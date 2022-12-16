Week 15 on Sunday Night Football features a crucial NFC East matchup between Daniel Jones and the New York Giants (7-5-1) take on Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) at FedEx Field in Summerfield, Maryland. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

December is here and Week 15 means that we’re officially thinking about the NFL playoff picture, and who will be in contention for a spot in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, this February. Here’s how things stand in the playoff picture heading into the weekend:

RELATED: FMIA Week 14 – Baker Mayfield’s Movie-Script L.A. Arrival And Aidan Hutchinson On His Favorite Freeway

Where do the Giants and Commanders stand in the 2022 NFL Playoff Picture ahead of Week 15?

The winner of Sunday night’s game will earn the head-to-head advantage over their division rival if both teams finish with the same record.

New York Giants:

Jones and the New York Giants (7-5-1) are currently in the 7th playoff spot after last week’s 48-22 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team has 1-4-1 record in the last 6 games and is seeking a win to stay in playoff position and make its first postseason appearance since 2016. The Giants are led by first-year head coach Brian Daboll who spent the last four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. With 7 wins on the season, Daboll has already helped the Giants surpass their win total from each of the past 5 seasons.

RELATED: Week 15 NFL playoff picture – Patriots move into AFC wild card position

Washington Commanders:

Heinicke and the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) currently sit 6th in playoff position and are looking to make their first postseason appearance since 2020. The team was on a bye in Week 14 but their most recent game ended in a tie against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 13. Washington has a 6-1-1 record over the last 8 games with Heinicke as the starter in 7 of those. The Commanders’ defense has been solid ranking in the league’s top-10 in points allowed and in the NFL’s top 5 in yards per game.

See below for the 2022 NFL playoff clinching scenarios and standings for Week 15 as well as additional information on how to watch and live stream this week’s exciting Giants vs Commanders match-up.

RELATED: How to watch Giants vs Commanders – TV/Live Stream info for Sunday night’s game

2022 NFL Playoff Clinching Scenarios for Week 15:

Buffalo Bills (10-3) vs. Miami Dolphins (8-5) – Saturday, December 17 (8:15PM ET)

The Buffalo Bills can clinch a playoff berth this Saturday with the following:

A win against the Dolphins

OR

A tie against the Dolphins AND an LA Chargers loss against the Packers on Monday (8:15 PM ET)

OR

A tie against the Dolphins AND a NY Jets loss against the Lions on Sunday (1:00 PM ET) AND a Patriots loss against the Raiders on Sunday (4:05 PM)

OR

A tie against the Dolphins AND a NY Jets loss against the Lions AND a Patriots tie against the Raiders AND an LA Chargers tie against the Packers

Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) vs Houston Texans (1-11-1) – Sunday, December 18 (1:00 PM ET)

The Kansas City Chiefs can clinch the AFC West division title with the following:

A win against the Houston Texans on Sunday

OR

An LA Chargers loss against the Packers

OR

A tie against the Houston Texans AND an LA Chargers tie against the Packers

Dallas Cowboys (10-3) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) – Sunday, December 18 (1:00 PM ET)

The Dallas Cowboys can clinch a playoff berth with the following:

A win against the Jaguars on Sunday

OR

A tie against the Jaguars AND if the NY Giants vs Washington Commanders game does not end in a tie

OR

A tie against the Jaguars AND a Seattle Seahawks loss/tie against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday (8:15 PM)

OR

A Seahawks loss AND a Lions loss/tie against the Jets

OR

A Seahawks loss AND a Commanders loss against the Giants

Minnesota Vikings (10-3) vs Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) – Saturday, December 17 (1:00 PM ET)

The Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North division title with the following:

A win or tie against the Colts on Saturday

OR

A Lions loss/tie against the Jets

San Francisco 49ers (9-4) vs Seattle Seahawks (7-6) – Thursday, December 15 (8:15 PM ET)

The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West division title with a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

RELATED: NFL Week 15 playoff picture – 49ers join Eagles in the NFC playoffs, five spots still open

AFC Standings – Week 15

*x- indicates a clinched playoff berth

*yx- indicates a division title

Buffalo Bills (10-3) Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) Baltimore Ravens (9-4) Tennessee Titans (7-6) Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) Miami Dolphins (8-5) New England Patriots (7-6)

In the Hunt:

Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)

New York Jets (7-6)

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)

RELATED: Chiefs, Bills, Vikings, 49ers, Cowboys can all clinch playoff berths in Week 15

NFC Standings – Week 15

x-Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) Minnesota Vikings (10-3) *yx-San Francisco 49ers (10-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) Dallas Cowboys (10-3) Washington Commanders (7-5-1) New York Giants (7-5-1)

In the Hunt:

Seattle Seahawks (7-7)

Detroit Lions (6-7)

Green Bay Packers (5-8)

Which teams have been eliminated from playoff contention?

The Bears (3-10), Texans (1-11-1), and Broncos (3-10) have all been eliminated from playoff contention.

How to watch the NY Giants vs Washington Commanders:

Where : FedEx Field in Summerfield, Maryland

: FedEx Field in Summerfield, Maryland When: Sunday, December 18

Sunday, December 18 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the NY Giants vs Washington Commanders game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

For all your tailgating needs for the 2022 Fall season, click here!

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Regular Season Schedule – How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!