LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. – Trainer Tim Yakteen got the best of his former boss, Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, in the $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity, with 10-1 shot Practical Move winning by 3 1/4 lengths.
Practical Move earned 10 points on the 2023 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, which determines the 20-horse field for the May 6 race.
Baffert saddled 60% of the field in seeking his eighth Futurity win in the nine years it has been run at Los Alamitos. He settled for second, third and fifth with his trio of Carmel Road, Fort Bragg and 2-5 favorite Arabian Lion.
“I’m surprised because we were going up against the king (Baffert), but I’m not surprised because my horse was doing really well,” Yakteen said. “This one’s really special because Bob is a good friend, and we have a great relationship.”
Yakteen trained Taiba (12th) and Messier (15th) from Baffert’s stable in this year’s Kentucky Derby. Baffert has been banned by Churchill Downs Inc. through the 2023 Derby because of previous medication violations.
Ridden for the first time by Ramon Vazquez, Practical Move ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:41.65. The 2-year-old colt paid $23.20 to win as the second-longest shot in the field.
It was the biggest upset in the Futurity since Into Mischief paid $29.60 in 2007 when the race was run at Hollywood Park. It moved to Los Alamitos in 2014.
LONDON – Jockey great Frankie Dettori plans to retire from the saddle at the end of 2023.
“Next year, 2023, will be my final professional year as a jockey,” the 52-year-old Italian told ITV Racing on Saturday. “I will break the news now. It is something I have been thinking about for a while.”
Dettori won the Epsom Derby with Authorized in 2007 and Golden Horn in 2015.
Dettori, who famously went through the card with seven winners in seven races at Ascot in September 1996, said he will officially bow out at the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita in November.
“I will be riding right through (2023), obviously it will be my last Guineas, my last Derby, my last Royal Ascot so on and so forth. . . . The final farewell as a professional rider will be in California at the Breeders’ Cup.”
Dettori, who survived a plane crash at Newmarket in 2000, insisted the decision has not been taken lightly.
“I’ve been thinking about it for a few weeks and I’ve decided with the firepower I have next year and the horses I have to ride I can finish my career on a big note. Fingers crossed I stay in one piece and we’ll give it a good go,” he said.
“Look at (Cristiano) Ronaldo. One day he was playing and he’s on the bench the next. I don’t want to end up like that and end up where I’m struggling to get rides in the big races.”
WASHINGTON – The new governing body for horse racing won’t be taking over drug-testing enforcement in the 38 U.S. racing states on Jan. 1.
The Federal Trade Commission declined to approve rules involving the program established by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority. The FTC must approve rules for HISA’s programs before they can be implemented and enforced.
For the time being, HISA said its Anti-Doping and Medication Control (ADMC) program would be put aside.
“We will re-submit the draft ADMC rules to the FTC for their review as soon as these legal uncertainties are resolved, and once approved, we will implement the program through the Horseracing Integrity and Welfare Unit,” HISA said in a statement.
HISA had been planning to launch its drug-testing enforcement unit on Jan. 1. The body would have taken over the testing and enforcement that is currently handled individually by the 38 racing states.
Last month, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that HISA was unconstitutional. Its decision said that the FTC is “subordinate” to HISA, rather than the other way around. The suit was brought by a group of trainers and owners.
HISA plans to continue to enforce its safety rules, which took effect last July. But states that had been working with HISA to implement its drug-testing enforcement unit, including California and Kentucky, will find themselves still in charge on Jan. 1.
Eric Hamelback, CEO of the National Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, praised the FTC’s decision.
“The FTC has done the right thing in declining to defy a federal court that has found HISA unconstitutional,” Hamelback said in a statement. “The FTC order is clear: State law continues to govern medication issues until our final victory in this case.”