NFL Week 14 scores, standings, playoff picture 2022: Eagles first team to clinch playoff spot, Chargers best Dolphins on SNF

Week 14 in the 2022 NFL season is all wrapped up and the start of the playoffs leading up to Super Bowl LVII is less than a month away. There’s still a lot of football to go before the playoff picture fully comes into focus, but we’ve had some lessons and some surprises through the slate of games this Sunday. Here is the full schedule and final scores from Week 14, as well as standings for the NFL playoffs following the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dolphins and Chargers and Monday’s meeting between the Patriots and the Cardinals.
NFL Week 14 Scores, Results, Schedule
Thursday, December 8th
Las Vegas Raiders 16
Sunday, December 11th
1:00 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Steelers 14
Philadelphia Eagles 48
New York Giants 22
Eagles clinch playoff spot with win
New York Jets 12
Buffalo Bills 20
Cleveland Browns 10
Cincinnati Bengals 23
Houston Texans 23
Dallas Cowboys 27
Minnesota Vikings 23
Detroit Lions 34
Jacksonville Jaguars 36
Tennessee Titans 22
Kansas City Chiefs 34
Denver Broncos 28
Carolina Panthers 30
Seattle Seahawks 24
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7
San Francisco 49ers 35
Sunday Night Football
Miami Dolphins 17
Los Angeles Chargers 23
Monday Night Football
New England Patriots 27
Arizona Cardinals 13
2022-23 NFL Standings, Playoff Picture entering Week 15
AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23
- Buffalo Bills (10-3)
- Kansas City Chiefs (10-3)
- Baltimore Ravens (9-4)
- Tennessee Titans (7-6)
- Cincinnati Bengals (9-4)
- Miami Dolphins (8-5)
- New England Patriots (7-6)
- Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)
- New York Jets (7-6)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)
- Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
- Cleveland Browns (5-8)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)
NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23
- Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)x
- Minnesota Vikings (10-3)
- San Francisco 49ers (9-4)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)
- Dallas Cowboys (10-3)
- Washington Commanders (7-5-1)
- New York Giants (7-5-1)
- Seattle Seahawks (7-6)
- Detroit Lions (6-7)
- Green Bay Packers (5-8)
- Carolina Panthers (5-8)
- Atlanta Falcons (5-8)
X – Clinched playoff berth
