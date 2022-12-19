Christmas falls on a weekend this year which means the NFL is giving the gift of a full, three-day slate of action. The excitement kicks off on Christmas Eve–Saturday, December 24–with 11 total games taking place including an NFC East showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, December 25, the NFL will have a Christmas Day triple-header for the first time ever. First, at 1:00 PM ET, the Green Bay Packers take on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Then at 4:30 p.m. ET, it’s the Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. At 8:20 p.m. ET the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go head-to-head with the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with a special Christmas Day edition of Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

See below for the full 2022 NFL Christmas schedule as well as additional information on how to watch/live stream each match-up.

2022 NFL Christmas Weekend Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Saturday, Dec. 24 Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., FOX Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., FOX New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., CBS Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., FOX Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., NFLN Sunday, Dec. 25 Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., FOX Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:30 p.m., CBS/Nickelodeon Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock Monday, Dec. 26 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Which NFL teams are playing on Christmas Day?

Green Bay Packers vs Miami Dolphins

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals:

Where : State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona When: Sunday, December 25

Sunday, December 25 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

