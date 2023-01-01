Andreescu beats Mururuza at Adelaide International

Associated PressJan 1, 2023
2023 Adelaide International 1 - Day 1
ADELAIDE, Australia – Canada’s Bianca Andreescu rallied to beat Garbine Muguruza of Spain 0-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1 in a clash of Grand Slam champions in the first round of the Adelaide International.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion Andreescu trailed 0-6, 2-5 before staging a remarkable comeback to beat two-time major titlist Muguruza in 2 hours, 12 minutes. Andreescu improved her head-to-head record against former top-ranked Muguruza to 3-0.

“In the second set I really had to change my gameplan,” Andreescu said. “I told myself to go for it (and) whatever happens happens.

“I put more returns in the court, more serves in the court. I’m so glad I pulled that out. I have no idea how.”

Muguruza looked in outstanding form in the first set, hitting eight winners to two and converting three of five break points while not facing a break point herself.

Andreescu started the second set more strongly but Muguruza nailed a forehand winner to lead 4-2 and served for a 5-2 lead. Muguruza served for the match at 5-3 but Andreescu averted that danger and took a crucial 4-2 lead in the tiebreaker with a backhand down the line, before closing out the set with an ace.

Andreescu served well, then broke for 3-1 in the final set. She will now play either No.4 seed Veronika Kudermetova or Amanda Anisimova in the second round.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is expected to play his first round singles against Constant Lestienne of France on Monday. All eyes will be on Djokovic who returns to Australia after being deported last year because of visa problems caused by his vaccination stance.

Djokovic won the Adelaide International as a 19-year-old in 2007 for his third ATP Tour title.

“I chose Adelaide because I wanted to get a tournament ahead of Australian Open,” Djokovic told reporters this week. “I wanted a normal 250 event.

“Judging by the list of players that are playing in a 250 event it’s not really 250 event. It’s maybe a 500 event or maybe a 1000. Some of the best players in the world playing here, both men and women’s side.”

“The field is super strong. You have Medvedev, Felix, Rublev. You have really, really top guys. Also in the opening rounds you can play Thanasi Kokkinakis, who is title defender, right?”

Ruud begins 2023 on a winning note at United Cup

Associated PressJan 1, 2023
2023 United Cup - Brisbane: Day 4
SYDNEY – Casper Ruud has taken up in 2023 where he left off in 2022, beating Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-2 in the first men’s singles match of the New Year to boost Norway at the United Cup mixed teams championship in Brisbane.

Ruud had a successful 2022, rising as high as No. 2 in world rankings before ending the year at No. 3 after reaching the championship match at the ATP finals. His start to last season in Australia was less memorable: he suffered an ankle injury in training and was forced out of the Australian Open a day before his first round match.

On Sunday, Ruud had only a few anxious moments before taking out a must-win match for Norway against Brazil. Norway was 2-0 down when he took the court against Montiero at Brisbane’s Pat Rafter Arena; he left he court victorious 72 minutes later, improving his record against Montiero to 3-0.

After a comfortable win the in the first set, Ruud went 2-0 down in the second before sweeping six straight games to clinch his win.

“It was a must-win so I was maybe feeling the pressure a little bit,” Ruud said. “But I was able to come out with a good start and starting the New Year in tennis down in Australia feels great.

“I always feel very motivated coming down here playing in Australia. Last year was a bit unfortunate. I was not able to play in the Australian Open. I rolled my ankle the day before my first round so I’m very eager to hopefully have a good start of the season down here and this is a perfect way for me to start another year on tour.”

Ruud’s win only delayed Norway’s eventual defeat in Group E. Laura Pigossi beat Ulrikke Eikeri 6-3, 6-4 later Sunday to give Brazil a winning 3-1 lead.

Former Wimbledon champion and Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova beat Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 to give the Czech Republic an unassailable 3-0 lead over Germany in a Group C match in Sydney.

The match was closer than the scoreline suggests. Siegemund generated 11 break points – Kvitova saved nine – and Kvitova overcame 10 double faults to clinch the tie.

Rafael Nadal, who lost his last singles match of 2022 on Saturday to Cameron Norrie will team with Paula Badosa in mixed doubles later Sunday for Spain against Britain.

Two singles matches – one men’s and one women’s – are played over each of two days, with a mixed doubles to conclude the five-match encounter on the second day.

The inaugural United Cup has teams from 18 countries competing in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney through to Jan. 4. The three city champions and the next-best performing country from the group stage will meet at Ken Rosewall Arena from Jan. 6 to 8 to determine the overall winner.

Nadal loses in three sets to Norrie at United Cup

Associated PressDec 31, 2022
SYDNEY — Rafael Nadal ended an up-and-down 2022 with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 loss to Britain’s Cameron Norrie at the United Cup mixed teams tournament.

Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open to take his career Grand Slam singles total to a leading 22. But foot, rib and abdomen injuries meant he played only four events after Wimbledon in July.

He wasn’t upset by the loss.

“It was not a disaster at all,” Nadal said. “I can do things better, and I need to do it. But as I said, I have not had many matches. I think he played the first match two days ago. I think that’s an advantage, especially if you win the match the way that he did.”

Norrie failed to win a set in his four previous matches against Nadal.

“It was pretty crazy. I was thinking I’d never won a set before, so I wanted to come out and firstly do that,” Norrie said. “It was a super physical match and I enjoyed it. It’s a great way to end 2022 for me.”

Britain took a 2-0 lead after Katie Swan had a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over Spain’s Nuria Parrizas-Diaz.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-3 at Brisbane. Poland and Kazakhstan were level at 1-1 going into the final three matches.

“First matches of the season are always kind of rusty, so I’m happy that in the important moments I was really composed,” Swiatek said.

At Perth, Bulgaria and Belgium were also level at 1-1 after the first day. Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov beat David Goffin 6-4, 7-5 after Alison Van Uytvanck had a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 win over Isabella Shinikova to give Belgium the early lead.

Earlier, Jiri Lehecka scored a 6-4, 6-2 upset win over world No. 12 Alexander Zverev to help give the Czech Republic a 2-0 lead.

The 21-year-old Lehecka, ranked No. 81, broke four times in the Group C match at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney to bounce back from an opening singles loss to Taylor Fritz of the United States.

Marie Bouzkova later beat Jule Niemeier 6-2, 7-5 in the second match to give the Czechs a 2-0 lead. Czech women’s No. 1 Petra Kvitova can clinch the tie when she faces Laura Siegemund.

Zverev was competing for the first time since June when he tore three ligaments in his right ankle during his Roland Garros semifinal match against Rafael Nadal.

“I knew before the match that he hadn’t played in a while but with a player like him that can mean nothing,” Lehecka said. “In the crucial moments I showed all the experience from the last year playing against good players.”

In other matches, Brazil took a 2-0 lead over Norway at Brisbane.

World 15th-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia improved her tournament record to 2-0 after defeating Malene Helgo of Norway 6-4, 6-2. Felipe Meligeni Alves gave Brazil its second win of the day when he beat Viktor Durasovic 6-3, 6-3.

“I was trying to be as aggressive as I could,” Haddad Maia said. “I was happy that I was patient and giving myself chances . . . even if I was missing. I was happy with the way I was thinking in this match.”

