It’s the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) vs Baltimore Ravens (10-5) this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. The two teams went head-to-head in Week 14 with Baltimore taking the 16-14 victory in Pittsburgh.

RELATED: FMIA Week 16 – Christmas Magic in Pittsburgh (Again); Dak Prescott Channels Childhood for Comeback

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers are still fighting for a playoff spot after last week’s 13-10 victory over the Raiders on Christmas Eve. The Steelers entered the 4th quarter trailing Las Vegas 10-3 but scored 10 unanswered points to pick up the win. After a frustrating 2-9 start to the season, Pittsburgh has now won 4 of its last 5 games and is 5-2 since its Week 9 bye. The team, led by head coach Mike Tomlin–who has never had a losing year in his 16 seasons with the Steelers–will need to win their next 2 games to keep the hope of making Pittsburgh’s 3rd straight playoff appearance and Tomlin’s winning streak alive.

RELATED: Mike Tomlin pays tribute to Franco Harris after Steelers beat Raiders

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have already earned a spot in the playoffs and enter Week 17 just one game behind Cincinnati for the AFC North lead after last Saturday’s 17-9 win against the Falcons. Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley started his 3rd straight game, passing for 115 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Huntley has 2-1 record since taking over for 2019 NFL MVP QB Lamar Jackson who suffered a sprained PCL in Week 13. Jackson has not returned to practice since December 4. If he is not cleared to play this Sunday, Huntley will likely make his 4th consecutive start.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 17 – Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Steelers vs Ravens on SNF

The Ravens need to win their final two games of the season (Week 17 and Week 18) to secure the franchise’s first AFC North title since winning it in back-to-back years in 2018 & 2019.

RELATED: John Harbaugh on playoff berth impacting Lamar Jackson plan – Players play when they’re healthy

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens:

Where : M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland When: Sunday, January 1

Sunday, January 1 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

For all your tailgating needs for the 2022 Fall season, click here!

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Regular Season Schedule – How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!