 1 player said in her on-court interview. “It is so great to be back and thank you for staying so late and I am glad that I managed to get a win.”

Williams will next face Chinese player Zhu Lin, who beat Madison Brengle.

Earlier Monday, Leylah Fernandez opened her 2023 season with a 6-1, 6-1 win over 15-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova.

The 20-year-old Canadian said life had been tough since her final appearance at the 2021 U.S. Open, where she was beaten by Britain’s Emma Raducanu, who also is in the main draw at Auckland.

“It’s been tougher more mentally and emotionally because you don’t really know what the future holds for you and you have these big dreams and sometimes you get knocked down and you feel like that’s the end of the journey,” the third-seeded Fernandez said.

Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat, breast cancer

NEW YORK — Tennis great Martina Navratilova said Monday that she has been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer.

In a statement released by her representative, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame said her prognosis is good and she will start treatment this month.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” the 66-year-old Navratilova said. “It’s going to stink for a while but I’ll fight with all have I got.”

She said she noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck while attending the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, in November, and a biopsy showed early stage throat cancer. While Navratilova was undergoing tests on her throat, she said, the unrelated, early stage breast cancer was discovered.

“Needless to say my phone and twitter are both blowing up so I will say again – thank you all for your support and I am not done yet,” she tweeted Monday.

Navratilova was diagnosed with a noninvasive form of breast cancer in 2010 and had a lumpectomy.

She won 59 Grand Slam titles overall, including 31 in women’s doubles and 10 in mixed doubles. The last was a mixed doubles championship with Bob Bryan at the 2006 U.S. Open, a month shy of her 50th birthday.

Navratilova originally retired in 1994, after a record 167 singles titles and 331 weeks at No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She returned to the tour to play doubles in 2000 and occasionally competed in singles, too.

Navratilova was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2000. She has worked as a TV analyst in recent years.

The statement issued Monday said Navratilova would not be a regular part of Tennis Channel’s coverage of the Australian Open later this month “but hopes to be able to join in from time to time” via video conference.

Fritz blasts past Zverev as USA leads Germany at United Cup

SYDNEY — Taylor Fritz took advantage of a dominant serve to beat Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 as the United States took an early 1-0 lead over Germany Monday at the United Cup mixed teams event in Sydney.

Ninth-ranked Fritz won 96 percent (26/27) of first serve points and backed that up with accurate ball-striking to beat 12th-ranked Zverev in 64 minutes.

Fritz raced to an early lead, winning the first five games of the match as he stepped into the court to finish points set up by his serve.

He kept the pressure on to beat Zverev who was playing for only the second time since June when he damaged ligaments in his right ankle during his semifinal against Rafael Nadal at the French Open.

The 25-year-old Fritz is now 3-4 in head to head meetings with Zverev and is 2-0 at the United Cup after beating Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in his opening match.

Madison Keys followed Fritz on court and extended the United States’ lead to 2-0 with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Jule Niemeier, her second victory of the season. The match continues Tuesday when Jessica Pegula faces Laura Siegemund and Francis Tiafore meets Oscar Otte. The United States needs a win or a 2-3 loss to progress to the United Cup quarterfinals from Group C.

Keys comfortably won Monday’s clash of baseliners in just over 70 minutes, her power and pinpoint serving proving too much for the 23-year-old German.

While Keys served at 77 percent and lost just six points behind her first serve, Niemeier struggled with the rhythm of her serve and opened with three double faults to give her opponent an early break. Niemeier finished with seven double faults.

“I think overall I played really solid,” Keys said. “I just tried to make as many first serves as possible to make things as easy as a tennis match could be.”