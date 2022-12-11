NFL Week 14 live scores, standings, playoff picture 2022: Eagles first team to clinch playoff spot, Lions defeat Vikings

It’s Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season and that means renowned political correspondent Steve Kornacki is back in the football spirit for Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock, breaking down the meaning behind wins and losses across the league and all the playoff probabilities ahead of the looming postseason. How does the Buffalo Bills win over the New York Jets impact other teams in the AFC? What does the Detroit Lions win over the Minnesota Vikings mean for the Vikings playoff position, and, even more shockingly, what does it do to the Lions postseason hopes? Week 14 saw the first team clinch a playoff spot in the 2022 season – the Eagles improved to 12-1 with a dominant win over the Giants – but there’s a lot more football to come and Kornacki has the numbers behind it all.

Ahead of Sunday Night Football, check out the video above to see Kornacki at the big board as he walks through the current NFL playoff scenarios in the NFC and takes a deep dive on the impact of the Vikings loss to the surging Lions. Watch below or click here for a closer look at the AFC situation and the impact of the Jets loss on their shot at a postseason run.

2022 NFL playoff picture

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

Buffalo Bills (10-3) Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) Baltimore Ravens (9-4) Tennessee Titans (7-6) Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) Miami Dolphins (8-4) New York Jets (7-6) New England Patriots (6-6) Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) Cleveland Browns (5-8) Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)x Minnesota Vikings (10-3) San Francisco 49ers (9-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) Dallas Cowboys (10-3) Washington Commanders (7-5-1) New York Giants (7-5-1) Seattle Seahawks (7-6) Detroit Lions (6-7) Green Bay Packers (5-8) Carolina Panthers (5-8) Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

X – Clinched playoff berth