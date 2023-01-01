2022 NFL playoff picture, updates Week 17: Steve Kornacki breaks down odds and standings for AFC, NFC postseason teams

By Jan 1, 2023, 8:00 PM EST
It’s the penultimate week of the 2022 NFL regular season and several playoff berths are already locked up, including for the Bills, Chiefs, Eagles and Vikings. But there’s also plenty we still don’t know and lots of action still to come in Week 17 and Week 18. Who will emerge with the top seeds in the AFC and NFC? Who will secure the crowded wild card spots in the seven-team playoff picture on both sides of the equation?

Great news: Esteemed political analyst Steve Kornacki is back on Football Night in America to tackle all the matchups, probabilities and odds for the games that matter in the 2022 playoff picture. Tune in at 7pm ET on NBC and Peacock before the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens to get Kornacki’s breakdown on all things postseason, from the state of the NFC South to the fight for the final playoff spots in the AFC.

Week 17 Playoff Updates

Follow along below for live playoff updates throughout Sunday, as well as insights and takeaways from the Football Night in America crew. Click here or watch below for Kornacki breaking down which teams had their playoff hopes crushed in Week 17 and which teams were able to stay alive ahead of the final week of the regular season.

Giants clinch first playoff berth since 2016

With a 38-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants clinched a playoff spot for 2022, their first since the 2016 season. Jones had four total touchdowns on the day (2 pass, 2 rush) and at 9-6-1, the G-men are headed to the postseason.

PFT Recap: Giants lock down playoff berth with 38-10 win

Lions defeat Bears to remain in NFC Wild Card hunt

It was a dominant showing for the Lions over their divisional rival Bears on Sunday, with Jared Goff and co. walking away with a 41-10 victory and an 8-8 record. Detroit can still snag an NFC Wild Card spot with a win over Green Bay in Week 18 and a loss by Seattle in one of their final two games (against the Jets and Rams).

PFT Recap: Lions dominate Bears, keep playoff hopes alive

Patriots win over Dolphins means they can clinch playoff spot with Week 18 win vs Bills

A narrow 23-21 win for New England over Miami moves the Patriots into the seven seed and sets up a key showdown with the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. The loss was the fifth straight for the Dolphins after starting the season 8-3. The Patriots win also keeps the hope alive for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who take on the Baltimore Ravens tonight on Sunday Night Football.

PFT Recap: Patriots move to 8-8, keep playoff hopes alive with 23-21 win over Dolphins

Saints upset Eagles, Philly misses chance to clinch No. 1 seed

Struggling with the continued absence of quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles dropped their second straight, falling 20-10 to Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints. At 13-3, the Eagles still haven’t locked down the top seed in the NFC and the NFC East title (they’ll face the Giants Week 18). Meanwhile for the Saints, the upset victory keeps their playoff hopes alive, but they’ll need a lot of help to secure a spot.

PFT Recap: Eagles lose to Saints 20-10, leave top seed in NFC up for grabs

Bucs clinch NFC South with win over Panthers

Despite struggles and inconsistency throughout the season, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are headed to the NFL playoffs. In a key game against Carolina, Brady threw for 432 yards and 3 TD and rushed for another score. Mike Evans caught those three touchdown passes and with a 30-24 victory, Tampa Bay takes the top spot in the NFC South and guarantees themselves a home playoff game.

PFT Recap: Tom Brady throws for 432 yards, Bucs clinch NFC South with 30-24 win over Panthers

Hear from Brady on clinching the division below:

Seahawks stay in the Wild Card mix with win over Jets

A 23-6 win for Geno Smith and Seattle over the New York Jets means the Seahawks are still alive for a Wild Card spot in the NFC, while the Jets are officially eliminated from postseason contention. This marks the 12th year of the Jets’ playoff drought. Meanwhile, the Seahawks will look for a win over the Rams Week 18, in addition to a Packers loss vs Detroit.

PFT Recap: Seahawks keep playoff hopes alive with 23-6 win over Jets

Packers control own destiny after win over Vikings

With a 41-17 blowout win over the Vikings in Week 17, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are some of the strongest contenders in the crowded NFC Wild Card picture. After starting 4-8, Green Bay is on a four-game win streak and will secure a playoff spot with a win over the Lions Week 18. In the below video, Steve Kornacki takes a deep dive into the impact of the Packers win, as well as victories from the Seahawks and Lions, and what will be at stake for the NFC Wild Card race Week 18.

PFT Recap: Packers rout Vikings 41-17, can clinch postseason berth with win in Week 18

2022-23 NFL Playoff Picture, Standings – Week 17

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Kansas City (13-3)x
  2. Buffalo Bills (12-3)x
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)x
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)
  5. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)x
  6. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)x
  7. New England Patriots (8-8)
  8. Miami Dolphins (8-8)
  9. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8)
  10. Tennessee Titans (7-9)

2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 17: Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Steelers vs Ravens on SNF

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)x
  2. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)x
  3. Minnesota Vikings (12-4)x
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)x
  5. Dallas Cowboys (12-4)x
  6. New York Giants (9-6-1)x
  7. Seattle Seahawks (8-8)
  8. Detroit Lions (8-8)
  9. Green Bay Packers (8-8)

X – Clinched playoff berth

2022 NFL playoff scenarios, odds: Steve Kornacki breaks down Week 15 NFC, AFC standings, impact of Patriots’ last-minute loss

By Dec 18, 2022, 11:00 PM EST
For Week 15 of the NFL season, Steve Kornacki is back on Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock to bring his political and numerical expertise to the playoff picture. He’ll break down all the wins and losses and what they mean for each team’s hopes of a postseason berth, including the essential matchup between the Giants and Commanders on Sunday Night Football. After playing to a tie Week 13, both teams stand at 7-5-1, and their Week 15 meeting will have a major impact in the NFC.

Already this weekend we’ve seen the 49ers secure the NFC West and the Vikings mount a historic comeback for a win over the Colts and ownership of the NFC North, as well as clinching victories for the Bills and Chiefs. We’ve also seen the Cowboys falter against the Jaguars in an OT loss and the Jets suffer a tough defeat at the hands of the Lions that had some questioning Robert Saleh’s clock management. But still to come is that NFC East showdown between the Giants and the Commanders.

Outside of the NFC, Kornacki dives into the impact of the Patriots’ wild last-minute loss to the Raiders, and what impacts it will have elsewhere in the AFC – watch that breakdown below:

And for more on the NFC and the impact of Giants-Commanders, watch below:

Stay tuned to Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock in the coming weeks to see all of Steve Kornacki’s playoff breakdowns as the hunt for the postseason comes into focus.

2022-23 NFL Playoff Picture, Standings – Week 15

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Buffalo Bills (11-3)x
  2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)x
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)
  4. Tennessee Titans (7-7)
  5. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)
  6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)
  7. Miami Dolphins (8-6)
  8. New England Patriots (7-7)
  9. New York Jets (7-7)
  10. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8)
  11. Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)
  12. Cleveland Browns (6-8)
  13. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8)

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)x
  2. Minnesota Vikings (11-3)x
  3. San Francisco 49ers (10-4)x
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (10-4)x
  6. New York Giants (8-5-1)
  7. Washington Commanders (7-6-1)
  8. Seattle Seahawks (7-7)
  9. Detroit Lions (7-7)
  10. Green Bay Packers (5-8)
  11. Carolina Panthers (5-9)
  12. New Orleans Saints (5-9)
  13. Atlanta Falcons (5-9)

X – Clinched playoff berth

NFL Week 15 live scores, schedule, playoff picture 2022: Vikings clinch NFC North with historic comeback, Bills secure playoff spot

By Dec 18, 2022, 11:00 PM EST
It’s Week 15 of the NFL season and the playoff picture is top of mind in the midst of an exciting slate of games with major implications for the postseason. Already this week: San Francisco clinched the NFC West with their win over Seattle Thursday and the Vikings, who overcame a 33-point deficit to beat the Colts, clinched the NFC North on Saturday. On Sunday Night Football, the Giants beat out the Commanders in a big step for their playoff hopes, securing a postseason berth for Dallas along the way.

To get the full slate of NFL Week 15 scores, schedule and playoff picture, see below, and tune in to Football Night in America at 7pm ET ahead of Sunday Night Football to see Steve Kornacki breaking down implications and probabilities as the results roll in from the gridiron.

What NFL games are on Saturday in Week 15?

As we get to the heart of the playoff push, we’ll see games take place on Saturday throughout December. This gets started Week 15 with a tripleheader on Saturday, December 17th featuring Colts vs Vikings at 1pm ET, Ravens vs Browns at 4:30pm ET and then wrapping up with an AFC East matchup between the Dolphins and the Bills at 8:15pm ET.

NFL Week 15 Scores, Results, Schedule

Thursday Night Football – December 15th

San Francisco 49ers 21

Seattle Seahawks 13

Saturday, December 17th

Indianapolis Colts 36

Minnesota Vikings 39 (OT)

Baltimore Ravens 3

Cleveland Browns 13

Miami Dolphins 29

Buffalo Bills 32

Sunday, December 18th

1pm ET

Pittsburgh Steelers 24

Carolina Panthers 16

Philadelphia Eagles 25

Chicago Bears 20

Kansas City Chiefs 30

Houston Texans 24

Dallas Cowboys 34

Jacksonville Jaguars 40

Atlanta Falcons 18

New Orleans Saints 21

Detroit Lions 20

New York Jets 17

4pm ET

Arizona Cardinals 15

Denver Broncos 24

New England Patriots 24

Las Vegas Raiders 30

Tennessee Titans 14

Los Angeles Chargers 17

Cincinnati Bengals 34

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23

Sunday Night Football

New York Giants 20

Washington Commanders 12

Monday Night Football – December 19th

8:15pm ET: Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers

2022-23 NFL Playoff Picture, Standings – Week 15

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Buffalo Bills (11-3)x
  2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)x
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)
  4. Tennessee Titans (7-7)
  5. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)
  6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)
  7. Miami Dolphins (8-6)
  8. New England Patriots (7-7)
  9. New York Jets (7-7)
  10. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8)
  11. Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)
  12. Cleveland Browns (6-8)
  13. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8)

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)x
  2. Minnesota Vikings (11-3)x
  3. San Francisco 49ers (10-4)x
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (10-4)x
  6. New York Giants (8-5-1)
  7. Washington Commanders (7-6-1)
  8. Seattle Seahawks (7-7)
  9. Detroit Lions (7-7)
  10. Green Bay Packers (5-8)
  11. Carolina Panthers (5-9)
  12. New Orleans Saints (5-9)
  13. Atlanta Falcons (5-9)

X – Clinched playoff berth

