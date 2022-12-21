Big Ten Bowl Games 2022: How to Watch, Odds for Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and more

College football Bowl season has already begun, with the first game featuring Big Ten teams set to take place Tuesday, Dec. 27 with Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Nine Big Ten teams went 6-6 or better to qualify for a Bowl, with two of them (Michigan and Ohio State) qualifying for the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve.
Of course, the biggest spotlight will be on those College Football semifinals. Michigan will take on TCU in Phoenix while Ohio State will face Georgia in Atlanta. This marks the first season since the CFP’s inception that two Big Ten teams have earned a spot in the same year. It’s Michigan’s second appearance (2021) and Ohio State’s fifth (2014, ’16, ’19, ’20). Ohio State is the only Big Ten team with a CFP national title, which the Buckeyes won the first time the playoff was held after the 2014 season.
Here’s is what you need to know about when and how to watch the nine Bowl games featuring Big Ten teams in the coming weeks. Betting info is provided by BetMGM**. Specific matchup links are included with each game below, or you can see the full slate of upcoming Bowl Games here.
Tuesday, December 27
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State – Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:15pm ET on ESPN
Chase Field (home of MLB’s Diamondbacks) in Phoenix, AZ
Wisconsin (6-6) is a slight favorite over Oklahoma State (7-5)
Thursday, December 29
Minnesota vs. Syracuse – Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:00pm ET on ESPN
Yankee Stadium (home of MLB’s Yankees) in New York, NY
Minnesota (8-4) is favored over Syracuse (7-5)
Friday, December 30
Maryland vs. NC State – Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:00pm ET on ESPN
Bank of America Stadium (home of NFL’s Panthers) in Charlotte, NC
Maryland (7-5) is a slight favorite over NC State (8-4)
Saturday, December 31
Iowa vs. Kentucky – TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at 12:00pm ET on ABC
Nissan Stadium (home of NFL’s Titans) in Nashville, TN
Iowa (7-5) is a slight favorite over Kentucky (7-5)
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU – College Football Playoff semifinal – Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:00pm ET on ESPN
State Farm Stadium (home of NFL’s Cardinals) in Phoenix, AZ
Michigan (13-0) is favored over TCU (12-1)
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State – College Football Playoff semifinal – Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at 8:00pm ET on ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (home of NFL’s Falcons) in Atlanta, GA
Georgia (13-0) is favored over Ohio State (11-1)
Monday, January 2
Illinois vs. Mississippi State – ReliaQuest Bowl
Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:00pm ET on ESPN2
Raymond James Stadium (home of NFL’s Buccaneers) in Tampa, FL
Mississippi State (8-4) is a slight favorite over Illinois (8-4)
Purdue vs. LSU – Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:00pm ET on ABC
Camping World Stadium (home of MLS’s Orlando City SC) in Orlando, FL
LSU (9-4) is favored over Purdue (8-5)
Penn State vs. Utah – Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential
Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:00pm ET on ESPN
Rose Bowl (home of UCLA Bruins) in Pasadena, CA
Utah (10-3) is a slight favorite over Penn State (10-2)
Which Big Ten teams will not play in Bowl Games?
Five Big Ten teams failed to qualify for a Bowl Game and will miss out on the remaining weeks of football: Michigan State, Northwestern, Indiana, Rutgers and Nebraska. Michigan State barely missed out at 5-7. Indiana, Rutgers, and Nebraska all went 4-8 while Northwestern finished at an abysmal 1-11.
