When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

By Jan 1, 2023, 8:54 AM EST
The 2022 NFL playoffs begin on January 14! Here is everything you need to know before then!
Getty Images
The 2022 NFL playoffs are quickly approaching and this year’s format will once again include a total of 14 teams –seven from each conference with the top seeds automatically getting a first-round bye. Six games will take place on Wild Card Weekend under the following format for each conference:

2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend Format :

  • No. 2 Seed (host) vs No. 7 Seed
  • No. 3 Seed (host) vs No. 6 Seed
  • No. 4 Seed (host) vs No. 5 Seed

The Wild Card winners will advance to the Divisional round where they will face the top seeds in each conference. See below to find out the 2022 NFL playoff format and schedule.

When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs Start?

The 2022 NFL playoffs begin on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

2022 NFL Playoff Schedule

Be sure to check back for times and teams but until then follow all the NFL action on ProFootballTalk!

Wild Card Weekend Schedule:

  • Saturday, January 14
  • Sunday, January 15
  • Monday, January 16

Divisional Weekend:

  • Saturday, January 21
  • Sunday, January 22

Conference Championships:

  • Sunday, January 29

When is the Super Bowl?

This year’s Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium–home of the Arizona Cardinals– in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. The last time the Super Bowl was contested in Arizona was in 2015, Super Bowl XLIX when the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks.

How will overtime work in the 2022 NFL playoffs?

After Kansas City’s exciting 42-36 overtime victory over the Bills in last year’s divisional round, when Kansas City scored a touchdown on the first possession of OT denying the Bills a chance to touch the ball, the league has made a change to its postseason rules. Each team will now have an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime. See below for the NFL’s official postseason OT rules:

2022 NFL Playoffs Overtime Rules:

  • If the score is still tied at the end of an overtime period — or if the second team’s initial possession has not ended — the teams will play another overtime period. Play will continue regardless of how many overtime periods are needed for a winner to be determined.
  • There will be a two-minute intermission between each overtime period. There will not be a halftime intermission after the second period.
  • The captain who lost the first overtime coin toss will either choose to possess the ball or select which goal his team will defend unless the team that won the coin toss deferred that choice.
  • Each team will have an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime.
  • Each team gets three timeouts during a half.
  • The same timing rules that apply at the end of the second and fourth regulation periods also apply at the end of a second or fourth overtime period.
  • If there is still no winner at the end of a fourth overtime period, there will be another coin toss, and play will continue until a winner is declared.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can't find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens: TV, live stream info for today’s Sunday Night Football game

By Jan 1, 2023, 1:33 PM EST
It’s the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) vs Baltimore Ravens (10-5) this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. The two teams went head-to-head in Week 14 with Baltimore taking the 16-14 victory in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers are still fighting for a playoff spot after last week’s 13-10 victory over the Raiders on Christmas Eve. The Steelers entered the 4th quarter trailing Las Vegas 10-3 but scored 10 unanswered points to pick up the win. After a frustrating 2-9 start to the season, Pittsburgh has now won 4 of its last 5 games and is 5-2 since its Week 9 bye. The team, led by head coach Mike Tomlin–who has never had a losing year in his 16 seasons with the Steelers–will need to win their next 2 games to keep the hope of making Pittsburgh’s 3rd straight playoff appearance and Tomlin’s winning streak alive.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have already earned a spot in the playoffs and enter Week 17 just one game behind Cincinnati for the AFC North lead after last Saturday’s 17-9 win against the Falcons. Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley started his 3rd straight game, passing for 115 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Huntley has 2-1 record since taking over for 2019 NFL MVP QB Lamar Jackson who suffered a sprained PCL in Week 13. Jackson has not returned to practice since December 4. If he is not cleared to play this Sunday, Huntley will likely make his 4th consecutive start.

The Ravens need to win their final two games of the season (Week 17 and Week 18) to secure the franchise’s first AFC North title since winning it in back-to-back years in 2018 & 2019.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens:

  • Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
  • When: Sunday, January 1
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Steelers vs Ravens

By Jan 1, 2023, 1:00 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images
It’s the Steelers vs Ravens tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America before the game kicks off at 8:20 p.m.

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more for this matchup between the Steelers and Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

  • Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
  • When: Sunday, January 1
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream Steelers vs Ravens online tonight

Tonight’s game between the Steelers vs Ravens can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

Week 17 Schedule

WEEK 17
Thursday, Dec. 29
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Saturday, Jan. 1
Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS
New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX
Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., FOX
Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX
San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., FOX
New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., FOX
LA Rams vs LA Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Sunday, Jan. 2
Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!