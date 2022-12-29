Fritz, Keys give US 2-0 lead at mixed teams United Cup

Dec 29, 2022
SYDNEY – Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys gave the United States a 2-0 lead over Czech Republic at the new United Cup mixed teams tournament on Thursday.

Fritz broke Jiri Lehecka’s serve in the ninth game of the second set and went on to beat the Czech player 6-3, 6-4. Keys followed that up with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Marie Bouzkova in the next Group C match at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

Two singles matches – one men’s and one women’s – will be played over each of two days, with a mixed doubles to conclude the five-match encounter on the second day.

“In a team event, first match of the year, there are always some nerves coming out, so it is great to come out and get the team ahead,” Fritz said. “Hopefully loosen everyone else up. It is a tough position to play if behind, so it is really good for the team.”

Fritz saved both break points he faced in his first head-to-head meeting with the 21-year-old Lehecka.

“When I was down, I felt that I was coming up with big serves when I needed the free points,” Fritz said. “I don’t think from the ground I maybe played my best, but when I was down break point or 0-30, I was coming up with big serves.”

The U.S. is the third-seeded team in the tournament and also features world No. 3 Jessica Pegula and men’s No. 19 Frances Tiafoe.

On Friday in singles against the Czechs, Pegula will take on two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and Tiafor plays Tomas Machac. Pegula and Fritz are scheduled to play mixed doubles for the U.S.

The inaugural United Cup has teams from 18 countries competing in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney through to Jan. 4. The three city champions and the next-best performing country from the group stage will meet at Ken Rosewall Arena from Jan. 6 to 8 to determine the overall winner.

Top-seeded Greece is led by world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari, who is ranked No. 6 on the women’s side. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and men’s No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz will lead second-seeded Poland.

Greece lived up to its top billing by taking a 2-0 lead over Bulgaria in Perth, Western Australia. Tsitsipas beat Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4). Earlier, Despina Papamichail come from a set and a break down to defeat Isabella Shinikova 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

In night play in Sydney, Cameron Norrie beat Alex de Minaur after the Australian double-faulted to set up match point, helping give Norrie a 6-3, 6-3 win and Britain a 1-0 lead. Katie Swan made it a 2-0 lead for Britain after the first day when she beat Zoe Hives 6-4, 6-3.

In other results, the Italy-Brazil matchup at Brisbane’s Pat Rafter Arena was level at 1-1 after the first day. Beatriz Haddad Maia gave Brazil a 1-0 lead with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Martina Trevisan before Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti beat Felipe Meligeni Alves 6-3, 6-4.

“We played in the middle of last year and it was three sets,” Haddad Maia said of Trevisan. “I worked very hard to push myself to play my best tennis. I worked very hard in the preseason to be as ready as I could today.”

Djokovic says no hard feelings over Australian deportation

Dec 29, 2022
ADELAIDE, Australia – Novak Djokovic has reiterated his earlier comments that he bears no hard feelings on his return to Australia after his visa cancellation and subsequent deportation in January ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament.

Djokovic was deported almost 12 months ago after arriving unvaccinated against COVID-19 at a time when the country was still subject to strict quarantine regulations and proof of vaccination.

Those regulations have since been lifted and in November, the Australian government overturned the three-year ban that came with Djokovic’s deportation and granted him a visa to return for the Australian Open beginning Jan. 16.

Djokovic arrived back in Australia on Tuesday ahead of the Adelaide International, where he is scheduled to play next week.

“It’s great to be back in Australia,” he said Thursday. “It’s a country where I’ve had tremendous success in my career, particularly in Melbourne. It’s by far my most successful Grand Slam. I’m hoping that everything is going to be positive. Obviously (fan reaction) is not something that I can predict.

“I’ll do my best to play good tennis and bring good emotions and good feelings to the crowd.”

Djokovic said he still has difficulty forgetting his deportation.

“Obviously what happened 12 months ago was not easy for me, for my family, team, anybody who is close to me. It’s obviously disappointing to leave the country like that,” he said.

“You can’t forget those events. It’s one of these things that stays with you for I guess the rest of your life. It’s something that I’ve never experienced before and hopefully never again. But it is a valuable life experience for me and something that as I said will stay there, but I have to move on.”

Djokovic has won the Australian Open a record nine times, including the last three times he played. Rafael Nadal won the 2022 title in Djokovic’s absence.

Novak Djokovic back in Australia a year after deportation

Dec 27, 2022
SYDNEY — Novak Djokovic arrived in Australia almost a year after he was deported over his stance against COVID-19 vaccination, Tennis Australia confirmed.

Djokovic will open his 2023 campaign in Adelaide as he prepares for a shot at a 10th Australian Open title.

The 21-time major winner has been granted a visa by the Australian government and is listed to play at the Adelaide International.

The 35-year-old Serb arrived in Adelaide, the governing body confirmed.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley indicated at a news conference that Djokovic had arrived.

“Novak is welcome in Australia,” Tiley said. “I think as we speak he has landed in Adelaide and he’s going to be the player to beat (at the Australian Open) again.”

The Australian Open runs from Jan. 16-29 in Melbourne.

Djokovic missed the Grand Slam last year because of his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Australia has since lifted strict rules for unvaccinated travelers.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles last month confirmed that Djokovic, who had been facing a possible three-year ban after being deported, was granted a visa.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open a record nine times, including the last three times he played. Rafael Nadal won the 2022 title in Djokovic’s absence.

Questions remain around how Djokovic will be received by Australian fans this year. Tiley told reporters he believed Djokovic will be well-received.

“I have a great deal of confidence in the Australian public,” Tiley said. “We’re a very well-educated sporting public, particularly those who come to the tennis. They love their tennis, they love seeing greatness, they love seeing great athleticism, great matches.

“And I have a lot of confidence that the fans will react like we hope they would react and have respect for that.”