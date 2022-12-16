How to watch the 2022 HBCU Pigskin Showdown: TV channel, live stream info, for Saturday’s all-star game

By Dec 16, 2022, 9:16 AM EST
College football’s best and brightest draft-eligible players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities are headed to Marion, Alabama this Saturday, December 17 for the 2022 HBCU Pigskin Showdown. The All-Star event, which gives HBCU players professional exposure, will take place at Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama. Live coverage begins at 1:00 PM ET on CNBC and Peacock.

The athletes, who were all personally selected by a scouting staff, will have chance to showcase their skills in front of NFL, CFL , and USFL scouts. Players will participate in 4 pro-style practice sessions and an All-star game.

How many HBCU alumni are currently on an active NFL roster?

There are currently 19 players in the NFL who were drafted or signed from an HBCU.

HBCU Alumni on Active NFL Rosters:

  • Chiefs CB Joshua Williams (Fayetteville State; DII)
  • Rams CB Decobie Durant (South Carolina State)
  • Bears OL Ja’Trye Carter (Southern)
  • Jaguars DE De’Shaan Dixon (Norfolk State)
  • Cowboys S Markquese Bell (Florida A&M)
  • Falcons WR KhaDarel Hodge (Prairie View A&M)
  • Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton (South Carolina State)
  • Cardinals OL Joshua Miles (Morgan State)
  • Seahawks LB Darryl Johnson (North Carolina A&T)
  • Bears LB Joe Thomas (South Carolina State)
  • Lions LB James Houston (Jackson State)
  • Colts LB Shaquille Leonard (South Carolina State)
  • Colts DT Grover Stewart (Albany State; DII)
  • Texans OL Tytus Howard (Alabama State)
  • Dolphins OL Terron Armstead (Arkansas Pine-Bluff)
  • Eagles DT Javon Hargrave (South Carolina State)
  • Commanders CB Danny Johnson (Southern)
  • Giants P Jamie Gillan (Arkansas Pine-Bluff)
  • Steelers OL Trent Scott (Grambling State)

How to watch the 2022 HBCU Pigskin Showdown:

  • Where: Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama
  • When: Saturday, December 17
  • Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Stream live: Watch on CNBC and Peacock

2022 HBCU Pigskin Showdown: From the March to the Football Field

By Dec 15, 2022, 12:40 PM EST
NCAA football has its senior bowl. The NFL has its Pro Bowl. The CFL has its All Star awards, and now HBCUs have their very own player showcase: the Pigskin Showdown. 2022 marks the second year of the event after its inaugural occurrence in 2021. 84 HBCU players from across the country will be given the opportunity to showcase their talents in front of scouts, coaches, and executives from both the NFL and CFL. The game will be held on Saturday, December 17 at the David J. Robinson Memorial Stadium on the campus of the Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama, and will be broadcast on CNBC and Peacock.

Pigskin Showdown Founders

Both Chris Williams, Executive Director and Co-Founder, and Bryant Grove, Director of Operations and Co- Founder, were quite the football players themselves before becoming professional football coaches and scouts. They have both been involved in the football industry for about 25 years now. Both are natives of Mobile, Alabama, and you might think their lives would have crossed paths at a young age. However, the two grew up living very separate lives until fate stepped in to bring them together to launch what could be the beginning of something historic in the African American community.

How to watch the 2022 HBCU Pigskin Showdown: TV channel, live stream info, for Saturday’s all-star game

History of the event

The cities of Selma and Marion, Alabama sit deep down in the heart of the civil rights movement. Around the mid-1960s, African Americans were on the track to gain voting rights. Like anything else for the African American community back then, it was a difficult road towards equality and opportunity, and several protests were held to get what they wanted and needed. Two of the most memorable marches during this time were held in Selma and Marion.

Just five months after the March on Selma, “The Voting Rights Act of 1965”, was passed. After immeasurable hours of hard work, blood, sweat, and tears, yet another goal had been accomplished in the African American community. A goal that would impact generations to come.

Countless times African American history goes unnoticed or uncelebrated, but these two men, Williams and Grove, are determined to “bring light” to a time in our world we tend to let slip our minds. In recent years the demand for students attending HBCUs has significantly increased. Combining that modern trajectory with a respect for history, both Williams and Grove had a vision and took full advantage of the opportunity.

To shine a light on Selma and Marion and that deep history the cities hold, the best way Williams and Grove could think of was to bring a little friendly competition to the area. Not only does the Pigskin Showdown bring attention to those players chosen to participate, but it also educates everyone involved on the importance of voting rights in the African American community.

The game was started with the intention of helping both scouts and players determine if the NFL or CFL was in fact the route to take. This event gives scouts a closer look at players away from their regular teams and teammates, shining a light on their individual talents.

“HBCUs are so important to our nation,” Grove said in an interview with NBC Sports.

This opportunity is one like no other for HBCU football players.  It’s not everyday someone is offered the chance to play in a postseason game in front of scouts, executives, and coaches on a pro level.

What to expect for this year

There are two teams for the game: Team Selma and Team Marion. Teams are comprised of student-athletes from HBCUs all over, including but not limited to: Jackson State University, Howard University, Southern University, Florida A&M University, and several others. Players are chosen by the founders and the Pigskin Showdown’s newly-hired scouting team. Generally, these players are young men who are already on the NFL or CFL radar. However, the event also features a nomination process for players who may have flown under the radar.

This year the event has solidified attendance from scouting representatives from 20 NFL teams and 2 CFL teams. The game will also be broadcast via Peacock and CNBC at 1 p.m. ET. “This is a great opportunity to give pro prospects even more exposure,” said Williams as he explained the value of the game.

To make the competition more exciting, the mayor from the city representing the winning team will be presented with the game trophy and allowed to keep it until the following year. Each year the competition will get a bit more intense as the showdown starts to gain more and more exposure.

Future of the Pigskin Showdown

This is just the beginning of the road for Williams, Grove, and the rest of their team. They have no plans of stopping anytime soon. “I can definitely see this program expanding,” Williams said. “Within the next five years I can see the Pigskin Showdown becoming a mini convention where administration and coaches from all HBCUs will be willing to participate.” Cooperation, he said, will not only increase the success of the Showdown but will also grow the success rate of their student-athletes.

From the marches to the football field. Moving from the struggles of voting towards an opportunity of a lifetime. HBCUs are one of the primary links that bind communities all over the nation. They have remained a consistent pillar of prosperity throughout the United States. Through the years the African American community has always found ways to unite and accomplish common goals. The Pigskin Showdown is just another great example of how the community has gotten together to allow our youth to showcase their talents and possibly move up to the next level.

Author’s Note: Kynnedi Jackson is a junior, aspiring sportswriter and broadcaster currently studying Mass Communication with a focus in Public Relations at Southern University. She began her journey with sports media back in ninth grade within her school’s media department. She now works as an editor and journalist for the school newspaper, Southern Digest. You can follow her on Instagram @kynnedisharee or read her articles on southerndigest.com

Big Ten Championship: Best Bets, Predictions, and Preview for Purdue-Michigan

By Dec 3, 2022, 5:00 PM EST
The regular season in college football ended in spectacular fashion last week, featuring high-stakes rivalry contests and upsets in every major conference. The Big Ten had it all.

In the Big Ten West, where Iowa simply needed to beat a downtrodden Nebraska for the division title, the Cornhuskers upset the Hawkeyes with a remarkable performance on offense. Once Iowa was knocked out, Purdue was in the driver’s seat and took care of business on the road at Indiana to top the West with a 30-16 win over the Hoosiers.

In the Big Ten East, Michigan and Ohio State faced off in Columbus for the division in what was anticipated as the game of the season, with both teams ranked in the top four. The marquee matchup lived up to its billing through three quarters, as Michigan led 24-20 before the final 15 minutes. But the close contest turned into something else entirely in the fourth quarter, as the Wolverines outscored the Buckeyes 21-3 in the final 10 minutes and intercepted Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud twice in the final five. Michigan won the game 45-23 after the runaway ending, keeping its No. 2 CFP ranking and earning its second straight trip to the Big Ten Championship; Ohio State sits No. 5 in the CFP rankings hoping a playoff path emerges for them this weekend with kickoff just hours away.

Purdue vs. Michigan Preview: Wolverines seek second straight conference title (MICH -16.5, o/u 51.5)

Best Bets: Michigan -16.5, Over 51.5

No. 2 Michigan (12-0) and Purdue (8-4) will meet at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday night, with Michigan heavily favored to win its second consecutive Big Ten title. The Wolverines made easy work of the Big Ten Championship game in this building last season, defeating Iowa 42-3. Michigan last won back-to-back conference titles in 2003 and 2004.

Michigan will again be without star running back Blake Corum (at one point considered a Heisman contender), who sat out most of the Ohio State game due to a knee injury and is set to undergo season-ending surgery, according to multiple reports.

The team’s rushing core didn’t slow down in Corum’s absence, though, as sophomore Donovan Edwards earned a career-high 22 carries and 216 rush yards, most of which came on 75- and 85-yard touchdown runs in the final minutes against Ohio State. “If somebody’s down, the whole running back room has to be accountable to get the offense going,” Edwards said after the win.

The Wolverines are exuding confidence and pride ahead of this game following their performance in Columbus last weekend.

“We’re excited to get back there, enjoy it, and dominate,” sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy said Wednesday. McCarthy was a star last weekend, creating explosive plays that have sometimes been missing from the Michigan passing game this season. He threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns (of 45, 69, and 75 yards) with no interceptions.

McCarthy said that the team is not taking Purdue lightly, but they of course have bigger goals in mind. “It’s another game in the way of our ultimate goal, which is the national championship,” he told reporters. “We’re still focused on going 15-0.” Michigan’s last national title came in 1997, when the team was voted national champions in the AP Poll, but the win was considered contested because Nebraska won the Coach’s Poll.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t taking this weekend lightly either. “First rule of champions – do not let up,” he told Michigan Football Radio on Tuesday.

Despite being the better team, the Wolverines are smart not to underestimate the upset-capable Boilermakers from Purdue. Purdue has nine wins against AP No. 1 and No. 2 sides as an unranked team, more than any other school in the poll era. (Michigan is ranked No. 2 in the CFP and AP rankings.) The Boilermakers have upset No. 2 teams in the Big Ten twice in the last four years, first Ohio State in 2018 and then Iowa in 2021.

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm engineered both of those upsets, and says his team is hungry heading into this weekend. “They’ve got a chip on their shoulder,” he said Thursday. “They’re out to prove to people what they can do.”

Senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell has been practicing since Wednesday and is expected to play. O’Connell led Purdue to its division-sealing win at Indiana last weekend just days after the sudden death of his older brother, Sean. He went home to be with family following that game and returned in time to practice on Wednesday.

In a statement Sunday, O’Connell said, “Sean was not only one of Purdue Football’s biggest fans, but he was a better son, brother and friend.”

O’Connell leads the Big Ten in passing yards per game with an average of 284, while his favorite target – senior wide receiver Charlie Jones – leads the conference in receiving yards and touchdowns (he’s in the top five nationally for both stats as well).

O’Connell and Jones will have their work cut out for them against one of the top defenses in the country, and Purdue will likely use the full playbook as they go to Indiana with nothing to lose.

Prediction: Jeff Brohm and Purdue have proven their ability to play up to great teams like Michigan, and Michigan could be on a comedown after the huge game at Ohio State last weekend. But the Wolverines showed no sign of comedown after Ohio State last year and they should be able to stay in control of this game to cover, even if Purdue creates a little chaos and scores some points to put the Over in play.

 

More Championship Week Predictions

The team at NBC Sports EDGE has taken a deep dive on this week’s Big Ten Championship game and are serving up their favorite plays for the week. Here’s a preview:

Purdue Team Total Over 17.5 (+110)

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

Aidan O’Connell is expected to play but miss some practice after the unexpected death of his brother prior to the Indiana game.

O’Connell could have another emotional showing as a he went 18-of-29 for 290 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Indiana to clinch the Big Ten Championship berth (30-16 win).

With O’Connell as the starting quarterback, the Boilermakers scored 18 or more points in nine out of 11 games this season and six-straight to end last year (15 of the last 17). The only defenses to keep Purdue Under 18 points was Iowa (3 points) and Norhtwestern (17 points) during that 17-game span. 

While it will be an unpopular bet, Purdue could score two-plus touchdowns on Michigan — Rutgers (17), Penn State (17), Illinois (17), Ohio State (23) and Maryland (27) all scored at least 17 points versus Michigan this season.

 

Read more of the EDGE team’s Big Ten plays here. If you’re looking for a deeper dive into every game this Championship Saturday, join NBC Sports analysts Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton, and Brad Thomas Saturday from 11A-12P Eastern for the NBC Sports YouTube Championship Saturday Q&A as they dive into the weekend’s slate of games, answer your questions, and offer value plays including sides, totals, and props.

 

 

