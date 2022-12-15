Iga Swiatek, Rafael Nadal honored as ITF World Champions

LONDON — Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal were honored by the International Tennis Federation as its 2022 ITF World Champions on Thursday after each claimed two Grand Slam titles this season.
The ITF determines its awards based on criteria that include all events and give special weight to the four major championships and two team events, the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup.
Nadal won despite finishing No. 2 in the ATP rankings behind Carlos Alcaraz, while Swiatek topped the year-end WTA rankings.
It’s the fifth time Nadal has earned the ITF honor, following 2008, 2010, 2017 and 2019. He raised his Grand Slam title total to a men’s-record 22 by winning the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June.
This is Swiatek’s first time as ITF World Champion and it comes after she won the French Open and the U.S. Open for her second and third career major trophies. She led the WTA with eight titles this year and put together a 37-match winning streak that was the longest unbeaten run in women’s tennis since 1997.
The ITF awards will be presented at a ceremony on July 8 at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.
Other ITF World Champions include:
– Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in women’s doubles;
– Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in men’s doubles;
– Diede de Groot in women’s wheelchair tennis;
– Shingo Kunieda in men’s wheelchair tennis;
– Niels Vink in quad wheelchair tennis.
LONDON — German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison in Britain, his lawyer said Thursday.
The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning and traveled back to Germany shortly thereafter.
Becker “has thus served his sentence and is not subject to any penal restrictions in Germany,” his lawyer, Christian-Oliver Moser, said in a statement. He did not give additional details about Becker’s location in Germany.
The three-time Wimbledon champion had been sentenced to 30 months in prison in April for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt. He would normally have had to serve half of his sentence before being eligible for release, but was released early under a fast-track deportation program for foreign nationals.
He had been convicted by London’s Southwark Crown Court on four charges under the Insolvency Act, including removal of property, concealing debt and two counts of failing to disclose estate.
Becker rose to stardom in 1985 at the age of 17 when he became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon singles title.
The former world number one was declared bankrupt in June 2017.
LONDON — Chilean tennis player Barbara Gatica Aviles has been banned from the sport for three years after admitting she was paid to deliberately lose a match in 2016, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Thursday.
The 26-year-old Gatica Aviles, whose career-best WTA ranking is No. 158, was also fined $5,000.
“The charges relate to a match in 2016, which Gatica admitted losing deliberately in return for payment,” the ITIA said in a statement.
The agency did not specify which match or how much she was paid.
A hearing officer found Gatica Aviles guilty of violating three sections of the sport’s anti-corruption rules. Her ban extends to Dec. 8, 2025.