What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Steelers vs Ravens

By Jan 1, 2023, 1:00 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images
It’s the Steelers vs Ravens tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America before the game kicks off at 8:20 p.m.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Regular Season Schedule – How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more for this matchup between the Steelers and Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

RELATED: FMIA Week 16 – Christmas Magic in Pittsburgh (Again); Dak Prescott Channels Childhood for Comeback

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

RELATED: How to watch Steelers vs Ravens  – TV/Live Stream info for tonight’s game

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

  • Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
  • When: Sunday, January 1
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

          RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

Where to live stream Steelers vs Ravens online tonight

Tonight’s game between the Steelers vs Ravens can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

Week 17 Schedule

WEEK 17
Thursday, Dec. 29
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Saturday, Jan. 1
Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS
New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX
Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., FOX
Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX
San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., FOX
New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., FOX
LA Rams vs LA Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Sunday, Jan. 2
Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC

RELATED: See the 2022 NFL Sunday Night Football schedule here

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens: TV, live stream info for today’s Sunday Night Football game

By Jan 1, 2023, 1:33 PM EST
It’s the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) vs Baltimore Ravens (10-5) this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. The two teams went head-to-head in Week 14 with Baltimore taking the 16-14 victory in Pittsburgh.

RELATED: FMIA Week 16 – Christmas Magic in Pittsburgh (Again); Dak Prescott Channels Childhood for Comeback

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers are still fighting for a playoff spot after last week’s 13-10 victory over the Raiders on Christmas Eve. The Steelers entered the 4th quarter trailing Las Vegas 10-3 but scored 10 unanswered points to pick up the win. After a frustrating 2-9 start to the season, Pittsburgh has now won 4 of its last 5 games and is 5-2 since its Week 9 bye. The team, led by head coach Mike Tomlin–who has never had a losing year in his 16 seasons with the Steelers–will need to win their next 2 games to keep the hope of making Pittsburgh’s 3rd straight playoff appearance and Tomlin’s winning streak alive.

RELATED: Mike Tomlin pays tribute to Franco Harris after Steelers beat Raiders

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have already earned a spot in the playoffs and enter Week 17 just one game behind Cincinnati for the AFC North lead after last Saturday’s 17-9 win against the Falcons. Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley started his 3rd straight game, passing for 115 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Huntley has 2-1 record since taking over for 2019 NFL MVP QB Lamar Jackson who suffered a sprained PCL in Week 13. Jackson has not returned to practice since December 4. If he is not cleared to play this Sunday, Huntley will likely make his 4th consecutive start.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 17 – Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Steelers vs Ravens on SNF

The Ravens need to win their final two games of the season (Week 17 and Week 18) to secure the franchise’s first AFC North title since winning it in back-to-back years in 2018 & 2019.

RELATED: John Harbaugh on playoff berth impacting Lamar Jackson plan – Players play when they’re healthy

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens:

  • Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
  • When: Sunday, January 1
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Regular Season Schedule – How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 17: Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Steelers vs Ravens on SNF

By Jan 1, 2023, 9:13 AM EST
Week 17 on Sunday Night Football features a fierce rivalry between Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers vs John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

As the end of the regular season quickly approaches, we’re officially thinking about the NFL playoff picture, and who will be in contention for a spot in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, this February. Here’s how things stand in the playoff picture heading into the weekend:

RELATED: How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens – TV/Live Stream info for Sunday Night Football Week 17

Where do the Steelers and Ravens stand in the 2022 NFL Playoff Picture ahead of Week 17?

Pittsburgh Steelers:

Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) are still fighting for a Wild Card spot after last week’s 13-10 victory over the Raiders on Christmas Eve–the team’s fourth win in their last five games. The Steelers enter Week 17 tied on record with the Patriots, Jets, and Titans who all sit just one game behind the No. 7 seed Miami Dolphins. Pittsburgh faces elimination this week with a loss or a Miami Dolphins win. Additionally, head coach Mike Tomlin who has been with the Steelers for 16 years, could earn his first losing season if the Steelers do not win their next two games.

RELATED: NFL Week 17 Playoff Picture – Five AFC Teams Have Clinched, Two More Spots Remain

Baltimore Ravens:

The Baltimore Ravens already clinched a playoff berth after last Saturday’s 17-9 win against the Falcons and enter Week 17 just one game behind Cincinnati for the AFC North lead. The Ravens will win the AFC North if they win their next two games–which includes a battle with the Bengals in Week 18. However, Cincinnati can take the division title on Monday with a win against the Bills and a Ravens loss.

RELATED: Lamar Jackson officially didn’t practice, Marcus Peters and Calais Campbell also DNP

See below for the 2022 NFL playoff clinching scenarios and standings for Week 17 as well as additional information on how to watch and live stream this week’s Steelers vs Ravens match up.

RELATED: NFL Week 17 playoff picture – Giants, Bucs would clinch NFC playoff berths with wins this week

2022 NFL Playoff Clinching Scenarios for Week 17:

Buffalo Bills (12-3) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (114-) – Monday, January 2 (8:30 PM ET)

The Buffalo Bills can clinch homefield advantage and the AFC’s only first-round bye this Monday with the following:

  • A win against the Bengals AND a Kansas City Chiefs loss against the Broncos on Sunday (1:00 PM ET).

The Cincinnati Bengals can clinch the AFC North division title with the following:

  • A win against the Bills AND a Ravens loss/tie against the Steelers on Sunday (8:20 PM ET)

OR

  • A tie against the Bills AND a Ravens loss.

Miami Dolphins (8-7) vs New England Patriots (7-8) – Sunday, January 1 (1:00PM ET)

The Miami Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth with the following:

  • A Dolphins win against the Patriots AND NY Jets loss against the Seahawks on Sunday (4:05 PM ET) AND a Steelers loss/tie.

NY Giants (8-6-1) vs Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) – Sunday, January 1 (1:00 PM ET)

The NY Giants can clinch a playoff berth with the following:

  • A NY Giants win against the Colts

OR

  • A tie against the Colts AND a Seahawks loss/tie AND a Commanders loss/tie against the Browns on Sunday (1:00 PM ET)

OR

  • A tie against the Colts AND a Seahawks loss/tie AND a Lions loss/tie against the Bears on Sunday (1:00 PM ET)

OR

  • A tie against the Colts AND a Commanders loss/tie AND a Lions loss/tie AND a Packers loss or tie against the Vikings on Sunday (4:25 PM ET)

OR

  • A Seahawks loss AND a Commanders loss

  OR

  • A Seahawk loss AND a Lions loss AND a Packers loss/tie

OR

  • A Commanders loss AND a Lions loss AND a Packers loss

Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) vs New Orleans Saints (6-9) – Sunday, January 1 (1:00 PM ET)

The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch the NFC East division title with the following:

  • An Eagles win/tie against the Saints on Sunday

OR

  • A Cowboys loss/tie against the Titans on Thursday (8:15 PM ET)

The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch homefield advantage and the NFC’s lone first-round bye with the following:

  • An Eagles win on Sunday

OR

  • An Eagles tie AND a Vikings loss/tie

OR

  • A Cowboys loss/tie AND a Vikings loss AND a 49ers loss/tie against the Raiders on Sunday (4:05 PM ET)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) vs Carolina Panthers (6-9) – Sunday, January 1 (1:00 PM ET)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South division title with the following:

  • A Buccaneers win against the Panthers on Sunday

Washington Commanders (7-7-1) vs Cleveland Browns (6-9) – Sunday, January 1 (1:00 PM ET)

The Washington Commanders can clinch a playoff berth with the following:

  • A Commanders win AND a Seahawks loss AND a Lions loss AND a Packers loss/tie

AFC Standings – Week 17

*x- indicates a clinched playoff berth

*yx- indicates a division title

  1. x-Buffalo Bills (12-3)
  2. yx-Kansas City Chiefs (12-3)
  3. x-Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8)
  5. x-Baltimore Ravens (10-5)
  6. x-LA Chargers (9-6)
  7. Miami Dolphins (8-7)

In the Hunt:
New England Patriots (7-8)
New York Jets (7-8)
Tennessee Titans (7-8)

NFC Standings – Week 17

  1. x-Philadelphia Eagles (13-2)
  2. yx-Minnesota Vikings (12-3)
  3. yx-San Francisco 49ers (11-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)
  5. x-Dallas Cowboys (12-4)
  6. New York Giants (8-6-1)
  7. Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

In the Hunt:
Seattle Seahawks (7-8)
Detroit Lions (7-8)
Green Bay Packers (7-8)

Which AFC teams have already clinched a playoff berth ahead of Week 17?

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • LA Chargers

Which NFC teams have already clinched a playoff berth ahead of Week 17?

  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • San Francisco 49ers 
  • Dallas Cowboys

Which teams have been eliminated from playoff contention ahead of Week 17?

The Bears, Browns, Colts, Texans, Broncos, Cardinals, Falcons, and Rams have all been eliminated from playoff contention.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens:

  • Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
  • When: Sunday, January 1
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: FMIA Week 16 – Christmas Magic in Pittsburgh (Again); Dak Prescott Channels Childhood for Comeback

What time is kickoff for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Regular Season Schedule – How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!