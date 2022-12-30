How to watch the NFL on Peacock: Full Sunday Night Football Schedule, live stream info for the 2022 season

By Dec 30, 2022, 8:00 AM EST
2 Comments

The 2022 NFL Season is in full gear. Week 17 features a match up between the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) and Baltimore Ravens (10-5) at M&T Bank Stadium. The Steelers are still fighting for a playoff spot while the Ravens have already punched a ticket to the postseason and are looking to take the AFC North title for the first time since winning it back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.

Live coverage begins at 7 PM ET with Football Night In America. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with access to this week’s games as well as every Sunday Night Football game this season.

Sunday night’s matchup was originally scheduled to feature the Rams vs Chargers but that game was flexed to 4:25 PM ET.

See below for the full 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule as well as additional information on how to watch every game on Peacock.

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Week 1) – Josh Allen’s four touchdowns power Bills to 31-10 victory over Rams

Sunday, Sept. 11 (Week 1) – Bucs take care of business against Cowboys, who lose Dak Prescott late

Sunday, Sept. 18 (Week 2) – Packers roll over Bears 27-10 as Aaron Jones, Preston Smith star

Sunday, Sept. 25 (Week 3) – Broncos do just enough to pull off 11-10 win over 49ers

Sunday, Oct. 2 (Week 4) – Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs dominate Bucs 41-31

Sunday, Oct. 9 (Week 5) – Justin Tucker’s last-play field goal delivers 19-17 win for Ravens

Sunday, Oct. 16 (Week 6) – Eagles intercept Cooper Rush three times in 26-17 win

Sunday, Oct. 23 (Week 7) – Kenny Pickett throws two late INTs, allowing Miami to escape with 16-10 win

Sunday, Oct. 30 (Week 8) – Bills beat Packers 27-17 for fourth win in a row

Sunday, Nov. 6 (Week 9) – Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to comeback overtime victory over Titans

Sunday, Nov. 13 (Week 10) – 49ers dominate Chargers in second half to win 22-16

Sunday, Nov. 20 (Week 11) – Travis Kelce’s third touchdown leads Chiefs to late comeback win

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Week 12) – Vikings improve to 9-2 with 33-26 victory over Patriots

Sunday, Nov. 27 (Week 12) – Packers lose Aaron Rodgers, another game as Eagles rush for 363 in 40-33 win

Sunday, Dec. 4 (Week 13) – Cowboys Too Much For Colts In Fourth Quarter Of A 54-19 Beatdown

Sunday, Dec. 11 (Week 14) – Justin Herbert throws for 367 yards, Chargers defeat Dolphins 23-17

Sunday, Dec. 18 (Week 15) – Calls go against Commanders in 20-12 loss to Giants

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Week 16) – Buccaneers win 19-16 in overtime

Sunday, Jan. 1 (Week 17) – Steelers at Ravens

Sunday, Jan. 8 (Week 18) – Matchup TBD

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices are compatible with Peacock?

Peacock is available on a variety of devices. See the full list here.

In addition to Sunday Night Football, what else can I watch with Peacock Premium?

Premium is your key to unlocking everything Peacock has to offer. You’ll get access to all the live sports and events we have, including Premier League and WWE Premium Live Events like WrestleMania. You’ll also get full seasons of exclusive Peacock Original series, next-day airings of current NBC and Telemundo hits, plus every movie and show available on Peacock. There is always something new to discover on Peacock Premium.

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 17: Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Steelers vs Ravens on SNF

By Dec 30, 2022, 9:13 AM EST
0 Comments

Week 17 on Sunday Night Football features a fierce rivalry between Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers vs John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

As the end of the regular season quickly approaches, we’re officially thinking about the NFL playoff picture, and who will be in contention for a spot in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, this February. Here’s how things stand in the playoff picture heading into the weekend:

Where do the Steelers and Ravens stand in the 2022 NFL Playoff Picture ahead of Week 17?

Pittsburgh Steelers:

Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) are still fighting for a Wild Card spot after last week’s 13-10 victory over the Raiders on Christmas Eve–the team’s fourth win in their last five games. The Steelers enter Week 17 tied on record with the Patriots, Jets, and Titans who all sit just one game behind the No. 7 seed Miami Dolphins. Pittsburgh faces elimination this week with a loss or a Miami Dolphins win. Additionally, head coach Mike Tomlin who has been with the Steelers for 16 years, could earn his first losing season if the Steelers do not win their next two games.

Baltimore Ravens:

The Baltimore Ravens already clinched a playoff berth after last Saturday’s 17-9 win against the Falcons and enter Week 17 just one game behind Cincinnati for the AFC North lead. The Ravens will win the AFC North if they win their next two games–which includes a battle with the Bengals in Week 18. However, Cincinnati can take the division title on Monday with a win against the Bills and a Ravens loss.

See below for the 2022 NFL playoff clinching scenarios and standings for Week 17 as well as additional information on how to watch and live stream this week’s Steelers vs Ravens match up.

2022 NFL Playoff Clinching Scenarios for Week 17:

Buffalo Bills (12-3) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (114-) – Monday, January 2 (8:30 PM ET)

The Buffalo Bills can clinch homefield advantage and the AFC’s only first-round bye this Monday with the following:

  • A win against the Bengals AND a Kansas City Chiefs loss against the Broncos on Sunday (1:00 PM ET).

The Cincinnati Bengals can clinch the AFC North division title with the following:

  • A win against the Bills AND a Ravens loss/tie against the Steelers on Sunday (8:20 PM ET)

OR

  • A tie against the Bills AND a Ravens loss.

Miami Dolphins (8-7) vs New England Patriots (7-8) – Sunday, January 1 (1:00PM ET)

The Miami Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth with the following:

  • A Dolphins win against the Patriots AND NY Jets loss against the Seahawks on Sunday (4:05 PM ET) AND a Steelers loss/tie.

NY Giants (8-6-1) vs Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) – Sunday, January 1 (1:00 PM ET)

The NY Giants can clinch a playoff berth with the following:

  • A NY Giants win against the Colts

OR

  • A tie against the Colts AND a Seahawks loss/tie AND a Commanders loss/tie against the Browns on Sunday (1:00 PM ET)

OR

  • A tie against the Colts AND a Seahawks loss/tie AND a Lions loss/tie against the Bears on Sunday (1:00 PM ET)

OR

  • A tie against the Colts AND a Commanders loss/tie AND a Lions loss/tie AND a Packers loss or tie against the Vikings on Sunday (4:25 PM ET)

OR

  • A Seahawks loss AND a Commanders loss

  OR

  • A Seahawk loss AND a Lions loss AND a Packers loss/tie

OR

  • A Commanders loss AND a Lions loss AND a Packers loss

Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) vs New Orleans Saints (6-9) – Sunday, January 1 (1:00 PM ET)

The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch the NFC East division title with the following:

  • An Eagles win/tie against the Saints on Sunday

OR

  • A Cowboys loss/tie against the Titans on Thursday (8:15 PM ET)

The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch homefield advantage and the NFC’s lone first-round bye with the following:

  • An Eagles win on Sunday

OR

  • An Eagles tie AND a Vikings loss/tie

OR

  • A Cowboys loss/tie AND a Vikings loss AND a 49ers loss/tie against the Raiders on Sunday (4:05 PM ET)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) vs Carolina Panthers (6-9) – Sunday, January 1 (1:00 PM ET)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South division title with the following:

  • A Buccaneers win against the Panthers on Sunday

Washington Commanders (7-7-1) vs Cleveland Browns (6-9) – Sunday, January 1 (1:00 PM ET)

The Washington Commanders can clinch a playoff berth with the following:

  • A Commanders win AND a Seahawks loss AND a Lions loss AND a Packers loss/tie

AFC Standings – Week 17

*x- indicates a clinched playoff berth

*yx- indicates a division title

  1. x-Buffalo Bills (12-3)
  2. yx-Kansas City Chiefs (12-3)
  3. x-Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8)
  5. x-Baltimore Ravens (10-5)
  6. x-LA Chargers (9-6)
  7. Miami Dolphins (8-7)

In the Hunt:
New England Patriots (7-8)
New York Jets (7-8)
Tennessee Titans (7-8)

NFC Standings – Week 17

  1. x-Philadelphia Eagles (13-2)
  2. yx-Minnesota Vikings (12-3)
  3. yx-San Francisco 49ers (11-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)
  5. x-Dallas Cowboys (12-4)
  6. New York Giants (8-6-1)
  7. Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

In the Hunt:
Seattle Seahawks (7-8)
Detroit Lions (7-8)
Green Bay Packers (7-8)

Which AFC teams have already clinched a playoff berth ahead of Week 17?

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • LA Chargers

Which NFC teams have already clinched a playoff berth ahead of Week 17?

  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • San Francisco 49ers 
  • Dallas Cowboys

Which teams have been eliminated from playoff contention ahead of Week 17?

The Bears, Browns, Colts, Texans, Broncos, Cardinals, Falcons, and Rams have all been eliminated from playoff contention.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens:

  • Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
  • When: Sunday, January 1
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

By Dec 30, 2022, 9:00 AM EST
7 Comments

The 2022 NFL Football season is finally back in session. This week on Sunday Night Football Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) head to M&T Bank Stadium to take on John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens (10-5). Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

The Steelers are still fighting to make the team’s third straight playoff appearance but will be eliminated if the Dolphins beat the Patriots on Sunday (1:00 PM ET). The Ravens have already earned a spot in the postseason and enter Week 17 trailing Cincinnati by just one game for the AFC North lead. Baltimore can win it’s first AFC North title since winning it in back-to-back years in 2018 & 2019 with wins in each of its final two games (Week 17 and Week 18).

Sunday night’s match up was originally scheduled to feature the Rams vs Chargers but that game was flexed to 4:25 PM ET.

This year’s Sunday Night Football coverage will feature Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines. Live coverage begins every Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America with the talented group of Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, Mike Florio, and Matthew Berry. Berry, a fantasy football industry pioneer, will also appear on Peacock’s exclusive NFL post-game show, Sunday Night Football Final.

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by Simms and sports betting and Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!