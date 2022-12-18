Venus Williams awarded wild-card entry for Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Venus Williams has been awarded a wild-card entry to play at the Australian Open next month, 25 years after she played the Grand Slam tournament for the first time.
The 42-year-old Williams has reached the final twice in Australia, including a loss to her younger sister, Serena, in the 2017 championship match. She will be contesting the season-opening major for the 22nd time.
“I’ve been competing in the country for over 20 years now and the Australian community has always supported me wholeheartedly,” the seven-time major winner said in a statement.
Venus and Serena Williams combined to win the Australian Open women’s doubles title four times and Venus also won the mixed doubles title in 1998 with fellow American Justin Gimelstob.
Serena Williams will not be contesting the Jan. 16-29 tournament at Melbourne Park after announcing at the U.S. Open that she was ready to evolve away from tennis.
LONDON — Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison in Britain, his lawyer said.
The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released and traveled back to Germany shortly thereafter.
Becker “has thus served his sentence and is not subject to any penal restrictions in Germany,” his lawyer, Christian-Oliver Moser, said in a statement. He did not give additional details about Becker’s location in Germany.
The three-time Wimbledon champion had been sentenced to 30 months in prison in April for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt. He would normally have had to serve half of his sentence before being eligible for release, but was released early under a fast-track deportation program for foreign nationals.
He had been convicted by London’s Southwark Crown Court on four charges under the Insolvency Act, including removal of property, concealing debt and two counts of failing to disclose estate.
Becker rose to stardom in 1985 at the age of 17 when he became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon singles title.
The former world number one was declared bankrupt in June 2017.
LONDON — Barbara Gatica Aviles has been banned from the sport for three years after admitting she was paid to deliberately lose a match in 2016, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said.
The 26-year-old Gatica Aviles, whose career-best WTA ranking is No. 158, was also fined $5,000.
“The charges relate to a match in 2016, which Gatica admitted losing deliberately in return for payment,” the ITIA said in a statement.
The agency did not specify which match or how much she was paid.
A hearing officer found Gatica Aviles guilty of violating three sections of the sport’s anti-corruption rules. Her ban extends to Dec. 8, 2025.