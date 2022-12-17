Jockey Frankie Dettori plans to retire at end of 2023

Associated PressDec 17, 2022, 12:43 PM EST
AP/Edward Whitaker
0 Comments

LONDON – Jockey great Frankie Dettori plans to retire from the saddle at the end of 2023.

“Next year, 2023, will be my final professional year as a jockey,” the 52-year-old Italian told ITV Racing on Saturday. “I will break the news now. It is something I have been thinking about for a while.”

Dettori won the Epsom Derby with Authorized in 2007 and Golden Horn in 2015.

Dettori, who famously went through the card with seven winners in seven races at Ascot in September 1996, said he will officially bow out at the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita in November.

“I will be riding right through (2023), obviously it will be my last Guineas, my last Derby, my last Royal Ascot so on and so forth. . . . The final farewell as a professional rider will be in California at the Breeders’ Cup.”

Dettori, who survived a plane crash at Newmarket in 2000, insisted the decision has not been taken lightly.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a few weeks and I’ve decided with the firepower I have next year and the horses I have to ride I can finish my career on a big note. Fingers crossed I stay in one piece and we’ll give it a good go,” he said.

“Look at (Cristiano) Ronaldo. One day he was playing and he’s on the bench the next. I don’t want to end up like that and end up where I’m struggling to get rides in the big races.”

Horse racing’s new overseer hits speed bump in drug-testing

Associated PressDec 13, 2022, 12:33 AM EST
Getty Images
3 Comments

WASHINGTON – The new governing body for horse racing won’t be taking over drug-testing enforcement in the 38 U.S. racing states on Jan. 1.

The Federal Trade Commission declined to approve rules involving the program established by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority. The FTC must approve rules for HISA’s programs before they can be implemented and enforced.

For the time being, HISA said its Anti-Doping and Medication Control (ADMC) program would be put aside.

“We will re-submit the draft ADMC rules to the FTC for their review as soon as these legal uncertainties are resolved, and once approved, we will implement the program through the Horseracing Integrity and Welfare Unit,” HISA said in a statement.

HISA had been planning to launch its drug-testing enforcement unit on Jan. 1. The body would have taken over the testing and enforcement that is currently handled individually by the 38 racing states.

Last month, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that HISA was unconstitutional. Its decision said that the FTC is “subordinate” to HISA, rather than the other way around. The suit was brought by a group of trainers and owners.

HISA plans to continue to enforce its safety rules, which took effect last July. But states that had been working with HISA to implement its drug-testing enforcement unit, including California and Kentucky, will find themselves still in charge on Jan. 1.

Eric Hamelback, CEO of the National Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, praised the FTC’s decision.

“The FTC has done the right thing in declining to defy a federal court that has found HISA unconstitutional,” Hamelback said in a statement. “The FTC order is clear: State law continues to govern medication issues until our final victory in this case.”

Jason Servis, trainer of Maximum Security, pleads guilty to drugging his horses

Associated PressDec 9, 2022, 10:11 PM EST
1 Comment

NEW YORK – Trainer Jason Servis, whose horse Maximum Security was the 3-year-old champion in 2019, pleaded guilty to federal charges involving a widespread scheme to drug horses.

The 65-year-old New Jersey-based trainer faces four years in prison when he is sentenced next May in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. He was the last defendant facing charges in the scheme, and now 23 of the 31 individuals charged have pleaded guilty.

Servis pleaded guilty in connection with his role in the distribution of adulterated and misbranded drugs intended for use on horses in his stable.

“Servis’ conduct represents corruption at the highest levels of the racehorse industry,” Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. “As a licensed racehorse trainer, Servis was bound to protect the horses under his care and to comply with racing rules designed to ensure the safety and well-being of horses and protect the integrity of the sport.”

Servis’ attorney, Rita Glavin, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Servis was charged in 2020 after a wide-ranging investigation into doping in the horse racing industry. Racing authorities suspended his trainer’s license.

Maximum Security finished first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby but was disqualified for interference during the running of the race. The colt finished first in the $10 million Saudi Cup shortly before Servis’ arrest in March 2020. Saudi officials later withheld the winner’s share of the purse, citing Servis’ arrest and indictment.

“I don’t take any solace in other peoples misery, actually quite the opposite I feel some empathy for them,” Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Graham Motion tweeted, “but the reality is that those of us who were beaten by Jason Service’s (sic) horses have little to show for it other than losing money, owners and horses due to his success.”

Another New Jersey-based trainer, Jorge Navarro, is serving a five-year prison sentence after pleading guilty a year ago. Eleven of the defendants were trainers and seven were veterinarians.

Servis is the brother of trainer John Servis, who trained Smarty Jones to victories in the 2004 Kentucky Derby and Preakness before the colt lost his Triple Crown bid in the Belmont.