2022 NFL Christmas Schedule: TV Schedule, live stream info, what teams are playing, kickoff times, and more

By Dec 18, 2022, 9:02 AM EST
Christmas falls on a weekend this year which means the NFL is giving the gift of a full, three-day slate of action. The excitement kicks off on Christmas Eve–Saturday, December 24–with 11 total games taking place including an NFC East showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, December 25, the NFL will have a Christmas Day triple-header for the first time ever. First, at 1:00 PM ET, the Green Bay Packers take on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Then at 4:30 p.m. ET, it’s the Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. At 8:20 p.m. ET the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go head-to-head with the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with a special Christmas Day edition of Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

See below for the full 2022 NFL Christmas schedule as well as additional information on how to watch/live stream each match-up.

2022 NFL Christmas Weekend Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Saturday, Dec. 24
Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., FOX
Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX
Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS
New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., FOX
New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX
Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., NFLN
Sunday, Dec. 25
Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., FOX
Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:30 p.m., CBS/Nickelodeon
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Monday, Dec. 26
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Which NFL teams are playing on Christmas Day?

  • Green Bay Packers vs Miami Dolphins
  • Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Rams
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals:

  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • When: Sunday, December 25
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can't find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 15: Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of tonight’s Giants vs Commanders on SNF

By Dec 18, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
Week 15 on Sunday Night Football features a crucial NFC East matchup tonight between Daniel Jones and the New York Giants (7-5-1) take on Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) at FedEx Field in Summerfield, Maryland. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

December is here and Week 15 means that we’re officially thinking about the NFL playoff picture, and who will be in contention for a spot in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, this February. Here’s how things stand in the playoff picture heading into the weekend:

Where do the Giants and Commanders stand in the 2022 NFL Playoff Picture ahead of Week 15?

The winner of Sunday night’s game will earn the head-to-head advantage over their division rival if both teams finish with the same record.

New York Giants:

Jones and the New York Giants (7-5-1) are currently in the 7th playoff spot after last week’s 48-22 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team has 1-4-1 record in the last 6 games and is seeking a win to stay in playoff position and make its first postseason appearance since 2016. The Giants are led by first-year head coach Brian Daboll who spent the last four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. With 7 wins on the season, Daboll has already helped the Giants surpass their win total from each of the past 5 seasons.

Washington Commanders:

Heinicke and the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) currently sit 6th in playoff position and are looking to make their first postseason appearance since 2020. The team was on a bye in Week 14 but their most recent game ended in a tie against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 13. Washington has a 6-1-1 record over the last 8 games with Heinicke as the starter in 7 of those. The Commanders’ defense has been solid ranking in the league’s top-10 in points allowed and in the NFL’s top 5 in yards per game.

 

See below for the 2022 NFL playoff clinching scenarios and standings for Week 15 as well as additional information on how to watch and live stream this week’s exciting Giants vs Commanders match-up.

2022 NFL Playoff Clinching Scenarios for Week 15:

Buffalo Bills (10-3) vs. Miami Dolphins (8-5) – Saturday, December 17 (8:15PM ET)

The Buffalo Bills can clinch a playoff berth this Saturday with the following:

  • A win against the Dolphins

OR

  • A tie against the Dolphins AND an LA Chargers loss against the Packers on Monday (8:15 PM ET)

OR

  • A tie against the Dolphins AND a NY Jets loss against the Lions on Sunday (1:00 PM ET) AND a Patriots loss against the Raiders on Sunday (4:05 PM)

OR

  • A tie against the Dolphins AND a NY Jets loss against the Lions AND a Patriots tie against the Raiders AND an LA Chargers tie against the Packers

Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) vs Houston Texans (1-11-1) – Sunday, December 18 (1:00 PM ET)

The Kansas City Chiefs can clinch the AFC West division title with the following:

  • A win against the Houston Texans on Sunday

OR

  • An LA Chargers loss against the Packers

OR

  • A tie against the Houston Texans AND an LA Chargers tie against the Packers

Dallas Cowboys (10-3) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) – Sunday, December 18 (1:00 PM ET)

The Dallas Cowboys can clinch a playoff berth with the following:

  • A win against the Jaguars on Sunday

OR

OR

  • A tie against the Jaguars AND a Seattle Seahawks loss/tie against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday (8:15 PM)

OR

  • A Seahawks loss AND a Lions loss/tie against the Jets

OR

  • A Seahawks loss AND a Commanders loss against the Giants

Minnesota Vikings (10-3) vs Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) – Saturday, December 17 (1:00 PM ET)

The Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North division title with the following:

  • A win or tie against the Colts on Saturday

OR

  • A Lions loss/tie against the Jets

San Francisco 49ers (9-4) vs Seattle Seahawks  (7-6) – Thursday, December 15 (8:15 PM ET)

The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West division title with a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

 

AFC Standings – Week 15

*x- indicates a clinched playoff berth

*yx- indicates a division title

  1. Buffalo Bills (10-3)
  2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-3)
  3. Baltimore Ravens (9-4)
  4. Tennessee Titans (7-6)
  5. Cincinnati Bengals (9-4)
  6. Miami Dolphins (8-5)
  7. New England Patriots (7-6)

In the Hunt:
Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)
New York Jets (7-6)
Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)

NFC Standings – Week 15

  1. x-Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)
  2. Minnesota Vikings (10-3)
  3. *yx-San Francisco 49ers (10-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)
  6. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)
  7. New York Giants (7-5-1)

In the Hunt:
Seattle Seahawks (7-7)
Detroit Lions (6-7)
Green Bay Packers (5-8)

Which teams have been eliminated from playoff contention?

The Bears (3-10), Texans (1-11-1), and Broncos (3-10) have all been eliminated from playoff contention.

How to watch the NY Giants vs Washington Commanders:

  • Where: FedEx Field in Summerfield, Maryland
  • When: Sunday, December 18
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the NY Giants vs Washington Commanders game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

How to watch New York Giants vs Washington Commanders: TV, live stream info for tonight’s game

By Dec 18, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
It’s the New York Giants vs Washington Commanders tonight in an NFC East showdown at FedEx Field in Summerfield, Maryland. The NFC East is the only division currently with all 4 teams above .500.

Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s game.

New York Giants

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants (7-5-1) are coming off a blowout 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles–who clinched a playoff spot–last Sunday afternoon. The Giants are still in playoff position and sit in the 7th and final spot thanks to the team’s 6-1 start early in the season. However, they have gone 1-4-1 in their last 6 games under first-year head coach Brian Daboll who spent the last four seasons (2018-21) as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. The Giants, who have not had a head coach last more than two seasons since Tom Coughlin’s retirement after the 2015 season, look to make their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Washington Commanders

Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) were on a bye in Week 14 but most recently tied the Giants 20-20 in their Week 13 matchup at MetLife Stadium. Washington had a slow 1-4 start early in the season but has managed to go 6-1-1 over their last 8 games, with Heinicke starting 7 of those. The 29-year-old who is on his 5th NFL team, took over in Week 7 after Carson Wentz sustained a fractured finger and has gone 5-1-1 as Washington’s starting quarterback this season. The Commanders have not made the playoffs since 2020 and currently sit in the 6th playoff spot.

The winner of Sunday night’s game will earn the head-to-head advantage over their division rival if both teams finish with the same record.

How to watch the NY Giants vs Washington Commanders:

  • Where: FedEx Field in Summerfield, Maryland
  • When: Sunday, December 18
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the NY Giants vs Washington Commanders game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

